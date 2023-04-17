Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Sunday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A BOYS
800: 5. Matthew Resnik, South Albany, 1 minute, 59.05 seconds (PR); 9. Cole Fiegener, Corvallis, 1:59.93 (PR); 10. Ian Baker, Crescent Valley, 2:00.49 (PR)
1,500: 7. Kanoa Blake, Crescent Valley, 4:02.5; 10. Resnik 4:06.0h (PR)
3,000: 8. Blake 9:00.76
110 hurdles: 1. Garrett Lee, West Albany, 15.49 (PR); 6. Mikell Adler, Corvallis, 16.26 (PR); 10. Rowan Finley, Corvallis, 16.70 (PR)
300 hurdles: 2. Truman Brasfield, Corvallis, 41.42 (PR); 9. Lee 43.49
4x400 relay: 6. Crescent Valley (Blake, Dylan Mitchell, Baker, Daniel Marshall) 3:36.0; 8. Corvallis (Brasfield, Noah Yoder, Linus O’Brien, Jackson Trimmer) 3:37.92
Shot put: 3. Jesse Bass, South Albany, 46 feet, 10½ inches (PR); 4. Aydan Schively, Corvallis, 45-7 (PR); 7. Cole Seaders, Corvallis, 44-5 (PR)
Discus: 1. Seaders 146-3 (PR); 3. Schively 138-9 (PR)
Javelin: 8. Maxwell Louber, South Albany, 150-0; 9. Carlos Villafana-Garcia, Lebanon, 149-8 (PR); 10. Schively 148-6 (PR)
High jump: 6. Tate Herber, Crescent Valley, 6-0
Pole vault: 2. Lee 14-0 (PR); 9. (tie) Jack Herman, Crescent Valley, 12-0 (PR)
Long jump: 2. Jackson Parrish, Lebanon, 21-7 (PR); 6. Brasfield 21-1½ (PR)
Triple jump: 5. Parrish 42-9½
5A GIRLS
100: 6. (tie) 8. Alyse Fountain, Lebanon, 13.04c; 8. Taylor Brasfield, Corvallis, 13.08;
200: 2. Pharalynn Dickson, South Albany, 26.44 (PR); 5. Fountain 26.94 (PR)
400: 1. Dickson 58.26 (PR)
800: 4. Haley Blaine, West Albany, 2:21,07; 6. Lillian Weiss, Crescent Valley, 2:21.69 (PR); 9. Kate Middleton, Corvallis, 2:23.88
1,500: 4. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 4:43.5 (PR); 5. Blaine 4:45.25; 7. Weiss 4:51.29 (PR); 8. Middleton 4:51.42 (PR)
3,000: 1. Wisniewski 9:53.47 (PR); 10. Middleton 10:53.0h (PR)
300 hurdles: 7. Sadie Voight, Lebanon, 50.00 (PR)
4x100 relay: 5. Lebanon (Taylor Roles, Addilynne Pickles, Hayden Knutson, Fountain) 51.49; 9. Corvallis (Olivia Bannister, Hannah Azhocar, Gwendolyn Irvin, Brasfield) 52.50
4x400 relay: 3. South Albany (Morgan Jones, Tatum Trudell, Klaire Bitter, Dickson) 4:15.44; 6. Lebanon (Pickles, Cadence Graves, Fountain, Roles) 4:19.35
Discus: 4. Norah DeYoung, South Albany, 110-11 (PR); 6. Keira Davis, Corvallis, 107-8 (PR); 10. Orianna Campbell, Corvallis, 102-10 (PR)
Javelin: 2. Haley Bland, Crescent Valley, 122-3 (PR); 6. Aurora Torresi, Lebanon, 116-7 (PR); 7. Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 115-0
High jump: 7. (tie) Abigail Sampson, Crescent Valley, 4-10 (PR)
Triple jump: 8. Jenna Konzelman, West Albany, 32-1; 9. Knutson 32-1 (PR)
4A BOYS
200: 8. Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, 23.42 (PR)
400: 5. Nixon Mooney, Philomath, 52.22 (PR); 7. W. Bushnell 52.28 (PR)
800: 4. Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 2:03.35 (PR)
1,500: 4. Hernandez 4:16.0h; 7. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 4:18.0h
3,000: 2. Candanoza 9:18.1
110 hurdles: 3. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 16.14
300: 5. Matthews 42.41
4x100 relay: 8. Philomath (Nuno, Mooney, Brody Bushnell, W. Bushnell) 45.38
4x400 relay: 2. Philomath (Simon King, Hernandez, Mooney, W. Bushnell) 3:34.5
Javelin: 3. Mason Lopez, Sweet Home, 169-3 (PR)
High jump: 2. Colin Nicholson, Sweet Home, 6-1 (PR); 4. Matthews 5-11¾
Pole vault: 7. (tie) Matthews 12-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 10. Seth Arthurs, Philomath, 39-2 (PR)
4A GIRLS
100: 9. Ellie Morton, Philomath, 13.38 (PR)
200: 2. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 26.28
400: 1. Natalie Dunn, Philomath, 1:01.4; 2. J. Hellesto 1:02.73
800: 4. Ana Candanoza, Philomath, 2:29.74 (PR); 6. Melea Lattin, Philomath, 2:31.19
1,500: 1. Beckstead 5:05.5 (PR)
3,000: 3. Beckstead 11:01.63 (PR); 9. Ana Candanoza, Philomath, 11:34.3 (PR)
100 hurdles: 5. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 17.55
300 hurdles: 2. I. Hellesto 48.35
4x100 relay: 1. Philomath (Ellie Morton, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 51.12
4x400 relay: 2. Philomath (Anneka Steen, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 4:17.8
High jump: 2. (tie) Steen, Philomath, 5-0 (PR); 9. (tie) Morton 4-8
Pole vault: 6. (tie) Madison Schaffer, Philomath, 8-0 (PR); 9. (tie) Madison Juhl, Philomath, 7-6 (PR)
Long jump: 9. Morton 15-4¾ (PR)
Triple jump: 3. Steen 33-1
3A BOYS
1,500: 8. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:21.8h
3,000: 6. Bourne 9:24.0h
110 hurdles: 1. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 15.08 (PR); 10. Caden Trimmer, Santiam Christian, 17.55
300 hurdles: 4. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 42.64
4x100 relay: 3. Santiam Christian (Owen Gurney, Christy, Jeremy Ness, Trimmer) 45.22
4x400 relay: 10. Santiam Christian (Colin Longballa, Izaak Frey, Bourne, C. Ness) 3:43.45
High jump: 7. (tie) Christy 5-10
Pole vault: 5. Levi Forson, Scio, 11-9 (PR)
Long jump: 10. Ryder Milam, Harrisburg, 19-5½ (PR)
Triple jump: 4. Milam 40-1 (PR); 8. Gurney 39-1½ (PR)
3A GIRLS
100 hurdles: 10. Jaedyn Delahunt, Harrisburg, 18.18 (PR)
4x100 relay: 9. Santiam Christian (Lucie Vigil, Liv Haima, Finnley Worden, Elise Linderman) 53.71
Shot put: 2. Emmalee Smathers, Harrisburg, 32-9½ (PR)
Javelin: 5. Bailey Kniebuehler, Santiam Christian, 106-7 (PR)
High jump: 10. Linderman 4-9
Long jump: 8. Linderman 15-11½
2A BOYS
100: 2. Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian, 11.46 (PR); 3. (tie) Nathaniel Young, Monroe, 11.54c (PR); 9. Kaleo Wellman, East Linn Christian, 11.80 (PR)
200: 2. A. Morgan 23.84 (PR); 4. Young 24.13 (PR)
400: 1. Young 53.35 (PR)
800: 7. Young 2:11.1h
110 hurdles: 1. A. Morgan 15.78; 9. Tait Owens, Central Linn, 18.82 (PR)
4x100 relay: 1. East Linn Christian (Josh Cowart, Elliot Nofziger, Wellman, A. Morgan) 45.50
4x400 relay: 10. Central Linn (Jacob Beauchamp, Bren Schneiter, Ryan Rowland, Benito Manuel) 3:54.37
High jump: 5. Nofziger 5-9 (PR); 6. (tie) Schneiter 5-8
Long jump: 3. Young 20-2 (PR); 4. Wellman 20-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 3. Wellman 42-7 (PR); 4. Young 41-6½ (PR); 6. Nofziger 39-¼ (PR)
2A GIRLS
100: 3. Matilyn Richardson, Monroe, 13.24c (PR)
200: 5. Richardson 28.24c
400: 6. Richardson 1:04.64c
800: 3. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 2:28.77 (PR); 10. Jayne Neal, Central Linn, 2:38.28 (PR)
1,500: 5. Lalonde 5:20.97
3,000: 1. Lalonde 10:29.41 (PR); 9. Ella Hinton, Monroe, 12:21.8
100 hurdles: 9. Jessica Corliss, East Linn Christian, 18.73 (PR)
4x100 relay: 6. East Linn Christian (Corliss, Ruby Cowan, Ruby Lane, Lexy Kauffman) 54.92
4x400 relay: 9. East Linn Christian (Cowan, Kauffman, Alissa Vandehey, Lalonde) 4:50.98
Shot put: 1. Rowland 35-6 (PR)
Javelin: 8. Richardson 101-0 (PR)
Pole vault: 7. Lalonde 6-9 (PR)
Long jump: 10. Lane 14-7 (PR)