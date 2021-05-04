High school track and field notebook: Philomath Invite produces strong results

Saturday’s Philomath Invite was the place to be to see athletes fill up the 4A track and field season-best lists.
There were 25 performances —15 boys and 10 girls — generated from the seven-team meet at the Clemens Field track that are ranked in the top five in the 4A classification this spring.
Philomath and Sweet Home, two of the schools competing, contributed in a big way to those times and marks. Cascade and Newport, two strong 4A squads, made significant contributions as well.
Sweet Home senior Tristan Calkins set the new 4A best in the boys long jump with a winning mark of 21 feet, ½ inch. He also ran the third-best 400-meter time (53.16) behind Philomath senior Sean Cummings, second on the season list and Saturday’s winner at 52.44.
Though not recorded Saturday, Calkins has the fastest 4A 200 time of the season (23.20) and is tied for second in the 100 (11.38). Cummings is part of the Warriors’ top-ranked 4x400 relay (3:35.31) and third-ranked 4x100 relay (45.49) for the season.
Philomath’s Brody Bushnell ran the fastest 800 time (1:58.17) of the season Saturday. He’s also second on the 4A 1,500 season list (4:12.58) and ran on the ranked 4x400 relay.
On the girls side Saturday, Philomath’s Alivia Pittman had the third-best 4A 100 hurdles (16.84) and fourth-best 300 hurdles (50.51) times of the spring in winning both races.
Teammate Mia Rust tied for the third-best shot put mark with a winning toss of 35-11. She also won the discus (95-9½).
Also Saturday, Sweet Home’s Jessy Hart ran the second-best 400 time (1:03.18) and Philomath’s Ingrid Hellesto had the fourth-best 800 time (2:29.4).
Hellesto and Pittman have both run on Philomath’s two relays that are top-10 ranked in 4A this season.
Philomath won the girls meet Saturday with 147 points, 36 better than Cascade. Sweet Home was fourth with 66. Newport was the boys champion with 146, followed by Cascade (108), Philomath (103) and Sweet Home (96).
McKee out fast
Crescent Valley junior Ava McKee has had a strong start to the season.
She leads the 5A girls 400 season list at 1:01.49, which she ran in a home dual meet with Corvallis last week.
McKee has also competed on the Raiders’ third-ranked 4x100 relay (51.53) and seventh-ranked 4x400 relay (4:23.75).
As a freshman in 2019, she ran a personal-best 1:00.25, made the state meet and narrowly missed getting to the final after placing ninth in the preliminaries.
Soskis performing well
The name of Corvallis junior Sydney Soskis can be found all over the 5A girls season-best lists.
Soskis is tied for sixth in the 100 (12.89), eighth in the 200 (26.97) and tied for ninth in the long jump (16-7) with personal bests in all three events. She also ran a leg on the Spartans’ ninth-ranked 4x100 relay (52.97).
Bulldogs on top
West Albany senior Emily Stefan remains the 5A girls season leader in the 100 (12.37), 200 (25.88) and long jump (17-9). All three rank sixth or better among all classifications in the state.
Bulldogs senior Aiden Paul extended his 5A season-best and personal-best shot put mark to 57-7½ last week in a home dual against Lebanon. He also leads the all-classification state list in the discus this season with the 180-3 he recorded in a club meet in late March.
Eagles flying high
Santiam Christian has a pair of 3A boys season leaders in Benjamin Bourne (3,000, 9:44.63) and Caleb Ness (javelin, 174-9).
Bourne is also ranked in the 3A season top 10 in the 1,500 and Ness in the high jump. Both ran legs on the Eagles’ ninth-ranked 4x400 relay. Teammate Jayden Christy is ranked third in the high jump at 6-2. All three are sophomores.
Lau first in 3,000
Scio sophomore Athena Lau has the fastest 3A girls 3,000 time this season at 12:05.8.
She also ranks in the 3A top 10 in the 800 and 1,500 and ran a leg on the Loggers’ ninth-ranked 4x400 relay.
2A boys success
Area schools are represented well in the 2A boys season rankings.
East Linn Christian’s Grant Davidson is ranked first in the shot put (42-1) and discus (133-5). Jefferson’s Leon Romo is first in the 300 hurdles (44.67), second in the triple jump (41-7) and fourth in the long jump (20-3½).
East Linn’s Ethan Slayden is the 2A leader in the 800 (2:03.53), is tied for second in the high jump (5-10) and is ninth in the 1,500 (4:44).
