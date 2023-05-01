The high school track and field postseason is just around the corner and area athletes are making themselves known on a statewide level.

Last week was a big one for numerous competitors as they continue to improve their times and marks and move their way up the season lists.

Seven days after claiming the all-time top spot in the 5A girls 3,000 meters at 9 minutes, 42.68 seconds at the Oregon Relays in Eugene, Crescent Valley sophomore Emily Wisniewski made more history last Friday at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays in Portland.

Wisniewski chipped more than nine seconds off her 1,500 personal best to run 4:34.43 en route to a third-place finish in the mile (4:52.94) in an elite invitational race. That 1,500 time is just outside the 5A all-time top 10 (4:34.4 is 10th) and narrowly missed the 5A all-time sophomore record (4:34.08).

South Albany freshman Pharalynn Dickson ran 25.98 to win the girls 200 in a three-team home meet. That was 0.46 seconds faster than her previous best, set 10 days earlier, and moved her to the top of the 5A season list.

Dickson is also first in the 400 (58.26) and seventh in the 100 (12.67) among 5A competition.

West Albany senior Garrett Lee improved his previous personal best in the boys pole vault by three inches to 14-3 at the Nike/Jesuit meet to hold solo second on the 5A season list.

Lee has the three fastest 110 hurdles times in the classification, with the best (15.03) coming April 22 at the Oregon Relays in Eugene.

Saturday’s Junction City Invitational produced some good results for Philomath.

The Warriors’ girls 4x100 relay team of Ellie Morton, Natalie Dunn, Ingrid Hellesto and Janice Hellesto ran a season-best 50.25 that tops the 4A list. The 4x400 squad of Anneka Steen, Ingrid Hellesto, Dunn and Janice Hellesto ran 4:14.31 a week earlier to sit first on the 4A season list.

Janice Hellesto ran 12.86 in the 100 in Junction City for third on the 4A season list. She’s also second in the 200 (26.28), third in the 400 (1:01.59) and fourth in the long jump (16-10).

Dunn is second in the 400 (59.60). Ingrid Hellesto is third in the 300 hurdles (48.35) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.23 at Junction City). Steen matched her 5-0 high jump PR in Junction City and is tied for second on the 4A season list.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Santiam Christian senior Jayden Christy had a giant day at the Nike/Jesuit meet.

The reigning 3A boys high jump state champion cleared 6-6, a personal best by four inches, to forge a tie for the top spot on the classification’s season list.

In the 110 hurdles, Christy finished third in 14.96, a PR time that’s tied for sixth on the 3A all-time list and is second on the 3A season list to Catlin Gabel’s Joshua Widdows.

Widdows ran 14.70 in the Nike/Jesuit race to move to first on the 3A all-time list. Widdows also edged Christy in the 3A state final last May.

Christy’s weekend wasn’t done as he also competed at last Saturday’s Portland Christian Invitational. There, he ran a leg on Santiam Christian’s winning 4x100 relay in 44.83, good for first on the 3A season list. Owen Gurney, Jeremy Ness and Caden Trimmer also ran on the relay.

The East Linn Christian boys 4x100 relay team of Josh Cowart, Elliot Nofziger, Kaleo Wellman and Morgan ran 45.41 to take fourth at last Friday’s Rob Allen Twilight Invitational to improve their 2A-leading season-best time.

Morgan, a senior and last year’s state champion in the 110 hurdles, is first in that event (15.47), fourth in the 100 (11.46) and fifth in the 200 (23.84) on the 2A season lists. He ran 15.56 to win the 110 hurdles at the Allen meet.

Monroe junior Nathaniel Young won the boys 400 (52.63, PR) at the Junction City meet to take first on the 2A season list. He’s also fourth in the 800 (2:06.5), long jump (20-2) and triple jump (41-6½) and eighth in the 200 (23.89).

Central Linn senior Gemma Rowland improved her top spot on the 2A girls shot put list by one inch win a win at Saturday’s Amity Invitational at 35-7.

Corvallis sophomore Truman Brasfield (5A boys 300 hurdles, 40.97), Philomath senior Micah Matthews (4A boys high jump, 6-2) and East Linn Christian sophomore Daisy Lalonde (2A girls 3,000, 10:29.41) also lead their respective classifications’ season lists.

Matthews is second in the 110 hurdles (15.68), sixth in the 300 hurdles (42.41) and tied for eighth in the pole vault (12-0) and Lalonde is second in the 1,500 (5:00.57) and fourth in the 800 (2:28.77) and pole vault (7-6) on the season lists.

All told, area athletes hold 39 total top-three spots on the season lists in their respective classifications.

District meets for all area schools will be held the week of May 14 with the state meet May 25-27 at Hayward Field in Eugene.