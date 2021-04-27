High school track and field notebook: Caspino comes back strong after injury

Because of the extended dead period in recruiting, Stefan wasn’t able to make an official trip to Boise. So instead she drove to Idaho and took an admissions tour and was able to meet several athletes in the process. Of the schools she considered, Boise State seemed like the right fit.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“I was able to get a little sneak peek into what it’s like there, which is amazing. I’m so glad I got that opportunity,” she said.

In Boise, she will join current Crescent Valley senior distance runner Sunitha Black, who will also compete for the Broncos.

The pressure to attract possible college suitors with good results this spring was off, but that hasn’t stopped Stefan from wanting to perform well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So far this season, she has times of 12.37 seconds in the 100 meters and 25.88 in the 200 plus a personal-best mark of 17-9 in the long jump, an event she’s competing in for the first time in a high school singlet. All three are tops in 5A this spring.

Those results put her fifth among all classifications in the state in the 100 and long jump and sixth in the 200. Her long jump mark would have been No. 2 in 5A for the 2019 season.