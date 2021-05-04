High school track and field notebook: Philomath Invite produces strong results

Saturday’s Philomath Invite was the place to be to see athletes fill up the 4A track and field season-best lists.

There were 25 performances —15 boys and 10 girls — generated from the seven-team meet at the Clemens Field track that are ranked in the top five in the 4A classification this spring.

Philomath and Sweet Home, two of the schools competing, contributed in a big way to those times and marks. Cascade and Newport, two strong 4A squads, made significant contributions as well.

Sweet Home senior Tristan Calkins set the new 4A best in the boys long jump with a winning mark of 21 feet, ½ inch. He also ran the third-best 400-meter time (53.16) behind Philomath senior Sean Cummings, second on the season list and Saturday’s winner at 52.44.

Though not recorded Saturday, Calkins has the fastest 4A 200 time of the season (23.20) and is tied for second in the 100 (11.38). Cummings is part of the Warriors’ top-ranked 4x400 relay (3:35.31) and third-ranked 4x100 relay (45.49) for the season.

Philomath’s Brody Bushnell ran the fastest 800 time (1:58.17) of the season Saturday. He’s also second on the 4A 1,500 season list (4:12.58) and ran on the ranked 4x400 relay.