Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Sunday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A boys
100: 8. Raymond Knuth, Lebanon, 11.28
200: 9. Sebbie Law, Corvallis, 23.49
400: 2. Law 50.38 (PR); 9. Ben Canfield, Crescent Valley, 52.36
4x100 relay: 5. South Albany (Carlos Reyes-Aviles, Eli Nafziger, Trenton Maland, Hayden Watts) 44.77; 6. Lebanon (Austin Roles, Brock Barrett, Dane Sipos, Knuth) 44.89
4x400 relay: 5. Crescent Valley (Ian Geniza, Jordan Henke, Logan Pawlowski, Canfield) 3:35.22
Shot put: 3. Aiden Paul, West Albany, 54-2 (PR); 5. Kaiman Wa'a, Crescent Valley, 49-10
Discus: 1. Paul 176-5 (PR)
Javelin: 10. Brock Bresser, Crescent Valley, 154-3
High jump: 6. (tie) Mason Forrest, Crescent Valley, and Erik Ventura, Crescent Valley, 5-10 (PR for Ventura)
Pole vault: 10. Nathaniel Young, South Albany, 11-10 (PR)
Long jump: 7. Nafziger 20-11
Triple jump: 2. Watts 42-9 (PR); 10. Nafziger 40-4 (PR)
5A girls
100: 8. Emily Stefan, West Albany, 12.98
200: 8. Stefan 27.48
400: 6. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 1:02.35 (PR); 10. (tie) Ellie Hintzman, Corvallis, 1:02.89
800: 10. Geneva Wolfe, Crescent Valley, 2:29.4
1,500: 2. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 4:52.99 (PR); 9. Sunitha Black, Crescent Valley, 5:02.66; 10. Annie Berry, West Albany, 5:04.05 (PR)
3,000: 7. Berry 10:51.9 (PR); 9. Black 10:58.93; 10. Isabella Ayala, Lebanon, 11:03.59
100 hurdles: 4. Wendy Hare, Corvallis, 16.64
300 hurdles: 7. Hare 49.09
4x100: 6. Crescent Valley (Bailey O’Briant, McKee, Bella Fries, Jada Foster) 52.44
4x400 relay: 9. Crescent Valley (Sophie Fisher, Wolfe, McKee, Lilly Gordon) 4:24.99
Shot put: 1. Alyssa Walls, West Albany, 37-11½; 3. Morgan Hopkins, Lebanon, 37-6½
Discus: 2. Walls 114-6; 10. Ana Bechtel, Corvallis, 104-7 (PR)
Javelin: 4. Walls 124-9; 8. Courtney Isom, West Albany, 112-1
High jump: 5. (tie) Sydney Beers, West Albany, 5-0
Long jump: 3. Foster 17-¼ (PR)
Triple jump: 4, Tiffany Forrest, West Albany, 34-6½; 6. Hare 34-5 (PR)
4A boys
400: 4. Casey Tow, Sweet Home, 52.17 (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. Noah Dinsfriend, Sweet Home 16.05; 8. Tow 16.64 (PR); 9. Trevin Del Nero, Philomath, 16.65 (PR)
300 hurdles: 1. Dinsfriend 41.56; 5. Tow 42.95 (PR)
4x100 relay: 6. Sweet Home (Tristan Calkins, Dinsfriend, Lance Hanson, Tow) 45.02
4x400 relay: 2. Sweet Home (Tow, Dinsfriend, Hanson, Calkins) 3:31.9
Shot put: 6. Kane Rust, Philomath, 49-4¼
Javelin: 8. Noah Moore, Sweet Home, 159-3 (PR); 9. Jake Swanson, Sweet Home, 157-3
Pole vault: 2. Jeremy Schaffer, Philomath, 13-1; 6. (tie) Connor Kutzler, Philomath, 12-6; 9. Daniel Arthurs, Philomath, 12-0 (PR)
Long jump: 1. Calkins 22-3 (PR)
4A girls
100: 2. Maggie Ross, Philomath, 12.44
200: 2. Ross 25.85; 9. Melia Morton, Philomath, 27.62
400: 8. Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:02.9 (PR); 9. Morton 1:03.18
1,500: 1. Hernandez 4:52.02
3,000: 5. Hernandez 10:46.9
100 hurdles: 8. Alivia Pittman, Philomath, 16.77
300 hurdles: 9. Pittman 49.82
4x100 relay: 2. Philomath (Hannah Bovbjerg, Pittman, Morton, Ross) 51.16
4x400 relay: 4. Philomath (Ross, Hernandez, Bovbjerg, Morton) 4:19.1h; 6. Sweet Home (Jessy Hart, Zoe James, Torre Hawken, Kate Hawken) 4:19.88
Discus: 6. Sadiemay Gullberg, Philomath, 109-5; 10. Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 105-10
Pole vault: 10. (tie) Amey McDaniel, Philomath, and McKenzie Begley, Philomath, 8-0 (PR for McDaniel)
Long jump: 4. Morton 16-11 (PR)
3A boys
800: 3. Luke Jones, Scio, 2:03.01 (PR); 6. (tie) Ray Bennett, Scio, 2:08.85 (PR); 10. Gabe Knox, Harrisburg, 2:10.2h
110 hurdles: 3. Brennan Sorah, Santiam Christian, 16.16
300 hurdles: 5. Sorah 43.53
4x100 relay: 6. Santiam Christian (Sorah, Marcus Fullbright, Chase Groome, Josh Judd) 46.12; 9. Scio (Bryce West, Cooper West, Kobe Lefeber, Daniel Simmons) 46.58
4x400 relay: 10. Scio (Kade Mask, Simmons, Bennett, Jones) 3:44.4h
High jump: 2. (tie) Ian Smith, Santiam Christian, 6-0; 8. (tie) Garrett Workinger, Scio, 5-8 (PR)
Long jump: 5. (tie). B. West 19-11 (PR)
3A girls
100: 10. Sammy Christensen, Harrisburg, 13.59
100 hurdles: 8. Laurel Otto, Scio, 17.94c
Discus: 8. Emily Bourne, Santiam Christian, 102-5 (PR)
High jump: 1. (tie) Bourne 5-2 (PR)
Long jump: 9. Riana Martin, Scio, 15-1½ (PR)
Triple jump: 7. Macy Bodine, Scio, 30-7 (PR); 9. (tie) Martin 30-5
2A boys
100: 2. Dustin Baze, Central Linn, 11.59 (PR); 4. Dylan Lynn, Monroe, 11.66; 10. Luke Schaffroth, Central Linn, 11.87 (PR)
200: 4. Baze 23.96; 6, Jacob Vandehey, East Linn Christian, 24.05 (PR); 9. Lynn 24.27 (PR)
400: 1. Zach Young, Monroe, 52.07 (PR); 2. Jedaiah Wasson, East Linn Christian, 53.37 (PR). 3, Baze 53.51; 5. J. Vandehey 54.12 (PR)
800: 6. Wasson 2:09.3h
1,500: 2. Wasson 4:17.04
3,000: 3. Wasson 9:29.79; 7. Hayden Glenn, Central Linn, 9:49.46
110 hurdles: 1. Christian Wilson, East Linn Christian, 15.60 (PR); 9. Jaren Bowler, East Linn Christian, 17.68 (PR)
300 hurdles: 4. Wilson 43.07; 5. Bowler 43.19 (PR); 9. Jacob Johns, East Linn Christian, 44.98
4x100 relay: 2. Central Linn (Anthony Anderson, Baze, Zane Lindsey, Schaffroth) 45.85; 8. East Linn Christian (Aden Aerni, J. Vandehey, Preston Gerig, Wilson) 46.56
4x400 relay: 2. East Linn Christian (Trent Weller, Aerni, J. Vandehey, Wasson) 3:40.12; 3. Jefferson (Xander Koslow, Leon Romo, Gaven Robertson, Cesar Sepulveda) 3:43.3h; 10. Central Linn (Baze, Tony Belcastro, Glenn, Schaffroth) 3:51.18
Shot put: 1. Cristian Garcia, Monroe, 50-10; 9. Ben Johnson, East Linn Christian, 41-7½ (PR)
Discus: 2. Johnson 137-6 (PR); 4. Garcia, 131-½
Javelin: 2. Young 162-0; 4. Matthew Reardon, East Linn Christian, 155-7 (PR)
High jump: 1. Cesar Sepulveda, Jefferson, 6-4; 3. (tie) Johnson 6-0
Pole vault: 1. (tie) Reardon 13-0 (PR); 7. (tie) Ethan Goins, East Linn Christian, 11-0 (PR)
Long jump: 1. Sepulveda 20-11½ (PR); 3. Young 20-1; 9. Robertson, 19-10½ (PR)
Triple jump: 2. Sepulveda 41-9; 6. (tie) Reardon 39-5 (PR); 8. Robertson 39-4
2A girls
100: 9. Gracie Robb, Central Linn, 13.55
400: 8. Mirtha Lopez, Monroe, 1:05.02; 10. Ryleigh Nofziger, Central Linn, 1:05.94 (PR)
800: 8. Jessica Neal, Central Linn, 2:33.18; 9. Peyton Bodi, Monroe, 2:36.79 (PR)
1,500: 5, Bodi 5:16.76
3,000: 2. Jes. Neal 11:29.41; 6. Jenna Neal, Central Linn, 11:55.14
100 hurdles: 1. Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 16.29; 4. Lilyanne Savage, East Linn Christian, 17.33 (PR)
300 hurdles: 2. Martin 47.92; 5. Savage 51.96 (PR); 10. Makenna Chapman, Central Linn, 54.19
4x100 relay: 4. Central Linn (Mak. Chapman, Ryleigh Nofziger, Robb, Yarabett White) 53.43; 7. East Linn Christian (Alli Beachy, Natalie Miner, Grace Wilson, Victoria Ferrioli) 54.10
4x400 relay: 2. Central Linn (Mak. Chapman, Nofziger, White, Jenna Neal) 4:30.93; 10. East Linn Christian (Beachy, Shayla Hatfield, Miner, Wilson) 4:43.11
Shot put: 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 37-7½ (PR); 5. Ashley Sutton, Monroe, 33-10½; 8. (tie) Madison Chapman, Central Linn, 32-4 (PR)
Discus: 6. Young 101-5 (PR)
Javelin: 9. Young 98-10 (PR)
High jump: 6. (tie) Baylie Campau, Jefferson, and Savage 4-8 (PR for both)
Pole vault: 5. Sam Schwarz, Jefferson, 8-0; 7. (tie) Hannah Grantom, Jefferson, 7-0 (PR)
Long jump: 2. Martin 17-3
Triple jump: 4. Wilson 33-1½ (PR)
1A girls (all Alsea)
400: 8. Jessica Carlisle 1:05.46 (PR)
Triple jump: 1. Carlisle 34-7 (PR)
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net