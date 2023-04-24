Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Sunday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A BOYS
800: 7. Cole Fiegener, Corvallis, 1 minute, 58.9 seconds (PR); 8. Matthew Resnik, South Albany, 1:59.05 (PR); 10. Kanoe Blake, Crescent Valley, 1:59.3
1,500: 7. Blake 4:02.5; 10. Resnik 4:06.0h (PR)
3,000: 5. Blake 8:44.46 (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. Garrett Lee, West Albany, 15.03 (PR); 6. Mikell Adler, Corvallis, 16.26 (PR); 7. Rowan Finlay, Corvallis, 16.33 (PR); 9. Dylan Mitchell, Crescent Valley, 16.51 (PR)
300 hurdles: 1. Truman Brasfield, Corvallis, 40.97 (PR)
4x400 relay: 7. Crescent Valley (Blake, Dylan Mitchell, Ian Baker, Daniel Marshall) 3:36.0; 9. West Albany (Gavin Chamberlain, Henry Catlin, Jonathan Fiscal, Henry Samoylich) 3:37.2; 10. Corvallis (Linus O’Brien, Noah Yoder, Jackson Trimmer, Brasfield) 3:37.24
Shot put: 3. Jesse Bass, South Albany, 48 feet, 6 inches (PR); 7. Aydan Schiveley, Corvallis, 45-7 (PR); 9. Cole Seaders, Corvallis, 44-5 (PR)
Discus: 1. Seaders 146-3 (PR); 3. Schiveley 140-0 (PR)
Javelin: 6. Maxwell Louber, South Albany, 159-10; 9. Carlos Villafana-Garcia, Lebanon, 149-8 (PR); 10. Schiveley 148-6 (PR)
High jump: 6. (tie) Tate Herber, Crescent Valley, 6-0
Pole vault: 2. Lee 14-0 (PR); 9. (tie) Jack Herman, Crescent Valley, 12-0 (PR)
Long jump: 4. Jackson Parrish, Lebanon, 21-7 (PR); 7. Brasfield 21-1½ (PR)
Triple jump: 6. Parrish 42-9½
5A GIRLS
100: 9. (tie) Alyse Fountain, Lebanon, 13.04c
200: 2. Pharalynn Dickson, South Albany, 26.44 (PR); 6. Fountain 26.94 (PR)
400: 1. Dickson 58.26 (PR); 8. Lillian Weiss, Crescent Valley, 1:01.7 (PR)
800: 3. Haley Blaine, West Albany, 2:18.99; 6. Weiss 2:21.69 (PR); 10. Kate Middleton, Corvallis, 2:23.88
1,500: 4. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 4:43.5 (PR); 5. Blaine 4:43.51; 7. Weiss 4:49.3 (PR); 8. Middleton 4:51.42 (PR)
3,000: 1. Wisniewski 9:42.68 (PR)
300 hurdles: 7. Greta Koegler, Crescent Valley, 49.69 (PR); 9. Sadie Voight, Lebanon, 50.00 (PR)
4x100 relay: 7. Lebanon (Taylor Roles, Addilynne Pickles, Hayden Knutson, Fountain) 51.49; 9. Corvallis (Olivia Bannister, Hannah Azhocar, Gwendolyn Irvin, Taylor Brasfield) 52.50
4x400 relay: 6. South Albany (Morgan Jones, Tatum Trudell, Klaire Bitter, Dickson) 4:15.44; 7. Crescent Valley (Sophia Merten, Sasha Kelly, Koegler, Weiss) 4:17.42); 9. 6. Lebanon (Pickles, Cadence Graves, Fountain, Roles) 4:19.35
Discus: 4. Norah DeYoung, South Albany, 110-11 (PR); 5. Orianna Campbell, Corvallis, 109-8 (PR); 7. Keira Davis, Corvallis, 107-8 (PR)
Javelin: 2. Haley Bland, Crescent Valley, 124-8 (PR); 6. Aurora Torresi, Lebanon, 117-1 (PR); 7. Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 116-9 (PR)
High jump: 7. (tie) Abigail Sampson, Crescent Valley, 4-10 (PR)
Triple jump: 9. (tie) Jenna Konzelman, West Albany, 32-6½
4A BOYS
200: 8. Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, 23.28 (PR)
400: 4. W. Bushnell 51.95 (PR); 5. Nixon Mooney, Philomath, 51.95 (PR)
800: 4. Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 2:03.35 (PR)
1,500: 6. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 4:15.15; 7. Hernandez 4:16.0h
3,000: 4. Candanoza 9:16.43
110 hurdles: 2. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 15.68
300 hurdles: 5. Matthews 42.41
4x100 relay: 9. Philomath (C.D. Nuno, Brody Bushnell, Mooney, W. Bushnell) 44.69; 10. Sweet Home (Connor Stevens, Dakota Seiber, Taevon James, Chase Cameron) 44.83
4x400 relay: 3. Philomath (Nuno, Simon King, Mooney, W. Bushnell) 3:33.27
Javelin: 3. Mason Lopez, Sweet Home, 169-3 (PR)
High jump: 1. (tie) Matthews 6-2 (PR); 3. (tie) Colin Nicholson, Sweet Home, 6-1 (PR)
Pole vault: 8. (tie) Matthews 12-0 (PR)
4A GIRLS
100: 2. Ellie Morton, Philomath, 13.00 (PR)
200: 2. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 26.28; 7. Natalie Dunn, Philomath, 27.27
400: 1. Dunn 59.60; 3. J. Hellesto 1:01.59
800: 5. Ana Candanoza, Philomath, 2:29.74 (PR); 8. Melea Lattin, Philomath, 2:31.19
1,500: 1. Beckstead 5:04.93 (PR); 3. Lattin 5:07.58 (PR)
3,000: 4. Beckstead 11:01.63 (PR); 9. Ana Candanoza, Philomath, 11:25.13 (PR)
100 hurdles: 8. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 17.55
300 hurdles: 3. I. Hellesto 48.35
4x100 relay: 1. Philomath (Ellie Morton, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 50.64
4x400 relay: 2. Philomath (Anneka Steen, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 4:14.31
Discus: 7. Madison Juhl, Philomath, 100-3
Javelin: 5. Ahnika Tryon, Philomath, 114-7 (PR)
High jump: 3. (tie) Steen, Philomath, 5-0 (PR); 4. (tie) Morton 4-10
Pole vault: 7. (tie) Madison Schaffer, Philomath, 8-0 (PR)
Long jump: 8. Morton 16-2 ½ (PR)
Triple jump: 5. Steen 33-8½
3A BOYS
3,000: 10. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 9:24.0h
110 hurdles: 1. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 15.08 (PR); 7. Caden Trimmer, Santiam Christian, 16.95
300 hurdles: 2. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 41.48 (PR)
4x100 relay: 4. Santiam Christian (Owen Gurney, Christy, Jeremy Ness, Trimmer) 45.22
4x400 relay: 10. Santiam Christian (Colin Longballa, Izaak Frey, Trimmer, C. Ness) 3:39.88
High jump: 1. Christy 6-4 (PR)
Pole vault: 6. Levi Forson, Scio, 11-9 (PR)
Long jump: 5. Gurney 20-¾ (PR)
Triple jump: 4. Ryder Milam, Harrisburg, 40-1 (PR); 8. Gurney 39-1½ (PR)
3A GIRLS
Shot put: 2. Emmalee Smathers, Harrisburg, 32-9½ (PR)
Javelin: 8. Bailey Kniebuehler, Santiam Christian, 106-7 (PR)
High jump: 9. (tie) Elise Linderman, Santiam Christian, 4-10 (PR)
Long jump: 8. Linderman 15-11½
2A BOYS
100: 2. Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian, 11.46 (PR); 4. Nathaniel Young, Monroe, 11.54c (PR); 10. Kaleo Wellman, East Linn Christian, 11.80 (PR)
200: 2. A. Morgan 23.84 (PR); 3. Young 23.89 (PR)
400: 1. Young 53.00 (PR)
800: 10. Young 2:11.1h
110 hurdles: 1. A. Morgan 15.47; 6. Tait Owens, Central Linn, 18.03 (PR)
4x100 relay: 1. East Linn Christian (Josh Cowart, Elliot Nofziger, Wellman, A. Morgan) 45.50
High jump: 3. (tie) Nofziger 5-10 (PR); 7. (tie) Bren Schneiter, Central Linn, 5-8
Long jump: 3. Young 20-2 (PR); 4. Wellman 20-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 3. Wellman 42-7 (PR); 4. Young 41-6½ (PR); 7. Nofziger 39-¼ (PR)
2A GIRLS
100: 4. Matilyn Richardson, Monroe, 13.24c (PR); 6. Lexy Kauffman, East Linn Christian, 13.34 (PR)
200: 7. Kauffman 27.81 (PR)
400: 8. Richardson 1:04.64c
800: 4. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 2:28.77 (PR)
1,500: 1. Lalonde 5:00.57; 9. Ella Hinton, Monroe, 5:31.4 (PR); 10. Katja Griffith, Central Linn, 5:32.5
3,000: 1. Lalonde 10:29.41 (PR); 9. Hinton 12:19.73
100 hurdles: 10. Jessica Corliss, East Linn Christian, 18.73 (PR)
4x100 relay: 6. East Linn Christian (Corliss, Ruby Cowan, Ruby Lane, Kauffman) 54.25
4x400 relay: 7. East Linn Christian (Cowan, Kauffman, Lane, Lalonde) 4:44.56
Shot put: 1. Gemma Rowland, Central Linn, 35-6 (PR)
Javelin: 9. Richardson 101-0 (PR)
Pole vault: 5. Lalonde 7-6 (PR)