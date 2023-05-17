Numerous area high school track and field athletes are chasing state championships that appear to be within reach based on their results so far this spring.

But first they must traverse their district meets this week.

The Mid-Willamette Conference meet will be Thursday and Saturday, held at West Albany High School for a second straight year.

Defending girls team state champion Crescent Valley is this year’s district favorite based on season-best times and marks, with Lebanon and last year’s district champion, Corvallis, expected to finish second and third, respectively.

CV is led by its distance crew.

Sophomore Emily Wisniewski, a two-time cross-country state champion and last year’s 3,000-meter state winner on the track, set the new 5A 3,000 all-time mark last month and then broke it again two weeks ago with a time of 9 minutes, 40.87 seconds. She also has the classification’s top time in the 1,500 this season at 4:34.43, narrowly missing the 5A sophomore record and 5A all-time top 10 at that distance.

Raiders freshman Lillian Weiss has the conference’s top 800 time and is seeded third in the 1,500.

Saturday’s 1,500 girls final should be one the highlights of the meet. That race will include Wisniewski, Weiss and defending state and district champion Haley Blaine of West Albany. Blaine is fifth and Weiss ninth on the 5A season list.

South Albany freshman Pharalynn Dickson will be busy at the district meet.

She’s seeded first in the 200 and 400 and third in the 100. Dickson, who leads 5A in the 200 (25.75) and 400 (58.04) this spring, will have preliminary heats in all three events Thursday and finals Saturday. Then she’s expected to finish the meet with the anchor leg on the RedHawks’ second-seeded 4x400 relay.

Crescent Valley’s Haley Bland is the top seed in the javelin and a state title contender.

CV’s Greta Koegler is seeded second in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Teammate Kamryn Huntsman is second in the pole vault.

Lebanon’s Addilynne Pickles is seeded second in the 400 and teammate Alyse Fountain is second in the 200. Both run legs on the top-seeded 4x400 relay and second-seeded 4x100 relay.

Lebanon’s Lilli Kranz is the high jump favorite. Teammates Taryn Cornell and Teagen Cornell are seeded second and third, respectively, in the shot put.

Corvallis’ Gwendolyn Irvin, Corvallis is seeded second in the high jump, where she’s the defending district champion. Teammates Avery Nason (3,000) and Orianna Campbell (discus) are also second seeds.

The top two placers in each event qualify for next week’s state meet at Hayward Field.

Athletes can also reach the state meet with qualifying marks and times or by receiving a statewide wild-card berth awarded to those who don’t finish in the top two at their district meets.

Five wildcards are awarded at the 5A level, one at the 4A and 3A levels and four at the 2A and 1A levels.

The state meet for 3A, 2A and 1A classifications will be held May 25-26 and for 6A, 5A and 4A it will be May 26-27.

Central is the Mid-Willamette boys district favorite, with defending champion Silverton expected to be the biggest challenger. Corvallis is third in the form chart using season-best times and marks.

West Albany’s Garrett Lee is the top seed in the 110 hurdles (14.98) and pole vault (14 feet, 6 inches), where he also holds the No. 1 spots on the 5A season lists. Lee is seeded second in the district in the 300 hurdles.

Truman Brasfield of Corvallis is the district top seed and the 5A season leader in the 300 hurdles (40.76) He’s also seeded third in the long jump, where a tight competition is expected, with the top four competitors’ best marks of the spring are separated by just six inches.

Brasfield also runs on the second-seeded 4x400 relay.

Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake is the favorite in the 1,500 and 3,000 and has a leg on the third-seeded 4x400 relay. He won the won 800 and 1,500 last year.

Teammate Tate Herber, the defending champion in the high jump, is tied for the conference’s second-best mark in that event this spring.

Lebanon’s Jackson Parrish is seeded first in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.

Corvallis’ Cole Seaders and Aydan Schiveley, Corvallis are seeded first and second, respectively, in the discus. Seaders leads the 5A season list at 148-7.

South Albany’s Jesse Bass is seeded first in the shot put.

Other second seeded include Rowan Finlay of Corvallis in the 110, Zander Campbell of South Albany in the 800 and Cole Fiegener of Corvallis in the 1,500.

Other district meets

The 3A Special District 3 meet, which includes Harrisburg, Jefferson, Santiam Christian and Scio, started Wednesday and concludes Thursday.

Philomath and Sweet Home will compete in the 4A Oregon West Conference meet Friday and Saturday at Sweet Home.

Also Friday and Saturday, Central Linn and Monroe are at the 2A Special District 3 meet at Toledo; East Linn Christian competes in the 2A Special District 2 meet at Blanchet Catholic in Salem; and Alsea is at the 1A Special District 1 at Portland Christian.