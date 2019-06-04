This is an all-time list of the high school track and field state champions from the Gazette-Times coverage area. The championships are listed under the classifications in which they were accomplished.
Email any corrections or omissions to jesse.sowa@lee.net.
5A BOYS
1,500
Matthew McGowen, Crescent Valley, 2015
300 hurdles
Andrew Hastings, Corvallis, 2007
4x400 relay
Corvallis (Hunter Mattson, Ellis Roper, Maclean Panshin, Albert Cai), 2014
4A BOYS
100
Lamont Woods, Corvallis, 1990-91
200
LaMont Woods, Corvallis 1991
Trevor Sartnurak, Philomath, 2015
400
Tyler Thomas, Philomath, 2009
800
John Schaer, Crescent Valley, 1978
Jeff Schreiner-McGraw, Philomath, 2010-11
1,500
Jeff Schreiner-McGraw, Philomath, 2011
110 hurdles
Trevin Del Nero, Philomath, 2019
4x100 relay
Crescent Valley (Bell, Jackson, Trimmer, Jackson), 1997
Crescent Valley (Bell, Stewart, Trimmer, Jackson), 1998
4x400 relay
Philomath (Clark Hellesto, Mitchell Thomas, Isaac Manning, Trevor Sartnurak), 2015
High jump
John Hunter, Corvallis, 1957
Long jump
Jerry McCafferty, Corvallis, 1948
Triple jump
Brian Schaudt, Philomath, 2008
Discus
Bill Blackledge, Corvallis 1936-37
Tom Blackstone, Corvallis, 1952
Jack Cooper, Corvallis, 1966
John Lobbato, Corvallis, 1978
Shot put
Bill Blackledge, Corvallis 1936-37
Herb Graves, Corvallis, 1941
Bob Reiman, Corvallis, 1942
Bart Charles, Corvallis, 1987
Javelin
Kerrick Roach, Philomath, 2011
Pole vault
Dick Keasey, Corvallis, 1930
Derek Snelling, Crescent Valley, 1987-88
EVENTS NO LONGER CONTESTED
100-yard dash
Jesse Truax, Corvallis, 1939
Dick Edmundson, Corvallis 1944-45
220-yard dash
Marvin Wilt, Corvallis, 1940
Dick Edmundson, Corvallis, 1945
440-yard dash
Bob Labhart, Corvallis, 1944
Greg Marks, Corvallis, 1964
880-yard dash
Eric Donaldson, Corvallis, 1973
John Schaer, Crescent Valley, 1977
One-mile run
Kenneth Wilson, Alsea, 1941
George Root, Corvallis, 1950
Dan Korb, Corvallis, 1967
120-yard high hurdles
Marcial Hunter, Corvallis, 1961-62
880-yard relay
Corvallis, 1964
3A BOYS
800
Aaron McKee, Philomath, 1985
Abe Brown, Philomath, 1994
Leland Fulton, Philomath, 2004
1,500
Jason Bushnell, Philomath, 1989
Anthony Cook, Philomath, 2001
3,000
Mike Miner, Philomath, 1982
Lenny Vance, Philomath, 1988
4x400 relay
Philomath (Matt Smith, Mike Smith, Bain, Cook), 2001
Shot put
Ron Moore, Philomath, 1968
High jump
Alan Chambers, Philomath, 1981
Pole vault
Doug Fallin, Philomath, 1970
Dan Gallantly, Philomath, 1977
Joseph Pelley, Santiam Christian, 2012-13
Long jump
Ron Bennett, Philomath, 1974
James Reynolds, Philomath, 1997
Triple jump
Christian Fullbright, Santiam Christian, 2014
EVENTS NO LONGER CONTESTED
880-yard dash
Harvey Miller, Philomath, 1972
Two-mile run
Gordy Byers, Philomath, 1972-74
120-yard high hurdles
Berle Stratton, Philomath, 1969
One-mile relay
Philomath, 1970
2A BOYS
100
Keith Duberowski, Monroe, 1984
300 hurdles
Troy Marsh, Santiam Christian, 1991
Zach Davidson, Santiam Christian, 1999
4x100 relay
Santiam Christian (Gilder, Plaep, Hoffman, Davidson), 1999
4x400 relay
Santiam Christian (Gilder, Plaep, Hoffman, Davidson), 1998-99
Shot put
Jerry Wall, Monroe, 1955
Guy Urbach, Monroe, 1957
Corey Warren, Santiam Christian, 1985
Cristian Garcia, Monroe, 2017-19
Discus
Corey Warren, Santiam Christian, 1985
Javelin
Vern Stewart, Monroe, 1951
Jerry Oakes, Monroe, 1959
Randy Hodgson, Monroe, 1971
Jim Smith, Monroe, 1975
Israel Anderson, Alsea, 1991
Aaron Miller, Santiam Christian, 1995
High jump
Randy Kinkade, Monroe, 1975
Pole vault
S.T. Tiller, Monroe, 1955, 1957
Roger Hendrix, Alsea, 1972
Jim Smith, Monroe, 1973-75
Scott Hendrix, Alsea, 1978
Long jump
Gary Campbell, Alsea, 1968
Isaac Tully, Monroe, 2013
Triple jump
Manuel Smith, Monroe, 1984
EVENTS NO LONGER CONTESTED
100-yard dash
John Cook, Monroe, 1960
220-yard dash
John Cook, Monroe, 1960
440-yard dash
Larry Seits, Alsea, 1959
Ted Kane, Alsea, 1961
180-yard low hurdles
Jim Smith, Monroe, 1975
1A BOYS
Long jump
Tyson Schreiber, Alsea, 2010
Triple jump
Kasey Olsen, Alsea, 1998
Javelin
Israel Anderson, Alsea, 1992
Jake Anderson, Alsea, 1995-96
Pole vault
Nathan Pearson, Alsea, 1995
Gabe Sapp, Alsea, 1996
5A GIRLS
400
Malika Waschmann, Corvallis, 2011, 2013
Aiyanna Cameron-Lewis, Crescent Valley, 2012, 2014
800
Courtney Gardner, Crescent Valley, 2007
Aiyanna Cameron-Lewis, Crescent Valley, 2011
1,500
Sophie Fisher, Crescent Valley, 2018
300 hurdles
Malika Waschmann, Corvallis, 2012-13
4x400 relay
Corvallis (King, Spaulding, Behrens, Waschmann), 2011
Corvallis (Gwyneth McMorris, Justine Feist, Malika Waschmann, Brigid Behrens), 2012
Corvallis (Gwyneth McMorris, Clea Poklemba, Justine Feist, Malika Waschmann), 2013
4A GIRLS
100
LaReina Woods, Corvallis, 1987-90
200
LaReina Woods, Corvallis, 1987-90
Audrey Hellesto, Philomath, 2010
400
Leann Warren, Crescent Valley, 1978-79
800
Leann Warren, Crescent Valley, 1979
100 hurdles
Joan Casey, Crescent Valley, 2004
4x100 relay
Philomath (Jensen, Grunwald, Hellesto, Ham) 2011
Philomath (Phaedra Hinds-Cook, Melia Morton, Hannah Bovbjerg, Maggie Ross) 2018
4x400 relay
Philomath (McLaren, Marshall, Hellesto, Grunwald), 2010
Philomath (Ham, Marshall, Grunwald, Hellesto), 2011
Philomath (Jessica Saathoff, Megan Schrock, Jenna Grunwald, Tierra Stephenson), 2014
Philomath (Phaedra Hinds-Cook, Hannah Hernandez, Hannah Bovbjerg, Melia Morton) 2018
Philomath (Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez, Hannah Bovbjerg, Melia Morton) 2019
High jump
Kim Rogers, Crescent Valley, 1981
Shot put
Debbie Malueg, Crescent Valley, 1986
Discus
Debbie Malueg, Crescent Valley, 1985-87
MaryJo Schulz, Corvallis, 1993
Long jump
Jeri Nored, Corvallis, 1969
Joan Casey, Crescent Valley, 2004
Triple jump
Laura Schaudt, Philomath, 2010
EVENTS NO LONGER CONTESTED
440-yard relay
Corvallis 1969, 1977
3A GIRLS
100
Alice Best, Philomath, 1981
Taylor Deskins, Santiam Christian, 2012-13
400
Jamie Vandehey, Philomath, 1991
Toni Adair, Philomath, 1999
Rebeka Preston, Santiam Christian, 2015-16
800
Brianna Anderson-Gregg, Philomath, 2001, 2003
1,500
Brianna Anderson-Gregg, Philomath, 2003
3,000
Tassie Norton, Philomath, 1982-84
100 hurdles
Maura Williams, Philomath, 2004
4x100 relay
Philomath (Cutsforth, Rybel, Vandehey, Dover), 1990
Philomath (K. Gellatly, C. Gellatly, Kelly, Adair), 2000
Philomath (Miller, Williams, Kelly, Gellatly), 2001
Santiam Christian (Rachelle Locey, Sara Almen, Abby Woosley, Taylor Deskins), 2012
4x400 relay
Philomath (Rybel, Cutsforth, Dover, Vandehey), 1989-90
Philomath (Baumann, Cutsforth, Hibner, Vandehey), 1991
Discus
Kortni Murphree, Philomath, 1994-95
Javelin
Kellie Kathman, Philomath, 1997
High jump
Shirley Langestee, Philomath, 1969-71
Trisha Stevens, Philomath, 1984-87
Cathy McNeely, Philomath, 1995-96
Sara Almen, Santiam Christian, 2010-2012
Pole vault
Melissa Mellein, Philomath, 1995
Erica Boren, Philomath, 1997
Long jump
Lisha Sanders, Philomath, 1979
Cathy McNeely, Philomath, 1994
Triple jump
Cathy McNeely, Philomath, 1995-96
Rebeka Preston, Santiam Christian, 2017-18
EVENTS NO LONGER CONTESTED
880-yard dash
Shirley Langestee, Philomath, 1969
2A GIRLS
100
Mirtha Lopez, Monroe, 2019
100 hurdles
Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 2016-19
300 hurdles
Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 2017-18
Shot put
Becky Stahl, Monroe, 1994
Jessica Warden, Monroe, 1995-96
Laura Young, Monroe, 2019
Discus
Peggy Goracke, Monroe, 1973
Brady Crowson, Monroe 1987-88
Becky Stahl, Monroe, 1994-95
Jessica Warden, Monroe, 1996
Long jump
Becky Ivers, Santiam Christian, 1981
Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 2017-18
1A GIRLS
Long jump
Angie Miller, Alsea, 2006-07
Shot put
Whitney Schreiber, Alsea, 2011
Discus
Joy Jordan, Alsea, 1998
Pole vault
Fiona Lee, Alsea, 1997