Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Sunday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A boys
200: 6. Sebbie Law, Corvallis, 23.15
400: 2. Law 50.38 (PR); 10. Ben Canfield, Crescent Valley, 52.36
800: 10. Jordan Henke, Crescent Valley, 2:01.3h (PR)
4x100 relay: 8. South Albany (Trenton Maland, Eli Nafziger, Carlos Reyes-Aviles, Hayden Watts) 44.65; 10. West Albany (Colton Lacasse-Tran, Jordan Stewart, Alejandro Munoz, Chase Reynolds) 44.81
4x400 relay: 6. Crescent Valley (Ty Abernathy, Logan Pawlowski, Ian Geniza, Henke) 3:33.8h; 8. Corvallis 3:36.63
Shot put: 3. Aiden Paul, West Albany, 54-2 (PR); 8. Kaiman Wa'a, Crescent Valley, 49-10
Discus: 1. Paul 176-6 (PR)
High jump: 4. (tie) Erik Ventura, Crescent Valley, 6-0 (PR); 8. (tie) Mason Forrest, Crescent Valley, 5-10
Pole vault: 8. Ryan Bracht, Crescent Valley, 12-10 (PR)
Long jump: 9. Nafziger 20-11
Triple jump: 3. Watts 42-9 (PR)
5A girls
100: 10. Emily Stefan, West Albany, 12.87
200: 6. Stefan 26.88
400: 7. Ellie Hintzman, Corvallis, 1:01.45 (PR); 9. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 1:01.79 (PR)
800: 8. Annie Berry, West Albany, 2:24.92 (PR); 10. Geneva Wolfe, Crescent Valley, 2:25.9
1,500: 3. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 4:52.99 (PR); 7. Sunitha Black, Crescent Valley, 4:57.58
3,000: 2. Nason 10:23.98; 3. Sunitha Black, Crescent Valley, 10:32.9h; 8. Berry 10:50.38 (PR)
100 hurdles: 5. Wendy Hare, Corvallis, 16.24 (PR)
300 hurdles: 8. Hare 48.14
4x100 relay: 8. West Albany (Monica Kloess, Tiffany Forrest, Ja’zalyn Warren, Stefan) 51.66
4x400 relay: 5. Crescent Valley (Bailey O’Briant, McKee, Ellie Herber, Geneva Wolfe) 4:17.5h
Shot put: 1. Morgan Hopkins, Lebanon, 38-9¼; 2. Alyssa Walls, West Albany, 37-11½
Discus: 4. Walls 116-2; 7. Hopkins 111-8; 10. Sierra Noss, Crescent Valley, 108-8 (PR)
Javelin: 4. Walls 124-9; 7. Courtney Isom, West Albany, 113-11 (PR)
High jump: 8. (tie) Sydney Beers, West Albany, 5-0
Pole vault: 9. (tie) Brooke Donner, West Albany, 9-0 (PR)
Long jump: 3. Jada Foster, Crescent Valley, 17-¼ (PR)
Triple jump: 2. Forrest 36-1½; 8. (tie) Hare 34-5 (PR)
4A boys
400: 2. Casey Tow, Sweet Home, 51.62 (PR)
110 hurdles: 4. Dinsfriend 15.80 (PR); 6. Trevin Del Nero, Philomath, 16.08 (PR)
300 hurdles: 1. Dinsfriend 41.56; 2. Del Nero 42.06 (PR); 9. Tow 42.95 (PR)
4x100 relay: 8. Sweet Home (Dinsfriend, Tow, Lance Hanson, Tristan Calkins) 44.73
4x400 relay: 2. Sweet Home (Tow, Dinsfriend, Hanson, Calkins) 3:31.9
Shot put: 3. Kane Rust, Philomath, 51-½ (PR)
Discus: 9. Jaden Williams, Philomath, 139-1 (PR)
Javelin: 10. Noah Moore, Sweet Home, 159-3 (PR)
Pole vault: 1. (tie) Jeremy Schaffer, Philomath, and Connor Kutzler, Philomath, 13-6 (PR for both)
Long jump: 2. Calkins 22-3 (PR)
4A girls
100: 3. Maggie Ross, Philomath, 12.34 (PR)
200: 3. Ross 25.64
400: 7. Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:01.35
800: 2. Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 2:18.82 (PR)
1,500: 1. Hernandez 4:50.33
3,000: 5. Hernandez 10:46.9
100 hurdles: 10. Alivia Pittman, Philomath, 16.58 (PR)
300 hurdles: 6. Pittman 48.31 (PR)
4x100 relay: 2. Philomath (Hannah Bovbjerg, Morton, Pittman, Ross) 50.49; 8. Sweet Home (Torree Hawken, Jessy Hart, Zoe James, Kate Hawken) 51.71
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Bovbjerg, Ross, Hernandez, Morton) 4:08.47; 8. Sweet Home (Hart, James, T. Hawken, K. Hawken) 4:19.88
Shot put: 9. Sadiemay Gullberg, Philomath, 35-8¾ (PR); 10. Mia Rust, Philomath, 35-6½ (PR)
Discus: 8. Gullberg 113-9; 10. Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 105-10
Javelin: 7. Sara Bradley, Philomath, 116-1 (PR); 9. Katen Edwards, Sweet Home, 112-8 (PR)
Pole vault: 6. Amey McDaniel, Philomath, 9-3 (PR)
Long jump: 7. Morton 16-11 (PR)
3A boys
800: 4. Luke Jones, Scio, 2:03.01 (PR)
110 hurdles: 3. Brennan Sorah, Santiam Christian, 15.85
300 hurdles: 2. Sorah 40.67 (PR)
4x100 relay: 5. Scio (Bryce West, Caleb Shockey, Kobe Lefeber, Kade Mask) 45.52; 9. Santiam Christian (Sorah, Marcus Fullbright, Chase Groome, Josh Judd) 45.73
4x400 relay: 8. Harrisburg (Johnny Lettkeman, Shae Neuschwander, Austin Brock, Gabe Knox) 3:41.55
High jump: 3. (tie) Ian Smith, Santiam Christian, 6-1 (PR); 10. (tie) Garrett Workinger, Scio, 5-8 (PR)
Long jump: 6. West 19-11 (PR)
3A girls
100 hurdles: 9. Laurel Otto, Scio, 17.82 (PR)
Discus: 8. Emily Bourne, Santiam Christian, 103-5 (PR)
High jump: 1. (tie) Bourne 5-2 (PR)
Long jump: 10. (tie) Riana Martin, Scio, 15-1½ (PR)
Triple jump: 4. Macy Bodine, Scio, 32-4 (PR)
2A boys
100: 3. Dustin Baze, Central Linn, 11.55 (PR); 7. Dylan Lynn, Monroe, 11.66
200: 3. Baze 23.52; 9. Jacob Vandehey, East Linn Christian, 23.98 (PR)
400: 1. Zach Young, Monroe, 52.07 (PR); 6. (tie) J. Vandehey 53.17 (PR); 9. Jedaiah Wasson, East Linn Christian, 53.37 (PR)
800: 2. Wasson 2:01.6h
1,500: 1. Wasson 4:13.24 (PR)
3,000: 1. Wasson 9:01.2h (PR); 9. Hayden Glenn, Central Linn, 9:47.3
110 hurdles: 1. Christian Wilson, East Linn Christian, 15.35 (PR); 10. Jaren Bowler, East Linn Christian, 17.29 (PR)
300 hurdles: 3. Wilson 43.07; 4. Bowler 43.12 (PR); 8. Jacob Johns, East Linn Christian, 44.47; 9. Caleb Day, Central Linn, 44.67 (PR)
4x100 relay: 6. Central Linn (Anthony Anderson, Baze, Zane Lindsey, Luke Schaffroth) 45.68; 7. East Linn Christian (Aden Aerni, J. Vandehey, Preston Gerig, Wilson) 46.07
4x400 relay: 3. East Linn Christian (Trent Weller, Aerni, J. Vandehey, Wasson) 3:40.12; 6. Jefferson (Xander Koslow, Leon Romo, Gaven Robertson, Cesar Sepulveda) 3:43.3h
Shot put: 1. Cristian Garcia, Monroe, 51-10¼
Discus: 3. Ben Johnson, East Linn Christian, 137-6 (PR); 4. Garcia, 135-9
Javelin: 3. Young 162-0; 7. Matthew Reardon, East Linn Christian, 155-7 (PR)
High jump: 1. Cesar Sepulveda, Jefferson, 6-9¼ (PR); 6. (tie) Johnson 6-0
Pole vault: 1. (tie) Reardon 13-0 (PR); 7. (tie) Day 11-6 (PR); 10. (tie) Ethan Goins, East Linn Christian, 11-0 (PR)
Long jump: 1. Sepulveda 20-11½ (PR); 2. Romo 20-5½ (PR); 4. Young 20-3; 8. (tie) Robertson, 19-11 (PR)
Triple jump: 2. Sepulveda 43-8; 4. Robertson 41-7 (PR)
2A girls
100: 6. Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 13.21
200: 3. Martin 27.38; 9. Mirtha Lopez, Monroe, 27.89
1,500: 5. Peyton Bodi, Monroe, 5:16.76; 9. Jenna Neal, Central Linn, 5:18.2h
3,000: 4. Jessica Neal, Central Linn, 11:29.41; 6. Jen. Neal 11:47.31
100 hurdles: 1. Martin 16.29; 5. Lilyanne Savage, East Linn Christian, 17.33 (PR)
300 hurdles: 2. Martin 47.92; 7. Savage 51.40 (PR)
4x100 relay: 5. Central Linn (Makenna Chapman, Ryleigh Nofziger, Gracie Robb, Yarabett White) 53.43; 7. East Linn Christian (Alli Beachy, Natalie Miner, Grace Wilson, Victoria Ferrioli) 53.54
4x400 relay: 4. Central Linn (Mak. Chapman, Nofziger, White, Anna Hair) 4:24.14; 9. East Linn Christian (Beachy, Hana Slayden, Sarah Morton, Wilson) 4:38.16
Shot put: 2. (tie) Laura Young, Monroe, 37-7½ (PR); 6. Ashley Sutton, Monroe, 33-10½
Discus: 7. Young 107-9 (PR)
High jump: 5. (tie) Madison Chapman, Central Linn, 4-10; 8. (tie) Baylie Campau, Jefferson; Mak. Chapman; and Savage 4-8 (PR for all)
Pole vault: 5. Sam Schwarz, Jefferson, 8-3; 6. (tie) Hannah Grantom, Jefferson, 7-6 (PR)
Long jump: 2. Martin 17-3
Triple jump: 7. Wilson 33-1½ (PR)
1A girls
Triple jump: 1. Jessica Carlisle, Alsea, 35-9½ (PR)
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net