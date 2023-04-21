Bren Schneiter won the boys high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), was second in the triple jump (36-3½) and third in the 400 (58.7 seconds) Thursday as both Central Linn teams placed first overall at the 11-team Reedsport Coastal Classic track and field meet.

Nolan Eversull was second in the high jump (5-2) and Tait Owens second in the 110 hurdles (personal-best 17.8). The Cobras’ 4x100 relay team of Don Ware, Santi Figueroa, Benito Manuel and Jacob Beauchamp was first in 48.6.

Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland was first in the girls shot put (34-9) and third in the discus (63-11).

Katja Griffith won the 1,500 (5:40.0) and was fifth in the discus (62-6). Teammate Maddie Howard was first in the 3,000 (14:04.0, PR).

Georgia Wahl was second in the triple jump (25-9) and third in the 1,500 (6:02.2, PR). Jayne Neal was second in the 800 (2:40.1) and ran on the runner-up in 4x100 relay (58.8). Lulu Howard was second in the 3,000 (14:09.0, PR).

Mode double-winner for Lions

Jefferson’s Alivia Mode won the girls 100 hurdles (18.91) and 300 hurdles (55.77) to lead the Lions to the team title in a 3A/2A Special District 2 meet at Taft in Lincoln City.

Jefferson also got girls wins from Flor Ruiz-Jimenez in the 400 (1:17.32), Gretchen Orton in the 800 (2:44.28), Carley Lima in the discus (55-11, PR), Lilly Tegner in the high jump (4-2) and Holly Gay in the pole vault (6-0).

Santiam Christian’s Brinley Beam won the 1,500 (5:51.08, PR), Grace Faber the shot put (24-9) and Elise Linderman the triple jump (29-9½) to lead the Eagles to fourth overall. Faber and Linderman ran on the winning 4x100 relay (56.2).

The Santiam Christian boys were first, led by wins from Caleb Ness in the 400 (54.80) and javelin (140-11).

Michael Knox won the shot put (35-0) and was second in the discus (75-11, PR). Jayden Christy was first in the high jump (5-10) and third in the 100 (12.1).

The Eagles also got wins from Diego Zambrano in the 3,000 (9:49.72, PR), Caden Trimmer in the 110 hurdles (21.39) and Tyler Ragan in the discus (81-8).

Jefferson was third behind Jayden Harrison’s win in the pole vault (9-0, PR), fourth in the javelin (102-5) and a leg on the third-place 4x100 relay (50.2). Teammate Calvin Grantom was second in the pole vault (8-6) and also ran on the relay.

Albert leads ELCA

Bella Albert won the girls 800 (3:08.08, PR) and 1,500 (6:16.64) to lead East Linn Christian to third place in a five-team 3A/2A Special District 2 meet at Blanchet Catholic in Salem

Teammate Lexy Kauffman was second in the 200 (28.48, PR) and long jump (14-2) with a pair of personal bests and ran on the second-place 4x100 relay (56.06).

The East Linn boys, also third, got individual wins from Evan Christenson in the pole vault (9-0) and Elliot Nofziger in the long jump (19-1, PR).

The Eagles' 4x100 relay team of Josh Cowart, Nofziger, Kaleo Wellman and Aidan Morgan was first in 45.63. Morgan was second in the 100 (11.88) and Wellman second in the 200 (24.73).

Zamudio leads Loggers

Scio's Emily Zamudio won the girls 300 hurdles (59.19), was third in the 100 hurdles (20.79) and had a leg on the second-place 4x400 relay (5:15.28) in a four-team 3A/2A Special District 2 meet at Santiam in Mill City.

Teammate Josey Hirschfelder was second in the 100 (14.89).

In boys events, Jaden Franklin was first in the 100 (12.38) and long jump (16-3) for the Loggers. Teammate Levi Forson won the pole vault (10-6) and second in the 300 hurdles (49.06).

Both Scio teams were fourth in the point standings.

Jacobsen first for Wolverines

Alsea’s Paisley Jacobsen won the girls 3,000 (15:10.37) and was fourth in the discus (49-1, PR) in a five-team meet at McKenzie in Vida.

Alsea’s Brandon Thomas was second in the boys long jump (15-11½, PR).

