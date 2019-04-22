Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Sunday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A boys
100: 10. Raymond Knuth, Lebanon, 11.28
200: 6. Sebbie Law, Corvallis, 23.15
400: 2. Law 50.38 (PR); 9. Ben Canfield, Crescent Valley, 52.36
800: 10. Jordan Henke, Crescent Valley, 2:01.3h (PR)
4x100 relay: 6. South Albany (Trenton Maland, Eli Nafziger, Carlos Reyes-Aviles, Hayden Watts) 44.65; 9. West Albany (Colton Lacasse-Tran, Jordan Stewart, Alejandro Munoz, Chase Reynolds) 44.81
4x400 relay: 6. Crescent Valley (Ian Geniza, Henke, Logan Pawlowski, Canfield) 3:35.22; 8. Corvallis 3:36.63
Shot put: 3. Aiden Paul, West Albany, 54-2 (PR); 6. Kaiman Wa'a, Crescent Valley, 49-10
Discus: 1. Paul 176-5 (PR)
High jump: 4. (tie) Erik Ventura, Crescent Valley, 6-0 (PR); 7. (tie) Mason Forrest, Crescent Valley, 5-10
Pole vault: 8. Ryan Bracht, Crescent Valley, 12-10 (PR)
Long jump: 9. Nafziger 20-11
Triple jump: 2. Watts 42-9 (PR)
5A girls
100: 10. Emily Stefan, West Albany, 12.98
400: 6. Ellie Hintzman, Corvallis, 1:01.45 (PR); 8. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 1:01.79 (PR)
800: 9. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 2:27.2 (PR)
1,500: 3. Nason, 4:52.99 (PR)
3,000: 2. Sunitha Black, Crescent Valley, 10:32.9h; 7. Annie Berry, West Albany, 10:51.9 (PR)
100 hurdles: 4. Wendy Hare, Corvallis, 16.24 (PR)
300 hurdles: 9. Hare 49.09
4x400 relay: 5. Crescent Valley (Bailey O’Briant, McKee, Ellie Herber, Geneva Wolfe) 4:17.5h
Shot put: 1. Alyssa Walls, West Albany, 37-11½; 3. Morgan Hopkins, Lebanon, 37-7
Discus: 3. Walls 116-2
Javelin: 4. Walls 124-9; 8. Courtney Isom, West Albany, 112-1
High jump: 7. (tie) Sydney Beers, West Albany, 5-0
Long jump: 3. Jada Foster, Crescent Valley, 17-¼ (PR)
Triple jump: 2. Tiffany Forrest, West Albany, 36-1½; 7. (tie) Hare 34-5 (PR)
4A boys
400: 6. Casey Tow, Sweet Home, 52.17 (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. Dinsfriend 16.05; 2. Trevin Del Nero, Philomath, 16.12 (PR); 10. (tie) Tow 16.64 (PR)
300 hurdles: 1. Dinsfriend 41.56; 2. Del Nero 42.06 (PR); 7. Tow 42.95 (PR)
4x100 relay: 9. Sweet Home (Tristan Calkins, Dinsfriend, Lance Hanson, Tow) 45.02
4x400 relay: 2. Sweet Home (Tow, Dinsfriend, Hanson, Calkins) 3:31.9
Shot put: 5. Kane Rust, Philomath, 49-11 (PR)
Discus: 8. Jaden Williams, Philomath, 139-1 (PR)
Javelin: 9. Noah Moore, Sweet Home, 159-3 (PR); 10. Jake Swanson, Sweet Home, 157-3
Pole vault: 1. (tie) Jeremy Schaffer, Philomath, 13-6 (PR); 3. (tie) Connor Kutzler, Philomath, 13-0 (PR); 9. (tie) Daniel Arthurs, Philomath, and Jensen Mast, Philomath, 12-0 (PR for both)
Long jump: 1. Calkins 22-3 (PR)
4A girls
100: 3. Maggie Ross, Philomath, 12.36 (PR)
200: 2. Ross 25.64
400: 6. Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:02.05
800: 2. Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 2:18.82 (PR)
1,500: 1. Hernandez 4:52.02
3,000: 5. Hernandez 10:46.9
100 hurdles: 7. (tie) Alivia Pittman, Philomath, 16.58 (PR)
300 hurdles: 5. Pittman 48.31 (PR)
4x100 relay: 2. Philomath (Hannah Bovbjerg, Pittman, Morton, Ross) 51.16; 6. Sweet Home (Torree Hawken, Jessy Hart, Zoe James, Kate Hawken) 52.19
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Bovbjerg, Ross, Hernandez, Morton) 4:09.35; 7. Sweet Home (Hart, James, T. Hawken, K. Hawken) 4:19.88
Discus: 7. Sadiemay Gullberg, Philomath, 109-5; 10. Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 105-10
Pole vault: 5. Amey McDaniel, Philomath, 9-3 (PR)
Long jump: 5. Morton 16-11 (PR)
3A boys
800: 3. Luke Jones, Scio, 2:03.01 (PR); 6. Ray Bennett, Scio, 2:08.38 (PR)
110 hurdles: 2. Brennan Sorah, Santiam Christian, 15.85
300 hurdles: 5. Sorah 43.01
4x100 relay: 8. Santiam Christian (Sorah, Marcus Fullbright, Chase Groome, Josh Judd) 46.12
4x400 relay: 5. Harrisburg (Johnny Lettkeman, Shae Neuschwander, Austin Brock, Gabe Knox) 3:41.55
High jump: 2. (tie) Ian Smith, Santiam Christian, 6-1 (PR); 9. (tie) Garrett Workinger, Scio, 5-8 (PR)
Long jump: 6. Bryce West, Scio, 19-11 (PR)
3A girls
100 hurdles: 9. Laurel Otto, Scio, 17.94c
300 hurdles: 10. Otto 52.56 (PR)
Discus: 9. Emily Bourne, Santiam Christian, 102-5 (PR)
High jump: 1. (tie) Bourne 5-2 (PR)
Long jump: 10. (tie) Riana Martin, Scio, 15-1½ (PR)
Triple jump: 9. Macy Bodine, Scio, 30-7 (PR)
2A boys
100: 3. Dustin Baze, Central Linn, 11.59 (PR); 6. Dylan Lynn, Monroe, 11.66
200: 2. Baze 23.72; 8. Jacob Vandehey, East Linn Christian, 24.05 (PR)
400: 1. Zach Young, Monroe, 52.07 (PR); 4. Jedaiah Wasson, East Linn Christian, 53.37 (PR). 5. Baze 53.51; 10. J. Vandehey 54.12 (PR)
800: 7. Wasson 2:09.3h
1,500: 2. Wasson 4:17.04
3,000: 1. Wasson 9:01.2h (PR); 8. Hayden Glenn, Central Linn, 9:49.46; 9. Brandon Williams, East Linn Christian, 9:51.2h (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. Christian Wilson, East Linn Christian, 15.54 (PR); 9. Jaren Bowler, East Linn Christian, 17.29 (PR); 10. Jacob Johns, East Linn Christian, 17.31 (PR)
300 hurdles: 3. Wilson 43.07; 4. Bowler 43.19 (PR); 8. Caleb Day, Central Linn, 44.67 (PR); 9. Johns 44.98
4x100 relay: 3. Central Linn (Anthony Anderson, Baze, Zane Lindsey, Luke Schaffroth) 45.85; 7. East Linn Christian (Aden Aerni, J. Vandehey, Preston Gerig, Wilson) 46.07
4x400 relay: 2. East Linn Christian (Trent Weller, Aerni, J. Vandehey, Wasson) 3:40.12; 3. Jefferson (Xander Koslow, Leon Romo, Gaven Robertson, Cesar Sepulveda) 3:43.3h
Shot put: 1. Cristian Garcia, Monroe, 50-10
Discus: 3. Ben Johnson, East Linn Christian, 137-6 (PR); 4. Garcia, 135-9
Javelin: 2. Young 162-0; 6. Matthew Reardon, East Linn Christian, 155-7 (PR)
High jump: 1. Cesar Sepulveda, Jefferson, 6-6¼; 5. (tie) Johnson 6-0
Pole vault: 1. (tie) Reardon 13-0 (PR); 9. Ethan Goins, East Linn Christian, 11-0 (PR)
Long jump: 1. Sepulveda 20-11½ (PR); 3. Young 20-1; 9. Robertson, 19-10½ (PR)
Triple jump: 3. Sepulveda 41-9; 9. Reardon 39-5 (PR); 10. Robertson 39-4
2A girls
100: 6. Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 13.21
200: 3. Martin 27.38
800: 8. Jessica Neal, Central Linn, 2:33.18; 9. Peyton Bodi, Monroe, 2:33.91 (PR); 10. Jenna Neal, Central Linn, 2:34.1
1,500: 5, Bodi 5:16.76
3,000: 2. Jes. Neal 11:29.41; 6. Jenna Neal, Central Linn, 11:55.14
100 hurdles: 1. Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 16.29; 4. Lilyanne Savage, East Linn Christian, 17.33 (PR)
300 hurdles: 2. Martin 47.92; 7. Savage 51.40 (PR); 10. Makenna Chapman, Central Linn, 52.54
4x100 relay: 4. Central Linn (Mak. Chapman, Ryleigh Nofziger, Gracie Robb, Yarabett White) 53.43; 6. East Linn Christian (Alli Beachy, Natalie Miner, Grace Wilson, Victoria Ferrioli) 53.54
4x400 relay: 3. Central Linn (Mak. Chapman, Nofziger, White, Anna Hair) 4:24.14
Shot put: 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 37-7½ (PR); 6. Ashley Sutton, Monroe, 33-10½
Discus: 4. Young 103-11 (PR); 10. (tie) Julia Schindler, Monroe, 95-9 (PR)
High jump: 7. (tie) Baylie Campau, Jefferson; Mak. Chapman; and Savage 4-8 (PR for all)
Pole vault: 5. Sam Schwarz, Jefferson, 8-0; 9. (tie) Hannah Grantom, Jefferson, 7-0 (PR)
Long jump: 2. Martin 17-3
Triple jump: 5. Wilson 33-1½ (PR)
1A girls (all Alsea)
400: 8. Jessica Carlisle 1:05.05 (PR)
Triple jump: 1. Carlisle 34-11¼ (PR)
