The West Albany girls had two double winners Thursday on their way to a team win in a track and field home win against Central and McKay.

Bethany Doggett won the 1,500 meters (5 minutes, 26.61 seconds) and 3,000 (11:34.43), while Jenna Konzelman was first in the long jump (15 feet) and triple jump (31-5½).

Akaila Duncan was first in the 200 (29.50) and second in the 100 (13.98). Emmy Louber was first in the discus (81-3) and second in the javelin (66-8). Alexa McGowan was first in the shot put (28-11) and second in the pole vault (7-6).

The West boys were third, led by Garrett Lee’s wins in the 110 hurdles (15.49) and 300 hurdles (43.89). Teammate Gavin Chamberlain won the high jump and was second in the 300 hurdles (45.46).

SC boys win

The Santiam Christian boys had widespread success in winning a four-team 3A/2A Special District 2 meet at Amity.

The Eagles had two double winners with Diego Zambrano in the 1,500 (4:41.42) and 3,000 (9:59.65) and Jayden Christy in the 110 hurdles (16.07) and high jump (5-6).

Owen Gurney was first in the 100 (12.06) and second in the long jump (18-4) and triple jump (35-10), He also helped the Eagles win the 4x100 relay (45.97).

Caden Trimmer won the 200 (24.45) and was second in the 110 hurdles (17.87) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay and 4x400 (3:46.74) relays. Caleb Ness was first in the 400 (53.74), second in the 200 (25.12) and had a leg on the 4x400 relay.

The SC girls were third, led by Brinley Beam, who won the 800 (2:52.86) and 1,500 (6:10.87).

Elise Linderman was second in the high jump (4-8) and long jump (15-11½) and helped the Eagles win the relay 4x100 (53.71).

Kauffman leads Eagles

East Linn Christian’s Lexy Kauffman won the girls 200 (30.17) and long jump (14-1), was second in the 100 (14.31) and had a leg on the Eagles’ winning 4x100 relay (55.71) to help her team win a 3A/2A Special District 2 five-team meet at Scio.

Teammate Jessica Corliss was first in the 100 hurdles (19.08) and javelin (85-4½) and was also on the 4x100 relay. Emma Durrett was first in the shot put (23-1) and discus (63-1).

Second-place Jefferson got wins from Flor Ruiz Jimenez in the 400 (1:14.14) and the 4x400 relay team (6:42) of Lilly Tegner, Alondra Espino, Elizabeth Sosa and Dafne Olmos-Garcia. Ruiz-Jimenez was also second in the 200 (31.18).

Third-place Scio was led by Kayla Borregard, who was first in the high jump (4-0) and second in the javelin (69-7). Teammate Emily Zamudio was first in the 300 hurdles (58.00) and third in the 100 hurdles (21.76).

On the boys side, Osbaldo Vasquez won the 1,500 (4:58.6) and 3,000 (10:53.7) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:55.78) to lead Jefferson to first in the team standings.

The Lions also got wins from Jerry Hamlin in the shot put (32-9½), Jayden Harrison in the javelin (114-0) and Calvin Grantom in the pole vault (8-6).

East Linn was second behind double wins for Kaleo Wellman in the long jump (19-8) and triple jump (41-11) and Josh Cowart in the 800 (2:25.87) and discus (95-5). Both competed on the winning 4x100 relay (47.09).

Elliot Nofziger won the high jump (5-8) and was second in the triple jump (36-9½) and Aidan Morgan 100 (11.97). They also had 4x100 legs.

Jaden Franklin won the 200 (24.97) and 110 hurdles (18.93) and was second in the 100 (12.11) and long jump (18-6) to lead fourth-place Scio.

Harrisburg girls second

Cadence Smith first in the 1,500 (5:44.94) and second in the high jump (4-0) to lead the Harrisburg girls to a runner-up team finish in a seven-school 3A/2A Special District 2 meet at Regis in Stayton.

Johnathan Henderson won the 3,000 (10:31.96) and Luke Cheek was second in the 800 (2:17.64) and 1,500 (4:47.92) for the Harrisburg boys, who were seventh overall.