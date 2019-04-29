{{featured_button_text}}
Cesar Sepulveda

Jefferson High's Cesar Sepulveda recorded the best high jump mark in the state among all classifications in the last four years when he won Saturday's meet of champions at 6 feet, 9¼ inches.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Sunday:

(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)

5A boys

200: 6. Sebbie Law, Corvallis, 23.15

400: 2. Law 50.38 (PR); 10. Ben Canfield, Crescent Valley, 52.36

800: 10. Jordan Henke, Crescent Valley, 2:01.3h (PR)

4x100 relay: 8. South Albany (Trenton Maland, Eli Nafziger, Carlos Reyes-Aviles, Hayden Watts) 44.65; 10. West Albany (Colton Lacasse-Tran, Jordan Stewart, Alejandro Munoz, Chase Reynolds) 44.81

4x400 relay: 6. Crescent Valley (Ty Abernathy, Logan Pawlowski, Ian Geniza, Henke) 3:33.8h; 8. Corvallis 3:36.63

Shot put: 3. Aiden Paul, West Albany, 54-2 (PR); 8. Kaiman Wa'a, Crescent Valley, 49-10

Discus: 1. Paul 176-6 (PR)

High jump: 4. (tie) Erik Ventura, Crescent Valley, 6-0 (PR); 8. (tie) Mason Forrest, Crescent Valley, 5-10

Pole vault: 8. Ryan Bracht, Crescent Valley, 12-10 (PR)

Long jump: 9. Nafziger 20-11

Triple jump: 3. Watts 42-9 (PR)

5A girls

100: 10. Emily Stefan, West Albany, 12.87

200: 6. Stefan 26.88

400: 7. Ellie Hintzman, Corvallis, 1:01.45 (PR); 9. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 1:01.79 (PR)

800: 8. Annie Berry, West Albany, 2:24.92 (PR); 10. Geneva Wolfe, Crescent Valley, 2:25.9

1,500: 3. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 4:52.99 (PR); 7. Sunitha Black, Crescent Valley, 4:57.58

3,000: 2. Nason 10:23.98; 3. Sunitha Black, Crescent Valley, 10:32.9h; 8. Berry 10:50.38 (PR)

100 hurdles: 5. Wendy Hare, Corvallis, 16.24 (PR)

300 hurdles: 8. Hare 48.14

4x100 relay: 8. West Albany (Monica Kloess, Tiffany Forrest, Ja’zalyn Warren, Stefan) 51.66

4x400 relay: 5. Crescent Valley (Bailey O’Briant, McKee, Ellie Herber, Geneva Wolfe) 4:17.5h

Shot put: 1. Morgan Hopkins, Lebanon, 38-9¼; 2. Alyssa Walls, West Albany, 37-11½

Discus: 4. Walls 116-2; 7. Hopkins 111-8; 10. Sierra Noss, Crescent Valley, 108-8 (PR)

Javelin: 4. Walls 124-9; 7. Courtney Isom, West Albany, 113-11 (PR)

High jump: 8. (tie) Sydney Beers, West Albany, 5-0

Pole vault: 9. (tie) Brooke Donner, West Albany, 9-0 (PR)

Long jump: 3. Jada Foster, Crescent Valley, 17-¼ (PR)

Triple jump: 2. Forrest 36-1½; 8. (tie) Hare 34-5 (PR)

4A boys

400: 2. Casey Tow, Sweet Home, 51.62 (PR)

110 hurdles: 4. Dinsfriend 15.80 (PR); 6. Trevin Del Nero, Philomath, 16.08 (PR)

300 hurdles: 1. Dinsfriend 41.56; 2. Del Nero 42.06 (PR); 9. Tow 42.95 (PR)

4x100 relay: 8. Sweet Home (Dinsfriend, Tow, Lance Hanson, Tristan Calkins) 44.73

4x400 relay: 2. Sweet Home (Tow, Dinsfriend, Hanson, Calkins) 3:31.9

Shot put: 3. Kane Rust, Philomath, 51-½ (PR)

Discus: 9. Jaden Williams, Philomath, 139-1 (PR)

Javelin: 10. Noah Moore, Sweet Home, 159-3 (PR)

Pole vault: 1. (tie) Jeremy Schaffer, Philomath, and Connor Kutzler, Philomath, 13-6 (PR for both)

Long jump: 2. Calkins 22-3 (PR)

4A girls

100: 3. Maggie Ross, Philomath, 12.34 (PR)

200: 3. Ross 25.64

400: 7. Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:01.35

800: 2. Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 2:18.82 (PR)

1,500: 1. Hernandez 4:50.33

3,000: 5. Hernandez 10:46.9

100 hurdles: 10. Alivia Pittman, Philomath, 16.58 (PR)

300 hurdles: 6. Pittman 48.31 (PR)

4x100 relay: 2. Philomath (Hannah Bovbjerg, Morton, Pittman, Ross) 50.49; 8. Sweet Home (Torree Hawken, Jessy Hart, Zoe James, Kate Hawken) 51.71

4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Bovbjerg, Ross, Hernandez, Morton) 4:08.47; 8. Sweet Home (Hart, James, T. Hawken, K. Hawken) 4:19.88

Shot put: 9. Sadiemay Gullberg, Philomath, 35-8¾ (PR); 10. Mia Rust, Philomath, 35-6½ (PR)

Discus: 8. Gullberg 113-9; 10. Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 105-10

Javelin: 7. Sara Bradley, Philomath, 116-1 (PR); 9. Katen Edwards, Sweet Home, 112-8 (PR)

Pole vault: 6. Amey McDaniel, Philomath, 9-3 (PR)

Long jump: 7. Morton 16-11 (PR)

3A boys

800: 4. Luke Jones, Scio, 2:03.01 (PR)

110 hurdles: 3. Brennan Sorah, Santiam Christian, 15.85

300 hurdles: 2. Sorah 40.67 (PR)

4x100 relay: 5. Scio (Bryce West, Caleb Shockey, Kobe Lefeber, Kade Mask) 45.52; 9. Santiam Christian (Sorah, Marcus Fullbright, Chase Groome, Josh Judd) 45.73

4x400 relay: 8. Harrisburg (Johnny Lettkeman, Shae Neuschwander, Austin Brock, Gabe Knox) 3:41.55

High jump: 3. (tie) Ian Smith, Santiam Christian, 6-1 (PR); 10. (tie) Garrett Workinger, Scio, 5-8 (PR)

Long jump: 6. West 19-11 (PR)

3A girls

100 hurdles: 9. Laurel Otto, Scio, 17.82 (PR)

Discus: 8. Emily Bourne, Santiam Christian, 103-5 (PR)

High jump: 1. (tie) Bourne 5-2 (PR)

Long jump: 10. (tie) Riana Martin, Scio, 15-1½ (PR)

Triple jump: 4. Macy Bodine, Scio, 32-4 (PR)

2A boys

100: 3. Dustin Baze, Central Linn, 11.55 (PR); 7. Dylan Lynn, Monroe, 11.66

200: 3. Baze 23.52; 9. Jacob Vandehey, East Linn Christian, 23.98 (PR)

400: 1. Zach Young, Monroe, 52.07 (PR); 6. (tie) J. Vandehey 53.17 (PR); 9. Jedaiah Wasson, East Linn Christian, 53.37 (PR)

800: 2. Wasson 2:01.6h

1,500: 1. Wasson 4:13.24 (PR)

3,000: 1. Wasson 9:01.2h (PR); 9. Hayden Glenn, Central Linn, 9:47.3

110 hurdles: 1. Christian Wilson, East Linn Christian, 15.35 (PR); 10. Jaren Bowler, East Linn Christian, 17.29 (PR)

300 hurdles: 3. Wilson 43.07; 4. Bowler 43.12 (PR); 8. Jacob Johns, East Linn Christian, 44.47; 9. Caleb Day, Central Linn, 44.67 (PR)

4x100 relay: 6. Central Linn (Anthony Anderson, Baze, Zane Lindsey, Luke Schaffroth) 45.68; 7. East Linn Christian (Aden Aerni, J. Vandehey, Preston Gerig, Wilson) 46.07

4x400 relay: 3. East Linn Christian (Trent Weller, Aerni, J. Vandehey, Wasson) 3:40.12; 6. Jefferson (Xander Koslow, Leon Romo, Gaven Robertson, Cesar Sepulveda) 3:43.3h

Shot put: 1. Cristian Garcia, Monroe, 51-10¼

Discus: 3. Ben Johnson, East Linn Christian, 137-6 (PR); 4. Garcia, 135-9

Javelin: 3. Young 162-0; 7. Matthew Reardon, East Linn Christian, 155-7 (PR)

High jump: 1. Cesar Sepulveda, Jefferson, 6-9¼ (PR); 6. (tie) Johnson 6-0

Pole vault: 1. (tie) Reardon 13-0 (PR); 7. (tie) Day 11-6 (PR); 10. (tie) Ethan Goins, East Linn Christian, 11-0 (PR)

Long jump: 1. Sepulveda 20-11½ (PR); 2. Romo 20-5½ (PR); 4. Young 20-3; 8. (tie) Robertson, 19-11 (PR)

Triple jump: 2. Sepulveda 43-8; 4. Robertson 41-7 (PR)

2A girls

100: 6. Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 13.21

200: 3. Martin 27.38; 9. Mirtha Lopez, Monroe, 27.89

1,500: 5. Peyton Bodi, Monroe, 5:16.76; 9. Jenna Neal, Central Linn, 5:18.2h

3,000: 4. Jessica Neal, Central Linn, 11:29.41; 6. Jen. Neal 11:47.31

100 hurdles: 1. Martin 16.29; 5. Lilyanne Savage, East Linn Christian, 17.33 (PR)

300 hurdles: 2. Martin 47.92; 7. Savage 51.40 (PR)

4x100 relay: 5. Central Linn (Makenna Chapman, Ryleigh Nofziger, Gracie Robb, Yarabett White) 53.43; 7. East Linn Christian (Alli Beachy, Natalie Miner, Grace Wilson, Victoria Ferrioli) 53.54

4x400 relay: 4. Central Linn (Mak. Chapman, Nofziger, White, Anna Hair) 4:24.14; 9. East Linn Christian (Beachy, Hana Slayden, Sarah Morton, Wilson) 4:38.16

Shot put: 2. (tie) Laura Young, Monroe, 37-7½ (PR); 6. Ashley Sutton, Monroe, 33-10½

Discus: 7. Young 107-9 (PR)

High jump: 5. (tie) Madison Chapman, Central Linn, 4-10; 8. (tie) Baylie Campau, Jefferson; Mak. Chapman; and Savage 4-8 (PR for all)

Pole vault: 5. Sam Schwarz, Jefferson, 8-3; 6. (tie) Hannah Grantom, Jefferson, 7-6 (PR)

Long jump: 2. Martin 17-3

Triple jump: 7. Wilson 33-1½ (PR)

1A girls 

Triple jump: 1. Jessica Carlisle, Alsea, 35-9½ (PR)

— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags