EUGENE — East Linn Christian surpassed expectations and crushed personal bests in droves on its run through the OSAA track and field meet at Hayward Field.

The result was a second 2A boys team title in four years for the Eagles.

East Linn had to avoid what would have been an unexpected result in the 4x400-meter relay, the final event of the meet, but in the end the Eagles were team champions.

East Linn got wins from Aidan Morgan (110 hurdles) and Kaleo Wellman (triple jump) on Friday in addition to numerous other placements throughout the two-day competition to take the title.

The Eagles finished with 53 points, six ahead of runner-up Weston-McEwen. Monroe was 12th (21 points) and Central Linn 21st (7.5).

Morgan said he recognized the pressure of being the defending champion in the 110 hurdles and carrying the classification’s fastest time of the season by more than second.

But the East Linn Christian senior showed no signs of anything that was going to slow him down, winning Friday’s final in 15.43. That was his second-best time of the season and gave him 2A’s eight best times of the season.

Morgan was the favorite and in the spotlight. Did he feel it?

“Absolutely, because I have the pressure of maybe hitting a hurdle and falling or even just being bad. Stuff happens,” he said.

Morgan started his meet by running the anchor leg on the Eagles’ third-place 4x100 relay (44.68), joining Josh Cowart, Elliot Nofziger and Wellman. After the hurdles, Morgan was (23.55) and Monroe’s Nate Young sixth (23.74) in the 200.

Wellman, a first-year competitor in the sport, won Friday’s triple jump with a meet-record 44-8¾, just a quarter-inch off the 2A all-time top 10. Young was fifth (40-4¼) and Nofziger eighth (39-6).

Young was third in the 400 (51.90). In the high jump, Nofziger was third (6-¾), while Central Linn’s Bren Schneiter tied for fifth (5-10).

Central Linn’s 4x400 relay team of Coen Schneiter, Ryan Rowland, Jacob Beauchamp and Bren Schneiter was fifth (3:41.28).

3A boys

It was a group effort that got the Santiam Christian boys to the finish line with another team trophy.

No better example of that came in the 4x100-meter relay, where the Eagles opened the session with a meet record. Owen Gurney, Jayden Christy, Caden Trimmer and John Coiner used smooth handoffs to get the stick around in 43.29 seconds, more than a second ahead of runner-up Catlin Gabel (44.36).

From there, the points just continued to pile up for Santiam Christian.

The Eagles finished second for the second straight year, this time with 73.5 points, 16.5 back of state champion Siuslaw. Scio was 25th (5).

“It’s amazing to see this group of guys, especially with a lot of seniors, they deserve to win,” Coiner said.

Christy, a senior involved in two of the short relay handoffs, described them as “perfect.”

“We put in a lot of hard work in the offseason and during the season,” he said, adding that one-quarter to one-third of each practice is spent on handoffs.

“It was a long but rewarding day for Coiner, who followed his anchor relay leg with second in the 200 (22.56) and third in the 100 (11.17).

Coiner, a junior, was competing in just his sixth meet ever. Teammates Gurney and Trimmer talked him into joining the team, but he wasn’t able to compete in a meet until late April due to a knee injury.

Coiner, who had played baseball for 12 years, decided that “being benched isn’t fun. So I came out and I’m a lot better at this."

Christy was second in the 110 hurdles in 15.01. Catlin Gabel’s Joshua Widdows was the winner in 14.81. Trimmer, a senior, was fifth in 16.05.

Christy, also the state-runner-up last year, broke the 3A 110 hurdles all-time record in Thursday’s preliminaries in a time of 14.69. He bettered Widdows’ 14.70, which was ran in late April.

Christy also tied for fourth in the high jump (6-0).

Ness, a senior, was third in the 300 hurdles (40.44), fourth in the 400 (51.11) and fifth in the javelin (161-7).

Also for the Eagles, senior Benjamin Bourne was fourth in the 1,500 (4:08.98) and senior Colin Longballa sixth in the 800 (2:02.36).

SC’s 4x400 relay team of Longballa, Trimmer, Bourne and Ness was eighth (3:32.42).

2A girls

East Linn Christian sophomore Daisy Lalonde made a state-leading time stand up for the second day in a row, this time in the 1,500.

Lalonde picked up the pace over the final two laps to get the win in a personal-best 4:56.36.

It was the state cross-country win last fall that had Lalonde believing in herself this spring and helped her win both her events at state.

“It was extremely motivating,” she said. “It gave me a lot of confidence. It made me realize that I can be capable of a lot.”

Lalonde ran 10:13.36 in the 3,000 earlier this season to take fifth on the 2A all-time list. Her next goal is chasing the 2A all-time record of 9:41.6.

“It’s a pretty fast time, but I think I can get there,” she said.

Central Linn’s Katja Griffith was seventh in Friday’s 1,500 in 5:12.58.

Lalonde later tied for fourth in the pole vault at 7-6.

Central Linn senior Gemma Rowland capped off a season of a three-foot-plus improvement in the shot to take second with a personal-best 37-8.

Izzy Boyd of Gervais won the competition at 39-6¾.

“I feel pretty good. I worked all season to PR at state and I did. It’s hard to control what others can do, because you can’t,” Rowland said.

Rowland credited her leaps in distance this spring to the weight lifting she did over the summer to get stronger and the time Cobras coach Sky Short dedicated to help her get better.

Monroe’s Matilyn Richardson was sixth in the triple jump (31-8¾) and eighth in the 400 (1:05.11)

Central Linn’s Jayne Neal was fourth in the 800 (2:29.58)

Central Linn’s 4x400 relay team of Izzy Curtis, Katja Griffith, Rowland and Neal was sixth (4:25.73). East Linn Christian (Ruby Cowan, Ruby Lane, Lalonde, Lexy Kauffman) was seventh (4:27.13).

East Linn’s 4x400 relay team of Anna Gozelski, Cowan, Lane and Kauffman was seventh (52.91). Kauffman was seventh in the 200 (27.73).

3A girls

Santiam Christian’s Liv Haima was fourth in the 400 (1:01.43) and teammate Elise Linderman was eighth in the 200 (27.42).