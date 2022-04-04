High school track and field rankings (April 4)

Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Monday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A boys
400: 7. Khalil Holavarri, Crescent Valley, 53.10 (PR); 9. Caleb Christner, Lebanon, 53.82
800: 4. Henry Coughlan, Crescent Valley, 2:02.02 (PR); 10. Logan Parker, South Albany, 2:04.4
1,500: 8. Parker 4:13.25 (PR)
3,000: 5. Kanoa Blake, Crescent Valley, 8:59.19 (PR); 10. RJ Kennedy, Lebanon, 9:41.2h
110 hurdles: 3. Garrett Lee, West Albany, 16:05 (PR); 4. Carson Hyde, West Albany, 16.86 (PR); 6. Draven Wilborn, South Albany, 17.06; 8. Mikell Adler, Corvallis, 17.23 (PR)
300 hurdles: 4. Lee 43.34 (PR); 10. Wilborn 44.68
4x100 relay: 10. Crescent Valley (Mason Martin, Que Ewing, Holavarri, Ty Abernathy) 45.82
4x400 relay: 4. South Albany (Parker, Ethan Austin, Matthew Resnik, Maxwell Louber) 3:40.71; 6. Crescent Valley (Abernathy, Tate Herber, Coughlan, Holavarri) 3:42.85
Shot put: 8. Caleb Lambert, Crescent Valley, 43-5 (PR)
Javelin: 8. Brayden Currey, Lebanon, 148-7 (PR)
High jump: 2. (tie) Herber 5-10
Pole vault: 5. Abernathy 12-6 (PR); 8. (tie) Lee 11-6 (PR)
Long jump: 2. Martin 21-4 (PR); 3. (tie) Jackson Parrish, Lebanon, 21-0 (PR); 9. Burton 20-3
Triple jump: 5. Parrish 41-2½ (PR)
5A girls
100: 2. Sydney Soskis, Corvallis, 12.78 (PR); 6. Mariana Lomonaco, Crescent Valley, 13.11 (PR); 7. Ava Marshall, South Albany, 13.27
200: 4. Soskis 26.88; 6. Marshall 27.19 (PR); 8. Lomonaco 27.75 (PR); 10. Taylor Brasfield, Corvallis, 27.91 (PR)
800: 2. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 2:26.68; 3. Haley Blaine, West Albany, 2:27.84
1,500: 2. Blaine 4:54.24; 3. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 4:56.61 (PR); 5. Ellie Quintana, Crescent Valley, 4:58.47 (PR); 6. Megumi Ludlow, West Albany, 5:02.33 (PR); 8. Ava Betts, Corvallis, 5:04.86 (PR); 10. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 5:06.36
3,000: 2. Ludlow 10:47.98 (PR); 6. Finn Hanson, Corvallis 11:51.74
300 hurdles: 8. Sadie Voight, Lebanon, 52.23
4x100 relay: 1. Corvallis (Mary Parmigiani, Soskis, Brasfield, Gwendolyn Irvin) 51.68; 3. Crescent Valley (Bailey O'Briant, McKee, Greta Koegler, Lomonaco) 52.63
4x400 relay: 1. Crescent Valley (Quintana, McKee, Wisniewski, Marla Linvog) 4:22.67; 10. Corvallis (Avery Nason, Betts, Hanson, M. Nason) 4:37.84
Shot put: 6. Teagen Cornell, Lebanon, 32-1 (PR); 8. (tie) Vivian Quick, Crescent Valley, 31-10½ (PR)
Discus: 4. Sierra Noss, Crescent Valley, 100-2; 6. Melia Rasmussen, West Albany, 97-0 (PR)
High jump: 9. (tie) Irvin and Jewel DeVyldere, South Albany, 4-8 (PR for both)
Long jump: 9. Soskis 15-9
Triple jump: 9. Madyson Hellem, West Albany, 32-4½ (PR)
4A boys
800: 7. Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, 2:08.12 (PR); 8. Simon King, Philomath, 2:09.38 (PR)
1,500: 4. Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 4:22.11
3,000: 1. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 9:25.08 (PR); 5. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 9:31.57
110 hurdles: 3. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 17.20
Discus: 3. Tanner Waldrop, Sweet Home, 133-10 (PR)
Javelin: 6. Mason Lopez, Sweet Home, 143-8
High jump: 2. (tie) Matthews 5-10 (PR)
4A girls
200: 1. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 26.73 (PR)
400: 5. Natalie Dunn, Philomath, 1:02.89 (PR); 10. Aneeka Steen, Philomath, 1:04.54 (PR)
800: 4. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 2:29.77; 6. Melea Lattin, Philomath, 2:31.32 (PR)
3,000: 9. Hallie Morrison, Philomath, 12:32.41 (PR); 10. Kateri Pindell, Philomath, 12:35.25 (PR)
4x100 relay: 3. Philomath (Dunn, Ellie Morton, Haviland Eves, J. Hellesto) 52.34
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Steen, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 4:14.09
Discus: 6. Madison Juhl, Philomath, 95-0 (PR)
Pole vault: 4. Emery Boutilier, Philomath, 8-4
3A boys
100: 5. Carson Geneser, Scio, 11.84c (PR)
800: 6. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 2:16.2; 7. Colin Longballa, Santiam Christian, 2:16.69
1,500: 4. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:22.54
3,000: 6. Bourne 9:53.0
110 hurdles: 2. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 16.90; 8. Caden Trimmer, Santiam Christian, 18.76 (PR)
4x400 relay: 7. Santiam Christian (Longballa, Jack David, Bourne, Ness) 3:49.56
Discus: 8. Britt Murray, Harrisburg, 105-1½ (PR)
High jump: 2. (tie) Jace Martinelli, Scio, 5-10 (PR); 5. (tie) Terek Logan, Harrisburg, 5-8; 10. (tie) Geneser 5-6 (PR)
Long jump: 3. Geneser 19-10¾ (PR); 8. (tie) Logan 19-0
Triple jump: 3. Martinelli 38-8 (PR)
3A girls
200: 8. Chloe Beck, Santiam Christian, 29.33 (PR); 9. Carrie Jones, Scio, 29.34c; 10. Mariah Adams, Scio, 29.44c
400: 3. (tie) Tayla Yost, Santiam Christian, 1:05.48 (PR)
1,500: 3. Athena Lau, Scio, 5:32.2h
3,000: 4. Lau 11:49.2h
300 hurdles: 9. Lillie Logan, Harrisburg, 56.14c (PR)
4x100 relay: 5. Scio (Adams, Jones, Grace Muldahill, Emily Zamudio) 54.84c; 9. Harrisburg 56.24c
Discus: 10. Rosy Logan, Harrisburg, 88-10 (PR)
High jump: 8. (tie) Elise Linderman, Santiam Christian, 4-8
Pole vault: 8. (tie) L. Logan 6-6 (PR)
Long jump: 9. Linderman 14-7¾
Triple jump: 5. Rachel Harcus, Harrisburg, 31-10¼ (PR)
2A boys
110 hurdles: 2. Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian, 16.86 (PR); 10. Nick Schermerhorn, East Linn Christian, 47.02 (PR)
High jump: 10. (tie) Elijah Stelly, Jefferson, and Zane Morgan, East Linn Christian, 5-6 (PR for both)
Pole vault: 10. (tie) Seth Goins, East Linn Christian, 8-6 (PR)
Triple jump: 7. A. Morgan 36-9¾; 10. Elliot Nofziger, East Linn Christian, 36-1 (PR)
2A girls
100: 7. Baylie Campau, Jefferson, 13.64c (PR)
400: 9. Matilyn Richardson, Monroe, 1:07.38 (PR)
1,500: 3. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 5:14.31 (PR)
Shot put: 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 40-1½
Discus: 1. Young 123-6 (PR)
High jump: 3. Campau 4-11 (PR)