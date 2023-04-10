Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Sunday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A BOYS
800 meters: 6. Ian Baker, Crescent Valley, 2 minutes, 0.49 seconds (PR); 7. Matthew Resnik, South Albany, 2:00.75; 8. Cole Fiegener, Corvallis, 2:00.98 (PR)
1,500: 5. Kanoa Blake, Crescent Valley, 4:02.5; 8. Resnik 4:06.0h (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. Garrett Lee, West Albany, 15.49 (PR); 7. Rowan Finley, Corvallis, 16.91 (PR); 10. Mikell Adler, Corvallis, 17.03
300 hurdles: 3. Truman Brasfield, Corvalls, 42.12 (PR); 8. Lee 43.89
4x400 relay: 3. Crescent Valley (Blake, Dylan Mitchell, Baker, Daniel Marshall) 3:36.0
Shot put: 3. Jesse Bass, South Albany, 46 feet, 10½ inches (PR); 4. Aydan Schively, Corvallis, 45-7 (PR); 10. (tie) Cole Seaders, Corvallis, 42-9 (PR)
Discus: 2. Schively 138-9 (PR); 7. Seaders 129-10 (PR)
Javelin: 7. Carlos Villafana-Garcia, Lebanon, 149-8 (PR); 8. Gabe Allise-Jester, Lebanon, 145-7 (PR); 10. Schively 144-11 (PR)
High jump: 4. (tie) Tate Herber, Crescent Valley, 6-0; 10. (tie) Camren Thompson, South Albany; Grant Harris, Lebanon; and Jackson Parrish, Lebanon, 5-8 (PR for Harris)
Pole vault: 2. Lee 14-0 (PR); 8. (tie) Jack Herman, Crescent Valley, 12-0 (PR)
Long jump: 2. Parrish 21-7 (PR); 5. Brasfield 21-1½ (PR)
Triple jump: 4. Parrish 42-9½; 7. Herber 40-2
5A GIRLS
100: 6. Taylor Brasfield, Corvallis, 13.08; 8. Alyse Fountain, Lebanon, 13.19
200: 4. Pharalynn Dickson, South Albany, 26.77 (PR)
400: 1. Dickson 59.54 (PR)
800: 7. Haley Blaine, West Albany, 2:25.75; 10. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 2:27.59 (PR)
1,500: 3. Wisniewski 4:43.5 (PR); 4. Blaine 4:45.25; 5. Lillian Weiss, Crescent Valley, 4:51.29 (PR); 9. Kate Middleton, Corvallis, 4:59.02 (PR)
3,000: 1. Wisniewski 10:02.0h; 7. Middleton 10:53.0h (PR)
300 hurdles: 5. Sadie Voight, Lebanon, 50.00 (PR)
4x100 relay: 8. Lebanon (Taylor Roles, Amber Barrett, Hayden Knutson, Fountain) 52.49; 9. Corvallis (Olivia Bannister, Hannah Azhocar, Gwendolyn Irvin, Brasfield) 52.50
4x400 relay: 3. South Albany (Morgan Jones, Tatum Trudell, Klaire Bitter, Dickson) 4:18.11; 8. Crescent Valley (Sasha Kelly, Weiss, Anna Lee, Greta Koegler) 4:22.94
Discus: 3. Norah DeYoung, South Albany, 109-11 (PR); 8. Orianna Campbell, Corvallis, 102-10 (PR); 9. Keira Davis, Corvallis, 102-0 (PR)
Javelin: 2. Haley Bland, Crescent Valley, 122-3 (PR); 5. Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 115-0; 8. Aurora Torresi, Lebanon, 110-4 (PR)
High jump: 7. (tie) Abigail Sampson, Crescent Valley, 4-10 (PR)
Triple jump: 6. Jenna Konzelman, West Albany, 32-1; 9. (tie) Knutson 31-2 (PR)
4A BOYS
200: 8. Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, 23.42 (PR)
400: 3. W. Bushnell 52.28 (PR); 7. Nixon Mooney, Philomath, 52.73 (PR); 8. C.D. Nuno, Philomath, 52.84 (PR)
800: 3. Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 2:03.35 (PR); 9. Simon King, Philomath, 2:08.11
1,500: 4. Hernandez 4:16.0h; 5. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 4:18.0h
3,000: 4. Candanoza 9:29.35; 9. Leo Pausch, Philomath, 9:41.0h (PR)
110 hurdles: 3. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 16.14
4x100 relay: 8. Philomath (Nuno, Mooney, Brody Bushnell, W. Bushnell) 45.38
4x400 relay: 3. Philomath (Hernandez, Mooney, W. Bushnell, B. Bushnell) 3:35.19
Javelin: 3. Mason Lopez, Sweet Home, 166-7
High jump: 1. Colin Nicholson, Sweet Home, 6-1 (PR); 3. Matthews 5-11¾
Pole vault: 7. (tie) Matthews 12-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 7. Seth Arthurs, Philomath, 39-2 (PR)
4A GIRLS
100: 7. Ellie Morton, Philomath, 13.37 (PR)
200: 2. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 26.28
400: 1. Natalie Dunn, Philomath, 1:02.17; 2. J. Hellesto 1:02.73
800: 4. Ana Candanoza, Philomath, 2:29.74 (PR); 5. Melea Lattin, Philomath, 2:31.19; 9. Adele Beckstead, Philomath, 2:33.03 (PR)
1,500: 4. Beckstead 5:11.33 (PR); 8. Lattin 5:17.0h
3,000: 1. Beckstead 11:01.63 (PR); 9. Hanna McDaniel, Philomath, 12:10.65
100 hurdles: 4. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 17.55
300 hurdles: 2. I. Hellesto 48.35
4x100 relay: 1. Philomath (Ellie Morton, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 51.12
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Lattin, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 4:18.26
High jump: 2. (tie) Anneka Steen, Philomath, 4-10 (PR); 8. (tie) Morton 4-8
Pole vault: 6. (tie) Madison Schaffer, Philomath, 8-0 (PR); 8. (tie) Madison Juhl, Philomath, 7-6 (PR)
Long jump: 10. Morton 15-2¼ (PR)
Triple jump: 2. Steen 32-1
3A BOYS
400: 7. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 53.74 (PR)
800: 9. Colin Longballa, Santiam Christian, 2:08.0
1,500: 6. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:21.8h
3,000: 4. Bourne 9:24.0h
110 hurdles: 3. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 16.07; 8. Caden Trimmer, Santiam Christian, 17.55
4x400 relay: 7. Santiam Christian (Longballa, Izaak Frey, Bourne, Ness) 3:43.45
High jump: 5. (tie) Christy 5-10
Pole vault: 9. (tie) Moses Cain, Harrisburg, 10-6 (PR)
Long jump: 8. Owen Gurney, Santiam Christian, 19-5 (PR); 10. Max David, Santiam Christian, 19-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 5. Gurney 39-1½ (PR)
3A GIRLS
100 hurdles: Jaedyn Delahunt, Harrisburg, 18.18 (PR)
4x100 relay: 7. Santiam Christian (Lucie Vigil, Liv Haima, Finnley Worden, Elise Linderman) 53.71
Shot put: 2. Emmalee Smathers, Harrisburg, 32-9½ (PR)
Javelin: 5. Bailey Kniebuehler, Santiam Christian, 106-7 (PR)
Long jump: 6. Linderman 15-11½
2A BOYS
100: 2. Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian, 11.46 (PR); 3. Nathaniel Young, Monroe, 11.54c (PR); 9. Kaleo Wellman, East Linn Christian, 11.80 (PR)
200: 3. A. Morgan 24.16 (PR); 10. Young 24.56 (PR)
800: 4. Young 2:11.1h
110 hurdles: 1. A. Morgan 15.98; 10. Tait Owens, Central Linn, 19.08 (PR)
4x100 relay: 3. East Linn Christian (Zane Morgan, Elliot Nofziger, Wellman, A. Morgan) 46.25
4x400 relay: 10. Central Linn (Jacob Beauchamp, Nolan Eversull, Bren Schneiter, Coen Schneiter) 4:00.3h
High jump: 4. (tie) Nofziger 5-8 (PR); 9. (tie) B. Schneiter 5-6
Long jump: 3. (tie) Wellman 19-8 (PR); 6. Young 19-5 (PR)
Triple jump: 2. Wellman 41-11 (PR); 8. Nofziger 38-6½ (PR)
2A GIRLS
100: 2. Matilyn Richardson, Monroe, 13.24c (PR); 9. Lexi Kauffman, East Linn Christian, 13.62 (PR)
200: 4. Richardson 28.24c
400: 5. Richardson 1:04.64c
800: 2. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 2:32.53 (PR); 6. Jayne Neal, Central Linn, 2:38.28 (PR)
1,500: 5. Lalonde 5:20.97
3,000: 1. Lalonde 10:29.41 (PR); 7. Ella Hinton, Monroe, 12:47.6h
100 hurdles: 8. Jessica Corliss, East Linn Christian, 18.87
4x100 relay: 9. East Linn Christian (Corliss, Ruby Cowan, Ruby Lane, Kauffman) 55.36
4x400 relay: 9. Central Linn (Neal, Izzy Curtis, Gemma Rowland, Georgia Wahl) 4:57.4h
Shot put: 1. Rowland 35-6 (PR)
Pole vault: 5. (tie) Lalonde 6-6 (PR)
Long jump: 8. Lane 14-7 (PR)