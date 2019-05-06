Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Sunday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A boys
200: 9. Sebbie Law, Corvallis, 23.15
400: 2. Law 50.38 (PR)
3,000: 10. Alex Solberg, Lebanon, 9:08.0 (PR)
110 hurdles: 10. Luca Greeven, Crescent Valley, 15.67 (PR)
4x100 relay: 6. West Albany (Alejandro Munoz, Colton Lacasse-Tran, Jordan Stewart, Chase Reynolds) 44.49; 10. South Albany (Trenton Maland, Eli Nafziger, Carlos Reyes-Aviles, Hayden Watts) 44.64
4x400 relay: 7. Crescent Valley (Ty Abernathy, Logan Pawlowski, Ian Geniza, Jordan Henke) 3:33.8h; 10. Corvallis 3:36.63
Shot put: 3. Aiden Paul, West Albany, 54-2 (PR); 7. Kaimana Wa'a, Crescent Valley, 50-4½
Discus: 1. Paul 176-6 (PR)
High jump: 5. (tie) Erik Ventura, Crescent Valley, 6-0 (PR); 9. (tie) Mason Forrest, Crescent Valley, 5-10
Pole vault: 5. (tie) Ryan Bracht, Crescent Valley, 13-0 (PR)
Long jump: 7. Nafziger 21-4 (PR)
Triple jump: 2. Watts 44-0 (PR)
5A girls
200: 9. Emily Stefan, West Albany, 26.88
400: 8. Eva McKee, Crescent Valley, 1:01.33 (PR); 10. Ellie Hintzman, Corvallis, 1:01.45 (PR)
800: 8. Annie Berry, West Albany, 2:24.92 (PR); 10. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 2:25.75 (PR)
1,500: 5. Nason 4:52.99 (PR); 8. Sunitha Black, Crescent Valley, 4:57.58
3,000: 2. Nason 10:23.98; 3. Black 10:30.76; 10. Berry 10:50.38 (PR)
100 hurdles: 7. Wendy Hare, Corvallis, 16.24 (PR)
300 hurdles: 5. Hare 47.56 (PR)
4x100 relay: 6. West Albany (Monica Kloess, Madyson Hellem, Tiffany Forrest, Stefan) 51.18
4x400 relay: 5. Crescent Valley (Ellie Herber, Geneva Wolfe, Jada Foster, McKee) 4:15.81
Shot put: 1. Morgan Hopkins, Lebanon, 40-¼ (PR); 2. Alyssa Walls, West Albany, 37-11½
Discus: 5. Walls 116-2; 10. Hopkins 111-8
Javelin: 4. Walls 124-9; 7. Courtney Isom, West Albany, 113-11 (PR)
High jump: 8. (tie) Sydney Beers, West Albany, 5-0
Pole vault: 9. Brooke Donner, West Albany, 9-2 (PR)
Long jump: 4. Foster 17-¼ (PR); 10. Forrest 16-8¼
Triple jump: 2. Forrest 36-9; 8. (tie) Hare 34-5 (PR)
4A boys
400: 2. Casey Tow, Sweet Home, 51.62 (PR)
800: 9. Grant Hellesto, Philomath, 2:01.92 (PR)
110 hurdles: 4. Noah Dinsfriend, Sweet Home, 15.80 (PR); 6. Trevin Del Nero, Philomath, 16.08 (PR)
300 hurdles: 1. Dinsfriend 41.56; 2. Del Nero 42.06 (PR)
4x100 relay: 8. Sweet Home (Dinsfriend, Tow, Lance Hanson, Tristan Calkins) 44.73
4x400 relay: 2. Sweet Home (Tow, Dinsfriend, Hanson, Calkins) 3:31.9
Shot put: 3. Kane Rust, Philomath, 51-½ (PR)
Discus: 10. Jaden Williams, Philomath, 139-1 (PR)
Javelin: 10. Noah Moore, Sweet Home, 159-3 (PR)
Pole vault: 1. (tie) Jeremy Schaffer, Philomath, and Connor Kutzler, Philomath, 13-6 (PR for both)
Long jump: 2. Calkins 22-3 (PR)
4A girls
100: 3. Maggie Ross, Philomath, 12.34 (PR)
200: 3. Ross 25.64
400: 2. Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:00.54
800: 2. Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 2:18.82 (PR)
1,500: 1. Hernandez 4:50.33
3,000: 3. Hernandez 10:19.6 (PR)
300 hurdles: 5. Alivia Pittman, Philomath, 47.87 (PR)
4x100 relay: 2. Philomath (Hannah Bovbjerg, Morton, Pittman, Ross) 50.24; 9. Sweet Home (Torree Hawken, Jessy Hart, Zoe James, Kate Hawken) 51.71
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Ross, Pittman, Bovbjerg, Morton) 4:08.02; 9. Sweet Home (Hart, James, T. Hawken, K. Hawken) 4:19.88
Shot put: 9. Mia Rust, Philomath, 35-9 (PR); 10. Sadiemay Gullberg, Philomath, 35-8¾ (PR)
Discus: 7. Gullberg 117-11; 10. Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 105-10
Javelin: 8. Sara Bradley, Philomath, 116-1 (PR); 9. Katen Edwards, Sweet Home, 112-8 (PR)
Pole vault: 6. Amey McDaniel, Philomath, 9-3 (PR)
Long jump: 7. Morton 16-11 (PR)
3A boys
800: 4. Luke Jones, Scio, 2:03.01 (PR)
110 hurdles: 3. Brennan Sorah, Santiam Christian, 15.43
300 hurdles: 2. Sorah 40.67 (PR)
4x100 relay: 7. Scio (Bryce West, Caleb Shockey, Kobe Lefeber, Kade Mask) 45.52; 10. Santiam Christian (Sorah, Marcus Fullbright, Chase Groome, Josh Judd) 45.65
4x400 relay: 9. Harrisburg (Lettkeman, Shae Neuschwander, Austin Brock, Gabe Knox) 3:41.55
High jump: 3. (tie) Ian Smith, Santiam Christian, 6-1 (PR)
Long jump: 7. West 19-11 (PR)
3A girls
100 hurdles: 9. Laurel Otto, Scio, 17.82 (PR)
Discus: 5. Hope Bucher, Harrisburg, 113-3 (PR); 9. Emily Bourne, Santiam Christian, 103-5 (PR)
High jump: 2. (tie) Bourne 5-2 (PR)
Triple jump: 4. Macy Bodine, Scio, 32-4 (PR)
2A boys
100: 3. Dustin Baze, Central Linn, 11.50 (PR); 10. Dylan Lynn, Monroe, 11.66
200: 3. Baze 23.36; 6. Jacob Vandehey, East Linn Christian, 23.57 (PR); 8. Lynn 23.64 (PR)
400: 3. Zach Young, Monroe, 51.97 (PR); 8. (tie) J. Vandehey 53.17 (PR)
800: 2. Wasson 2:01.6h
1,500: 1. Wasson 4:13.24 (PR)
3,000: 1. Wasson 8:56.61 (PR); 9. Hayden Glenn, Central Linn, 9:47.3
110 hurdles: 1. Christian Wilson, East Linn Christian, 15.35 (PR)
300 hurdles: 4. Wilson 43.07; 5. Bowler 43.12 (PR); 7. Jacob Johns, East Linn Christian, 43.73 (PR); 10. Caleb Day, Central Linn, 44.67 (PR)
4x100 relay: 6. Central Linn (Anthony Anderson, Baze, Zane Lindsey, Luke Schaffroth) 45.68; 7. East Linn Christian (Aden Aerni, J. Vandehey, Preston Gerig, Wilson) 46.07
4x400 relay: 4. East Linn Christian (Trent Weller, Aerni, J. Vandehey, Wasson) 3:40.12; 5. Jefferson (Xander Koslow, Gaven Robertson, Leon Romo, Cesar Sepulveda) 3:41.78; 9. Central Linn (Baze, Tony Belcastro, Lane Jeppsen, Lindsey) 3:43.65
Shot put: 1. Cristian Garcia, Monroe, 54-7¼ (PR)
Discus: 3. Ben Johnson, East Linn Christian, 137-6 (PR); 4. (tie) Garcia 136-10
Javelin: 2. Young 170-3 (PR); 8. Matthew Reardon, East Linn Christian, 155-7 (PR)
High jump: 1. Cesar Sepulveda, Jefferson, 6-9¼ (PR); 6. (tie) Johnson and Young, 6-0 (PR for Young)
Pole vault: 2. (tie) Reardon 13-0 (PR); 7. (tie) Day 11-6 (PR); 10. (tie) Ethan Goins, East Linn Christian, 11-0 (PR)
Long jump: 2. Young 21-½; 3. Sepulveda 20-11½ (PR); 4. Aerni 20-8; 5. Weller 20-6 (PR); 6. Romo 20-5½ (PR)
Triple jump: 2. Sepulveda 43-8; 4. Robertson 41-7 (PR)
2A girls
100: 6. (tie) Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 13.07
200: 5. Mirtha Lopez, Monroe, 27.23; 6. Martin 27.38
400: 7. Lopez 1:03.26
1,500: 7. Peyton Bodi, Monroe, 5:16.76; 10. Jenna Neal, Central Linn, 5:18.2h
3,000: 4. Jessica Neal, Central Linn, 11:29.41; 7. Jen. Neal 11:47.31
100 hurdles: 1. Martin 16.11; 5. Lilyanne Savage, East Linn Christian, 17.33 (PR)
300 hurdles: 1. (tie) Martin 47.60; 9. Savage 51.40 (PR)
4x100 relay: 5. Central Linn (Makenna Chapman, Ryleigh Nofziger, Gracie Robb, Yarabett White) 53.43; 7. East Linn Christian (Alli Beachy, Natalie Miner, Grace Wilson, Victoria Ferrioli) 53.54
4x400 relay: 4. Central Linn (Mak. Chapman, Nofziger, White, Anna Hair) 4:24.14; 10. Monroe (Ashlie Sanchez, Julia Schindler, Bodi, Lopez) 4:36.16
Shot put: 2. (tie) Laura Young, Monroe, 37-7½ (PR); 6. Ashley Sutton, Monroe, 34-4
Discus: 8. Young 107-9 (PR)
High jump: 5. (tie) Madison Chapman, Central Linn, 4-10; 8. (tie) Baylie Campau, Jefferson; Mak. Chapman; and Savage 4-8 (PR for all)
Pole vault: 7. Sam Schwarz, Jefferson, 8-3; 9. (tie) Hannah Grantom, Jefferson; Josie Nealon, Central Linn; and Ferrioli, 7-6 (PR for all)
Long jump: 2. Martin 17-3
Triple jump: 8. Wilson 33-1½ (PR)
1A girls
200: 9. Jessica Carlisle, Alsea, 27.76 (PR)
Triple jump: 1. Carlisle 35-9½ (PR)
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net