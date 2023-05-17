Five area athletes won individual titles Wednesday on the first day of the 3A Special District 3 track and field meet at Scio High School.

Santiam Christian had six total top-three finishers in Wednesday’s finals.

SC’s Benjamin Bourne won the boys 3,000 in 9 minutes, 27.39 seconds and teammate Diego Zambrano was third (9:42.28). Owen Gurney was second in the long jump (20 feet, 5 inches) and Michael Knox third in the shot put (personal-best 40-7).

Scio’s Levi Forson was first in the pole vault (11-4). Harrisburg’s Isaac Talmadge was second in the pole vault (10-10, PR) and teammate Moses Cain third in the pole vault (9-4).

In girls finals, Santiam Christian’s Elise Linderman won the high jump (5-0, PR) and Bailey Kniebuehler was second in the javelin (100-8).

Harrisburg’s Emmalee Smathers won the discus (101-7, PR) and teammate Hannah Henderson was third in the 3,000 (13:09.36, PR).

Scio’s Athena Lau was first in the 3,000 (11:58.23) and Jefferson’s Lilly Tegner was third in the high jump (4-4).

The meet concludes Thursday.

The top two placers in each event qualify for next week’s state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene. Athletes can also qualify by reaching automatic standards or receiving a wild-card berth based on district results.