Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Sunday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A BOYS
800: 7. Cole Fiegener, Corvallis, 1 minute, 58.9 seconds (h) (PR); 8. Matthew Resnik, South Albany, 1:59.05 (PR); 10. Kanoe Blake, Crescent Valley, 1:59.3h
1,500: 7. Blake 4:02.5; 10. Fiegener 4:04.3 (PR)
3,000: 6. Blake 8:44.46 (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. Garrett Lee, West Albany, 15.03 (PR); 5. Rowan Finlay, Corvallis, 15.96 (PR); 6. Mikell Adler, Corvallis, 15.97 (PR); 8. Tate Herber, Crescent Valley, 16.29 (PR)
300 hurdles: 1. Truman Brasfield, Corvallis, 40.97 (PR)
4x400 relay: 9. Corvallis (Linus O’Brien, Noah Yoder, Jackson Trimmer, Brasfield) 3:35.47; 10. Crescent Valley (Blake, Dylan Mitchell, Ian Baker, Daniel Marshall) 3:36.0
Shot put: 3. Jesse Bass, South Albany, 48 feet, 6 inches (PR); 6. Aydan Schiveley, Corvallis, 46-2 1/2 (PR); 9. Cole Seaders, Corvallis, 44-5 (PR)
Discus: 2. Seaders 146-3 (PR); 3. Schiveley 141-2 (PR); 8. Austin Simmons, West Albany, 134-8 (PR); 9. Anton South, Albany, 134-6 (PR)
Javelin: 6. Maxwell Louber, South Albany, 159-10; 10. Gabe Allise-Jester, Lebanon, 150-9 (PR)
High jump: 8. (tie) Herber 6-0
Pole vault: 2. Lee 14-3 (PR)
Long jump: 7. Brasfield 21-8 (PR); 8. Jackson Parrish, Lebanon, 21-7 (PR)
Triple jump: 6. Parrish 42-9½
5A GIRLS
100: 7. Pharalynn Dickson, South Albany, 12.67 (PR); 9. Alyse Fountain, Lebanon, 12.77 (PR)
200: 1. Dickson 25.98 (PR); 4. Fountain 26.44 (PR); 8. Taylor Brasfield, Corvallis, 27.08
400: 1. Dickson 58.26 (PR); 9. Lillian Weiss, Crescent Valley, 1:01.7 (PR)
800: 3. Haley Blaine, West Albany, 2:18.99; 6. Weiss 2:21.69 (PR); 10. Kate Middleton, Corvallis, 2:23.88
1,500: 1. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 4:34.43 (PR); 5. Blaine 4:39.47; 9. Weiss 4:49.3 (PR)
3,000: 1. Wisniewski 9:42.68 (PR); 9. Weiss 10:41.23 (PR)
300 hurdles: 8. Greta Koegler, Crescent Valley, 49.62 (PR)
4x100 relay: 6. Lebanon (Taylor Roles, Addilynne Pickles, Hayden Knutson, Fountain) 50.84; 8. Corvallis (Olivia Bannister, Brasfield, Gwendolyn Irvin, Hannah Azhocar) 52.11
4x400 relay: 5. South Albany (Morgan Jones, Tatum Trudell, Klaire Bitter, Dickson) 4:13.15; 9. Crescent Valley (Sophia Merten, Sasha Kelly, Koegler, Weiss) 4:17.42
Shot put: 6. Taryn Cornell, Lebanon, 37-5 1/2 (PR)
Discus: 2. Norah DeYoung, South Albany, 120-7 (PR); 6. Orianna Campbell, Corvallis, 109-8 (PR); 8. Keira Davis, Corvallis, 107-8 (PR)
Javelin: 2. Haley Bland, Crescent Valley, 124-8 (PR); 6. Aurora Torresi, Lebanon, 117-7 (PR); 7. Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 116-9 (PR)
Triple jump: 10. (tie) Jenna Konzelman, West Albany, 32-6½
4A BOYS
200: 10. Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, 23.28 (PR)
400: 6. W. Bushnell 51.95 (PR); 7. Nixon Mooney, Philomath, 51.95 (PR)
800: 4. Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 2:03.35 (PR); 5. Simon King, Philomath, 2:03.97 (PR); 9. W. Bushnell 2:05.12 (PR)
1,500: 6. Hernandez 4:14.17; 8. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 4:15.15
3,000: 4. Candanoza 9:16.43
110 hurdles: 2. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 15.68
300 hurdles: 6. Matthews 42.41
4x100 relay: 9. Philomath (C.D. Nuno, Brody Bushnell, Mooney, W. Bushnell) 44.69; 10. Sweet Home (Connor Stevens, Dakota Seiber, Taevon James, Chase Cameron) 44.83
4x400 relay: 6. Philomath (Nuno, Simon King, Mooney, W. Bushnell) 3:33.27
Javelin: 3. Mason Lopez, Sweet Home, 169-3 (PR)
High jump: 1. (tie) Matthews 6-2 (PR); 4. (tie) Colin Nicholson, Sweet Home, 6-1 (PR)
Pole vault: 8. (tie) Matthews 12-0 (PR)
4A GIRLS
100: 3. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 12.86 (PR); 4. Ellie Morton, Philomath, 13.00 (PR)
200: 2. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 26.28; 7. Natalie Dunn, Philomath, 27.27
400: 2. Dunn 59.60; 3. J. Hellesto 1:01.59
800: 6. Ana Candanoza, Philomath, 2:29.74 (PR); 8. Adele Beckstead, Philomath, 2:30.43 (PR); 9. Melea Lattin, Philomath, 2:31.19
1,500: 2. Beckstead 5:04.93 (PR); 5. Lattin 5:07.58 (PR)
3,000: 4. Beckstead 11:01.63 (PR); 9. Ana Candanoza, Philomath, 11:25.13 (PR)
100 hurdles: 5. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 17.23
300 hurdles: 3. I. Hellesto 48.35
4x100 relay: 1. Philomath (Ellie Morton, Dunn, I. Hellesto, J. Hellesto) 50.25
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Anneka Steen, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 4:14.31
Discus: 6. Madison Juhl, Philomath, 108-0 (PR)
Javelin: 3. Ahnika Tryon, Philomath, 117-1 (PR)
High jump: 2. (tie) Steen, Philomath, 5-0 (PR); 5. (tie) Morton 4-10
Pole vault: 8. (tie) Juhl and Madison Schaffer, Philomath, 8-0 (PR for both)
Long jump: 4. J. Hellesto 16-10 (PR); 9. Morton 16-2 ½ (PR)
Triple jump: 5. Steen 33-8½
3A BOYS
100: 4. John Coiner, Santiam Christian, 11.42 (PR)
200: 2. Coiner 22.71 (PR)
400: 5. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 51.88 (PR)
800: 9. Colin Longballa, Santiam Christian, 2:04.11 (PR)
1,500: 8. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:20.15
3,000: 10. Bourne 9:24.0h
110 hurdles: 2. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 14.96 (PR); 6. Caden Trimmer, Santiam Christian, 16.47 (PR)
300 hurdles: 4. C. Ness 41.31 (PR)
4x100 relay: 1. Santiam Christian (Owen Gurney, Christy, Jeremy Ness, Trimmer) 44.83
4x400 relay: 10. Santiam Christian (Colin Longballa, Trimmer, Bourne, C. Ness) 3:39.77
Javelin: 4. C. Ness 161-1 (PR)
High jump: 1. Christy 6-6 (PR)
Pole vault: 3. Levi Forson, Scio, 13-0 (PR); 9. (tie) Moses Cain, Harrisburg, 11-6 (PR)
Long jump: 5. (tie) Gurney 20-2 (PR)
Triple jump: 5. Ryder Milam, Harrisburg, 40-1 (PR); 9. Gurney 39-1½ (PR)
3A GIRLS
Shot put: 2. Emmalee Smathers, Harrisburg, 32-9½ (PR)
Javelin: 8. Bailey Kniebuehler, Santiam Christian, 106-7 (PR)
High jump: 10. (tie) Elise Linderman, Santiam Christian, 4-10 (PR)
Long jump: 10. Linderman 15-11½
2A BOYS
100: 4. Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian, 11.46 (PR); 4. Nathaniel Young, Monroe, 11.54c (PR)
200: 5. A. Morgan 23.84 (PR); 8. Young 23.89 (PR)
400: 1. Young 52.63 (PR)
800: 4. Young 2:06.5 (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. A. Morgan 15.47; 8. Tait Owens, Central Linn, 18.03 (PR)
4x100 relay: 2. East Linn Christian (Josh Cowart, Elliot Nofziger, Kaleo Wellman, A. Morgan) 45.41
High jump: 4. (tie) Nofziger 5-10 (PR); 7. (tie) Bren Schneiter, Central Linn, 5-8
Long jump: 4. Young 20-2 (PR); 5. Wellman 20-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 3. Wellman 42-7 (PR); 4. Young 41-6½ (PR); 7. Nofziger 39-2 (PR)
2A GIRLS
100: 7. Matilyn Richardson, Monroe, 13.24c (PR); 9. Lexy Kauffman, East Linn Christian, 13.34 (PR)
200: 7. Kauffman 27.81 (PR)
400: 8. Richardson 1:03.84
800: 4. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 2:28.77 (PR); 7. Jayne Neal, Central Linn, 2:32.13 (PR)
1,500: 2. Lalonde 5:00.57; 9. Ella Hinton, Monroe, 5:31.4 (PR); 10. Katja Griffith, Central Linn, 5:32.5
3,000: 1. Lalonde 10:29.41 (PR); 7. Hinton 12:01.12
4x100 relay: 7. East Linn Christian (Jessica Corliss, Ruby Cowan, Ruby Lane, Kauffman) 54.25
4x400 relay: 6. Central Linn (Izzy Curtis, Griffith, Gemma Rowland, Neal) 4:34.53; 8. East Linn Christian (Kauffman, Lane, Cowan, Lalonde) 4:37.39
Shot put: 1. Rowland 35-7 (PR)
Javelin: 9. Corliss 104-3 (PR)
Pole vault: 4. Lalonde 7-6 (PR)