EUGENE — Emily Wisniewski has made a habit of running away from the competition.

As her times continue to fall, the Crescent Valley sophomore has reached the point where there are only a few girls distance runners in the country who can keep up with her.

That proved out Friday at the OSAA track and field meet at Hayward Field as Wisniewski pulled away from the best field Oregon’s 5A classification has to offer as she took another 10 seconds off her 5A all-time record in the 3,000 meters with a win in 9:28.52.

She moved from sixth to third on the state’s all-time list and to 15th on the U.S. season list at that distance.

Eventual second-place finisher Ella Thorsett of Summit (9:42.0) and third-place Kenzie Bigej of Canby (9:42.42) were able to hang with Wisniewski for about half of the 7½-lap event.

But the race belonged to Wisniewski, the two-time cross-country state champion, who found a different gear. It was the fourth time this season that she reset her personal best and third time breaking her own 5A all-time mark with no one close by in the late stages to test her.

“You just have to be good at pushing yourself and fighting really hard,” Wisniewski said.

The goal was 9:30, eight seconds faster than Wisniewski ran to win last week’s Mid-Willamette Conference final.

She points to good workouts and a solid training schedule to the fast times she’s put down this spring. Friday’s time, a new meet record, puts her 25 seconds faster than her best result in 2022, when she won the same race as a freshman.

“Just such savvy racing,” CV coach Tyler Bushnell said. “Setting the tone early, and then her ability to rep out lap after lap, no hitch in her stride, to keep the pressure on. That was a beautiful last 1,200 meters for her, opening that up like she did.”

Only Lake Oswego’s Kate Peters (9:17.97 in 2022) and Grant’s Ella Donaghu (9:24.68 in 2014) remain ahead of her on the state’s all-time list.

After Saturday’s 1,500 final, Wisniewski will have at least one more chance to better her PR this season, when she’s expected to compete back at Hayward in mid-June at the Nike Nationals.

“I’m really excited. The environment here is really good, too,” she said.

Added Bushnell: “You wonder where it goes when she takes 10 seconds off her previous best. When she’s out there by herself and those footsteps fade behind her and she’s out there on her own, it’s awesome.”

South Albany freshman Pharalynn Dickson had the fastest qualifying times in the 100 (12.30), 400 (56.77) and finally the 200 (25.31). Her 100 and 400 times were personal bests and improved on her 5A season-best times.

She’ll run in Saturday’s finals in those three events as well as the 4x400 relay, where the RedHawks have the third-best time this spring.

Crescent Valley’s Haley Bland was fourth (121-0) and Lebanon’s Aurora Torresi sixth (120-2) in the javelin. West Albany’s Jenna Konzelman took fifth in the triple jump (34-2¾).

5A boys

South Albany senior Jesse Bass fell out of the top spot in the shot put in heartbreaking fashion but still came away with second place.

Bass, who was 10th at state in the event last year, led Friday’s event from the second through the fifth of six rounds, throwing his second personal best of the day on his fifth attempt at 49-2½.

But Summit’s Spencer Elliott, who had the best 5A mark of the state coming into Friday, won the event with a mark of 52-9¼ on his final attempt. Bass couldn’t better his mark on the final try of the competition.

“Well, I feel a lot better than I did last year. I PR’d twice. It’s a lot better feeling than it was last year,” Bass said.

His best throw culminated more than three feet of improvement over his 2022 best.

“Just getting my hips accurate, just getting a nice powerful finish on there, just all combined to make a good throw for me,” Bass said.

Corvallis’ Cole Seaders was fourth (136-6) and West Albany’s Austin Simmons fifth (136-0) in the discus.

Lebanon’s Jackson Parrish was fifth in the triple jump (43-7) and Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake the school record in the 3,000 with a sixth-place finish in 8:31.85.

Corvallis’ Truman Brasfield ran the fastest 300 hurdles qualifying time in a personal-best 39.86.

4A girls

Philomath freshman Ana Candanoza surprised herself “a lot” in running a personal best by more than 17 seconds to finish second in the 3,000 in 10:45.22.

Seeded sixth based on season-best times coming into the race, Candanoza edge teammate Adele Beckstead (third in a personal-best 10:45.35) at the finish line. Beckstead was first and Candanoza third at last week’s Oregon West Conference district meet.

“I’ve always been pretty close, like within reach” racing against Beckstead, Candanoza said. “Then this time I finally got there.”

Candanoza, 17th at the cross-country state meet last November in helping the Warriors take second in the 4A division, ran a smart race Friday and had enough for a finishing kick over the last few laps.

“I think I ran pretty even, so I didn’t start out too fast,” she said. “And I had more left in the second half, so I could use that.”

Teammate Ahnika Tryon, who also plays softball at Philomath, joined the track and field team about five weeks ago at the suggestion of a few classmates.

Friday, she stood on the winner’s podium as the third-place finisher in the javelin at 111-4. That followed her win at the district meet. She had a personal best of 118-3 earlier this month that had her seeded third going into Friday.

“A few people recommended it,” Tryon said of turning out for track. “Since I do other sports, they’re like, ‘maybe try out and maybe javelin or something like that.’ I’m like, ‘OK,’ and here I am. It surprised me. I never thought I would place third in state.”

Philomath’s Anneka Steen was second in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump (33-9¼). Teammate Natalie Dunn recorded the top 400 qualifying time in 58.95.

A strong day for the Warriors kept them on pace to win a second straight team title.

4A boys

Philomath’s Ben Hernandez was fifth (9:01.54) and teammate Mateo Candanoza sixth (9:05.86) in the 3,000. Philomath’s Micah Matthews, Philomath was eighth in the pole vault (12-6).

Unified Sports

South Albany participated in the first Unified Sports event held during an OSAA track and field meet. Unified Sports provides opportunities for people with special needs and disabilities.

On Friday, Unified athletes Dakota Herr and Zavier Nelson — two of the fastest athletes in South’s Unified P.E. class — competed in a 4x100 relay event along with partners and fellow South students Sawyer Hallberg and Isaiah Stewart.

“It’s been a long time coming,” RedHawks Unified coach Justin Adams said

South Albany has had a Unified basketball program for the last eight years. Unified also provides opportunities in cooking, theater and other activities. Adams said the Unified program has the support of the school’s student body, staff and administration.

“It’s the inclusion revolution, it really is,” Adams said. “Personally for me, to be a part of this at the ground level for eight years and now seeing the culmination of where student are able to be recognized and running on Hayward … the sky’s the limit.

“It’s starting out with the exhibition in the 4-by-1, but hopefully as word spreads … I think it’s going to be continuing to grow.”

Herr, a freshman, said “it feels really good. This is my first time here actually.”

Nelson, a junior, added of the state-of-the-art stadium: “Pretty cool, big, a lot of people.”

The RedHawks won the relay in 54.97 seconds.