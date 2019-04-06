Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Thursday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A boys
100: 4. (tie) Raymond Knuth, Lebanon, 11.28
200: 6. Sebbie Law, Corvallis, 23.49
400: 4. Law 51.36; 7. Ben Canfield, Crescent Valley, 52.36
1,500: 9. Raymond Ingersoll, Corvallis, 4:22.53 (PR)
4x100 relay: 5. Lebanon (Austin Roles, Brock Barrett, Dane Sipos, Knuth) 44.89; 8. South Albany (Carlos Reyes-Aviles, Eli Nafziger, Trenton Maland, Hayden Watts) 45.21; 10. Crescent Valley (Ryan Bracht, Erik Ventura, Ty Abernathy, Jonny Castillo) 45.39
4x400 relay: 4. Crescent Valley (Jordan Henke, Logan Pawlowski, Abernathy, Xander Maestri) 3:38.09
Shot put: 2. Aiden Paul, West Albany, 51-11½; 8. Kaiman Wa'a, Crescent Valley, 47-10¼
Discus: 1. Paul 169-8 (PR)
Javelin: 9. Nathaniel Young, South Albany, 151-10 (PR)
High jump: 5. (tie) Mason Forrest, Crescent Valley, 5-10
5A girls
100: 7. Emily Stefan, West Albany, 12.98
200: 6. Stefan 27.48
400: 2. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 1:02.35 (PR)
1,500: 5. Sunitha Black, Crescent Valley, 5:08.94; 6. Annie Berry, West Albany, 5:09.05
100 hurdles: 7. Wendy Hare, Corvallis, 17.26
300 hurdles: 6. Hare 50.03
4x400 relay: 5. Crescent Valley (Sophie Fisher, Geneva Wolfe, McKee, Lilly Gordon) 4:24.99
Shot put: 1. Alyssa Walls, West Albany, 37-11½; 3. Morgan Hopkins, Lebanon, 36-8½
Discus: 5. Walls 108-11; 6. Ana Bechtel, Corvallis, 104-7 (PR)
Javelin: 2. Walls 122-5; 9. Courtney Isom, West Albany, 109-6
High jump: 3. (tie) Sydney Beers, West Albany, 5-0
Pole vault: 8. (tie) Brooke Donner, West Albany, 8-0 (PR)
Long jump: 3. Jada Foster, Crescent Valley, 17-¼ (PR)
Triple jump: 4. Forrest 34-1½
4A boys
400: 1. Casey Tow, Sweet Home, 52.17 (PR); 4. Noah Dinsfriend, Sweet Home, 54.01 (PR); 5. Tristan Calkins, Sweet Home, 54.16 (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. Dinsfriend 16.29
4x100 relay: 10. Philomath (Andrew Mecham, Travis Del Nero, Bryce Beeton, Connor Kutzler) 46.34c
4x400 relay: 9. Philomath (Jeremy Schaffer, Grant Hellesto, Justin Enghauser, Levi Knutson) 3:43.5h
Shot put: 10. (tie) Kane Rust, Philomath, 44-1
Javelin: 6. Noah Moore, Sweet Home, 157-7¾ (PR); 7. Jake Swanson, Sweet Home, 157-3
Pole vault: 3. (tie) Kutzler and Schaffer, 12-6; 7. Daniel Arthurs, Philomath, 12-0 (12-0); 9. (tie) Jensen Mast, Philomath, 11-6 (PR)
Long jump: 3. Calkins 20-6½ (PR)
4A girls
4x100 relay: 4. Philomath (Maggie Ross, Melia Morton, Hannah Bovbjerg, Alivia Pittman) 52.04c
4x400 relay: 2. Philomath (Ross, Morton, Bovbjerg, Hannah Hernandez) 4:20.9h
Discus: 9. Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 100-4
Pole vault: 7. (tie) Amey McDaniel, Philomath, 8-0 (PR)
Long jump: 2. Morton 16-11 (PR)
Triple jump: 8. Pittman 31-7½
3A boys
100: 8. Brennan Sorah, Santiam Christian, 11.80 (PR)
200: 10. Kobe Lefeber, Scio, 24.33 (PR)
400: 8. Luke Jones, Scio, 55.61
800: 5. Gabe Knox, Harrisburg, 2:10.2h; 8. Jones 2:13.0h (PR)
110 hurdles: 3. Sorah 16.32
300 hurdles: 3. Sorah 43.78
4x100 relay: 4. Santiam Christian (Sorah, Marcus Fullbright, Chase Groome, Josh Judd) 46.12; 7. Scio (Bryce West, Cooper West, Lefeber, Daniel Simmons) 46.58
4x400 relay: 6. Scio (Kade Mask, Ray Bennett, Trevor Nunn, Jones) 3:48.4h
High jump: 4. (tie) Ian Smith, Santiam Christian, 5-10; 10. Garrett Workinger, Scio, 5-7 (PR)
Long jump: 4. (tie). B. West, Scio, 19-11 (PR)
3A girls
100: 9. Sammy Christensen, Harrisburg, 13.59
3,000: 9. Jayden Driver, Scio, 13:36.97
100 hurdles: 6. Laurel Otto, Scio, 17.94c
300 hurdles: 7. Otto 53.52
4x100: 7. Scio (Riana Martin, Mariah Adams, Tyra Lefeber, Kaitlin Kuzma) 55.13
4x400 relay: 8. Scio (Kuzma, Kassidy Schumacher, Kaitlyn Schumacher, Otto) 4:43.53
Discus: 6. Emily Bourne, Santiam Christian, 102-5 (PR); 8. Hope Bucher, Harrisburg, 101-0
High jump: 1. Bourne 5-2 (PR); 6. Otto 4-9 (PR)
Triple jump: 8. Macy Bodine, Scio, 30-½ (PR)
2A boys
100: 1. Dustin Baze, Central Linn, 11.59 (PR); 4. Dylan Lynn, Monroe, 11.66; 7. Luke Schaffroth, Central Linn, 11.87 (PR); 9. Jacob Vandehey, East Linn Christian, 11.89
200: 3. J. Vandehey 24.46 (PR); 5. Baze 24.62
400: 1. Zach Young, Monroe, 53.14; 2. Jedaiah Wasson, East Linn Christian, 53.37 (PR). 3. J. Vandehey 54.12 (PR); 8. Baze 54.48
800: 3. Wasson 2:09.3h
1,500: 1. Wasson 4:19.2h; 5. Brandon Williams, East Linn Christian, 4:37.27 (PR); 7. Hayden Glenn, Central Linn, 4:45.88
3,000: 1. Wasson 9:29.79; 7. Williams 10:24.09 (PR); 8. Caleb Vandehey, East Linn Christian, 10:25.28 (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. Christian Wilson, East Linn Christian, 15.86; 9. Jacob Johns, East Linn Christian, 18.12; 10. Jaren Bowler, East Linn Christian, 18.13 (PR)
300 hurdles: 1. Wilson 43.07; 4. Bowler, 43.59 (PR)
4x100 relay: 4. East Linn Christian (Aden Aerni, J. Vandehey, Preston Gerig, Wilson) 46.56; 7. Central Linn (Anthony Anderson, Baze, Zane Lindsey, Schaffroth) 47.19
4x400 relay: 1. East Linn Christian (Trent Weller, Aerni, J. Vandehey, Wasson) 3:40.12; 10. Central Linn (Tony Belcastro, Caleb Day, Glenn, Baze) 3:55.05
Shot put: 1. Cristian Garcia, Monroe, 50-4¼
Discus: 2. Ben Johnson, East Linn Christian, 137-6 (PR); 3. Garcia, 131-½; 10. Christian Aguilar, Jefferson, 114-3 (PR)
Javelin: 2. Young 162-0; 4. Matthew Reardon, East Linn Christian, 155-7 (PR); 10. Johnson 142-11
High jump: 1. Cesar Sepulveda, Jefferson, 6-4; 3. (tie) Johnson 6-0
Pole vault: 1. Reardon 13-0 (PR); 3. (tie) Ethan Goins, East Linn Christian, 11-0 (PR)
Long jump: 1. Sepulveda 20-11½ (PR); 4. Gaven Robertson, Jefferson, 19-10½ (PR); 5. Young 19-10
Triple jump: 2. Sepulveda 41-9; 6. Reardon 39-5 (PR); 7. Robertson 39-4; 9. Johnson 38-7½ (PR); 10. Leon Romo, Jefferson, 38-7 (PR)
2A girls
100: 8. Alli Beachy, East Linn Christian, 13.83 (PR)
200: 9. Beachy 28.94 (PR) 10. Grace Wilson, East Linn Christian, 28.99 (PR)
800: 4. Jessica Neal, Central Linn, 2:33.18; 7. Peyton Bodi, Monroe, 2:36.95 (PR)
1,500: 7. Jenna Neal, Central Linn, 5:34.52
3,000: 1. Jes. Neal 11:29.41
100 hurdles: 1. Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 16.29; 6. Lilyanne Savage, East Linn Christian, 17.97 (PR)
300 hurdles: 2. Martin 47.92; 3. Savage 52.28
4x100 relay: 4. East Linn Christian (Beachy, Natalie Miner, Wilson, Victoria Ferrioli) 54.10; 6. Central Linn (Josie Nealon, Nofziger, Gracie Robb, Yarabett White) 55.25
4x400 relay: 6. Central Linn (Jes. Neal, Nofziger, White, Makenna Chapman) 4:41.93; 7. East Linn Christian (Beachy, Shayla Hatfield, Miner, Grace Wilson) 4:43.11
Shot put: 3. Laura Young, Monroe, 34-3 (PR); 7. Ashley Sutton, Monroe, 32-4¾; 10. Madison Chapman, Central Linn, 31-7½ (PR)
Discus: 7. Young 93-11 (PR); 8. Julia Schindler, Monroe, 90-9½
High jump: 3. (tie) Baylie Campau, Jefferson, 4-8 (PR); 8. (tie) Mad. Chapman and Makenna Chapman, Central Linn, 4-7 (PR for Mak. Chapman)
Pole vault: 4. Sam Schwarz, Jefferson, 8-0; 6. (tie) Hannah Grantom, Jefferson, 7-0 (PR)
Long jump: 1. Martin 17-3
Triple jump: 9. Wilson 31-3
