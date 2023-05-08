Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Sunday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A BOYS
1,500: 8. Kanoa Blake, Crescent Valley, 4 minutes, 2.5 seconds
3,000: 5. Blake 8:38.48 (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. Garrett Lee, West Albany, 14.98 (PR); 8. Rowan Finlay, Corvallis, 15.96 (PR); 9. Mikell Adler, Corvallis, 15.97 (PR); 10. Tate Herber, Crescent Valley, 16.07 (PR)
300 hurdles: 2. Truman Brasfield, Corvallis, 40.97 (PR); 9. Finlay 42.58 (PR)
Shot put: 3. Jesse Bass, South Albany, 48 feet, 6 inches (PR); 8. Aydan Schiveley, Corvallis, 46-2½ (PR)
Discus: 1. Cole Seaders, Corvallis, 148-7 (PR); 3. Schiveley 141-2 (PR); 8. Austin Simmons, West Albany, 134-8 (PR); 9. Anton South, Lebanon, 134-6 (PR)
Javelin: 6. Maxwell Louber, South Albany, 159-10 (PR); 8. Carlos Villafana-Garcia, Lebanon, 158-2 (PR)
High jump: 8. (tie) Herber 6-0
Pole vault: 1. Lee 14-6 (PR)
Long jump: 7. Brasfield 21-8 (PR); 8. Jackson Parrish, Lebanon, 21-7 (PR)
Triple jump: 6. Parrish 42-9½
5A GIRLS
100: 6. (tie) Pharalynn Dickson, South Albany, 12.64 (PR); 9. Alyse Fountain, Lebanon, 12.77 (PR)
200: 1. Dickson 25.77 (PR); 4. Fountain 26.44 (PR); 9. Taylor Brasfield, Corvallis, 27.08
400: 1. Dickson 58.26 (PR)
800: 3. Lillian Weiss, Crescent Valley, 2:16.97 (PR); 7. Haley Blaine, West Albany, 2:18.99
1,500: 1. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 4:34.43 (PR); 5. Blaine 4:39.47; 9. Weiss 4:49.3 (PR)
3,000: 1. Wisniewski 9:40.87 (PR, 5A all-time record); 10. Weiss 10:41.23 (PR)
300 hurdles: 8. Greta Koegler, Crescent Valley, 49.62 (PR)
4x100 relay: 6. Lebanon (Taylor Roles, Addilynne Pickles, Hayden Knutson, Fountain) 50.84; 8. Corvallis (Olivia Bannister, Brasfield, Gwendolyn Irvin, Hannah Azhocar) 51.13
4x400 relay: 6. South Albany (Morgan Jones, Tatum Trudell, Klaire Bitter, Dickson) 4:13.15; 10. Crescent Valley (Sophia Merten, Sasha Kelly, Koegler, Weiss) 4:17.42
Shot put: 7. Taryn Cornell, Lebanon, 37-5½ (PR); 9. Teagan Cornell, Lebanon, 36-4 (PR)
Discus: 4. Norah DeYoung, South Albany, 120-7 (PR); 6. Orianna Campbell, Corvallis, 110-9 (PR)
Javelin: 2. Haley Bland, Crescent Valley, 127-3 (PR); 5. Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 125-0 (PR); 7. Aurora Torresi, Lebanon, 121-4 (PR)
4A BOYS
400: 7. Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, 51.95 (PR); 8. Nixon Mooney, Philomath, 51.95 (PR)
800: 6. Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 2:03.35 (PR); 7. Simon King, Philomath, 2:03.97 (PR)
1,500: 6. Hernandez 4:14.17; 8. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 4:15.15
3,000: 4. Candanoza 9:12.48; 6. Hernandez 9:20.02 (PR)
110 hurdles: 2. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 15.68
300 hurdles: 6. Matthews 42.41
4x100 relay: 9. Philomath (C.D. Nuno, Brody Bushnell, Mooney, W. Bushnell) 44.69; 10. Sweet Home (Connor Stevens, Dakota Seiber, Taevon James, Chase Cameron) 44.83
4x400 relay: 6. Philomath (Nuno, Simon King, Mooney, W. Bushnell) 3:33.27
Javelin: 3. Mason Lopez, Sweet Home, 169-3 (PR)
High jump: 2. (tie) Matthews 6-2 (PR); 6. Colin Nicholson, Sweet Home, 6-1 (PR)
Pole vault: 10. (tie) Matthews 12-0 (PR)
4A GIRLS
100: 3. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 12.86 (PR); 4. Ellie Morton, Philomath, 13.00 (PR)
200: 2. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 26.28; 10. Natalie Dunn, Philomath, 27.27
400: 2. Dunn 59.60; 4. J. Hellesto 1:01.59
800: 8. Ana Candanoza, Philomath, 2:29.74 (PR); 10. Adele Beckstead, Philomath, 2:30.43 (PR)
1,500: 4. Beckstead 5:04.93 (PR); 7. Melea Lattin, Philomath, 5:07.58 (PR)
3,000: 4. Beckstead 10:56.95 (PR); 6. Candanoza 11:02.72 (PR)
100 hurdles: 5. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 17.23
300 hurdles: 3. I. Hellesto 48.35
4x100 relay: 1. Philomath (Morton, Dunn, I. Hellesto, J. Hellesto) 50.25
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Anneka Steen, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 4:14.31
Discus: 6. Madison Juhl, Philomath, 108-0 (PR)
Javelin: 4. Ahnika Tryon, Philomath, 117-1 (PR)
High jump: 2. (tie) Steen, Philomath, 5-0 (PR); 6. (tie) Morton 4-10
Pole vault: 8. (tie) Juhl and Madison Schaffer, Philomath, 8-0 (PR for both)
Long jump: 4. J. Hellesto 16-10 (PR); 9. Morton 16-2½ (PR)
Triple jump: 5. Steen 33-8½
3A BOYS
100: 5. John Coiner, Santiam Christian, 11.42 (PR)
200: 2. Coiner 22.71 (PR)
400: 7. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 51.88 (PR)
800: 8. Colin Longballa, Santiam Christian, 2:02.53 (PR)
1,500: 4. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:13.96
3,000: 6. Bourne 9:10.34
110 hurdles: 2. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 14.96 (PR); 6. Caden Trimmer, Santiam Christian, 16.47 (PR)
300 hurdles: 4. C. Ness 40.92 (PR)
4x100 relay: 1. Santiam Christian (Owen Gurney, Christy, Jeremy Ness, Trimmer) 44.28
4x400 relay: 4. Santiam Christian (Longballa, Trimmer, Bourne, C. Ness) 3:32.1
Javelin: 3. C. Ness 171-2 (PR)
High jump: 1. (tie) Christy 6-6 (PR)
Pole vault: 3. Levi Forson, Scio, 13-0 (PR); 9. (tie) Moses Cain, Harrisburg, 11-6 (PR)
Long jump: 1. Gurney 20-9 (PR)
Triple jump: 7. Ryder Milam, Harrisburg, 40-1 (PR)
3A GIRLS
400: 3. Liv Haima, Santiam Christian, 1:01.64 (PR)
Shot put: 3. Emmalee Smathers, Harrisburg, 32-9½ (PR)
Javelin: 8. Bailey Kniebuehler, Santiam Christian, 106-7 (PR)
High jump: 10. (tie) Elise Linderman, Santiam Christian, 4-10 (PR)
Long jump: 10. Linderman 15-11½
2A BOYS
100: 4. Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian, 11.46 (PR); 5. (tie) Nate Young, Monroe, 11.54c (PR)
200: 8. (tie) A. Morgan 23.84 (PR)
400: 2. Young 52.63 (PR)
800: 4. Young 2:06.5 (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. A. Morgan 15.47; 8. Tait Owens, Central Linn, 18.03 (PR)
300 hurdles: 8. Owens 45.31 (PR)
4x100 relay: 2. East Linn Christian (Josh Cowart, Elliot Nofziger, Kaleo Wellman, A. Morgan) 45.41
4x400 relay: 4. Central Linn (Jacob Beauchamp, Ryan Rowland, Bren Schneiter, Coen Schneiter) 3:44.62
High jump: 6. (tie) Nofziger 5-10 (PR); 9. (tie) B. Schneiter 5-8
Long jump: 4. Wellman 20-2½ (PR); 5. Young 20-2 (PR)
Triple jump: 3. Wellman 42-7 (PR); 4. Young 41-6½ (PR); 8. Nofziger 39-2 (PR)
2A GIRLS
100: 7. Matilyn Richardson, Monroe, 13.24c (PR); 9. Lexy Kauffman, East Linn Christian, 13.34 (PR)
200: 7. Kauffman 27.81 (PR)
400: 9. Richardson 1:03.84
800: 4. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 2:28.77 (PR); 7. Jayne Neal, Central Linn, 2:32.13 (PR)
1,500: 2. Lalonde 5:00.57
3,000: 1. Lalonde 10:13.36 (PR); 8. Ella Hinton, Monroe, 11:57.73
4x100 relay: 8. East Linn Christian (Jessica Corliss, Ruby Cowan, Ruby Lane, Kauffman) 54.25
4x400 relay: 6. Central Linn (Izzy Curtis, Griffith, Gemma Rowland, Neal) 4:33.24; 9. East Linn Christian (Kauffman, Lane, Cowan, Lalonde) 4:37.39
Shot put: 1. Rowland 37-7½ (PR)
Javelin: 9. Corliss 104-3 (PR)
Pole vault: 4. Lalonde 7-6 (PR)
Long jump: 9. Lane 15-4 (PR)
Triple jump: 8. Richardson 31-4½ (PR)
