Kyndal Martin

Monroe senior Kyndal Martin won the 2A girls 100-meter hurdles for the fourth straight year this season.

 Mid-Valley Media, file

This is an all-time list of the high school track and field state champions from the Gazette-Times coverage area. The championships are listed under the classifications in which they were accomplished.

Email any corrections or omissions to jesse.sowa@lee.net.

5A BOYS

1,500

Matthew McGowen, Crescent Valley, 2015

300 hurdles

Andrew Hastings, Corvallis, 2007

4x400 relay

Corvallis (Hunter Mattson, Ellis Roper, Maclean Panshin, Albert Cai), 2014

4A BOYS

100

Lamont Woods, Corvallis, 1990-91

200

LaMont Woods, Corvallis 1991

Trevor Sartnurak, Philomath, 2015

400

Tyler Thomas, Philomath, 2009

800

John Schaer, Crescent Valley, 1978

Jeff Schreiner-McGraw, Philomath, 2010-11

1,500

Jeff Schreiner-McGraw, Philomath, 2011

110 hurdles

Trevin Del Nero, Philomath, 2019

4x100 relay

Crescent Valley (Bell, Jackson, Trimmer, Jackson), 1997

Crescent Valley (Bell, Stewart, Trimmer, Jackson), 1998

4x400 relay

Philomath (Clark Hellesto, Mitchell Thomas, Isaac Manning, Trevor Sartnurak), 2015

High jump

John Hunter, Corvallis, 1957

Long jump

Jerry McCafferty, Corvallis, 1948

Triple jump

Brian Schaudt, Philomath, 2008

Discus

Bill Blackledge, Corvallis 1936-37

Tom Blackstone, Corvallis, 1952

Jack Cooper, Corvallis, 1966

John Lobbato, Corvallis, 1978

Shot put

Bill Blackledge, Corvallis 1936-37

Herb Graves, Corvallis, 1941

Bob Reiman, Corvallis, 1942

Bart Charles, Corvallis, 1987

Javelin

Kerrick Roach, Philomath, 2011

Pole vault

Dick Keasey, Corvallis, 1930

Derek Snelling, Crescent Valley, 1987-88

EVENTS NO LONGER CONTESTED

100-yard dash

Jesse Truax, Corvallis, 1939

Dick Edmundson, Corvallis 1944-45

220-yard dash

Marvin Wilt, Corvallis, 1940

Dick Edmundson, Corvallis, 1945

440-yard dash

Bob Labhart, Corvallis, 1944

Greg Marks, Corvallis, 1964

880-yard dash

Eric Donaldson, Corvallis, 1973

John Schaer, Crescent Valley, 1977

One-mile run

Kenneth Wilson, Alsea, 1941

George Root, Corvallis, 1950

Dan Korb, Corvallis, 1967

120-yard high hurdles

Marcial Hunter, Corvallis, 1961-62

880-yard relay

Corvallis, 1964

3A BOYS

800

Aaron McKee, Philomath, 1985

Abe Brown, Philomath, 1994

Leland Fulton, Philomath, 2004

1,500

Jason Bushnell, Philomath, 1989

Anthony Cook, Philomath, 2001

3,000

Mike Miner, Philomath, 1982

Lenny Vance, Philomath, 1988

4x400 relay

Philomath (Matt Smith, Mike Smith, Bain, Cook), 2001

Shot put

Ron Moore, Philomath, 1968

High jump

Alan Chambers, Philomath, 1981

Pole vault

Doug Fallin, Philomath, 1970

Dan Gallantly, Philomath, 1977

Joseph Pelley, Santiam Christian, 2012-13

Long jump

Ron Bennett, Philomath, 1974

James Reynolds, Philomath, 1997

Triple jump

Christian Fullbright, Santiam Christian, 2014

EVENTS NO LONGER CONTESTED

880-yard dash

Harvey Miller, Philomath, 1972

Two-mile run

Gordy Byers, Philomath, 1972-74

120-yard high hurdles

Berle Stratton, Philomath, 1969

One-mile relay

Philomath, 1970

2A BOYS

100

Keith Duberowski, Monroe, 1984

300 hurdles

Troy Marsh, Santiam Christian, 1991

Zach Davidson, Santiam Christian, 1999

4x100 relay

Santiam Christian (Gilder, Plaep, Hoffman, Davidson), 1999

4x400 relay

Santiam Christian (Gilder, Plaep, Hoffman, Davidson), 1998-99

Shot put

Jerry Wall, Monroe, 1955

Guy Urbach, Monroe, 1957

Corey Warren, Santiam Christian, 1985

Cristian Garcia, Monroe, 2017-19

Discus

Corey Warren, Santiam Christian, 1985

Javelin

Vern Stewart, Monroe, 1951

Jerry Oakes, Monroe, 1959

Randy Hodgson, Monroe, 1971

Jim Smith, Monroe, 1975

Israel Anderson, Alsea, 1991

Aaron Miller, Santiam Christian, 1995

High jump

Randy Kinkade, Monroe, 1975

Pole vault

S.T. Tiller, Monroe, 1955, 1957

Roger Hendrix, Alsea, 1972

Jim Smith, Monroe, 1973-75

Scott Hendrix, Alsea, 1978

Long jump

Gary Campbell, Alsea, 1968

Isaac Tully, Monroe, 2013

Triple jump

Manuel Smith, Monroe, 1984

EVENTS NO LONGER CONTESTED

100-yard dash

John Cook, Monroe, 1960

220-yard dash

John Cook, Monroe, 1960

440-yard dash

Larry Seits, Alsea, 1959

Ted Kane, Alsea, 1961

180-yard low hurdles

Jim Smith, Monroe, 1975

1A BOYS

Long jump

Tyson Schreiber, Alsea, 2010

Triple jump

Kasey Olsen, Alsea, 1998

Javelin

Israel Anderson, Alsea, 1992

Jake Anderson, Alsea, 1995-96

Pole vault

Nathan Pearson, Alsea, 1995

Gabe Sapp, Alsea, 1996

5A GIRLS

400

Malika Waschmann, Corvallis, 2011, 2013

Aiyanna Cameron-Lewis, Crescent Valley, 2012, 2014

800

Courtney Gardner, Crescent Valley, 2007

Aiyanna Cameron-Lewis, Crescent Valley, 2011

1,500

Sophie Fisher, Crescent Valley, 2018

300 hurdles

Malika Waschmann, Corvallis, 2012-13

4x400 relay

Corvallis (King, Spaulding, Behrens, Waschmann), 2011

Corvallis (Gwyneth McMorris, Justine Feist, Malika Waschmann, Brigid Behrens), 2012

Corvallis (Gwyneth McMorris, Clea Poklemba, Justine Feist, Malika Waschmann), 2013

4A GIRLS

100

LaReina Woods, Corvallis, 1987-90

200

LaReina Woods, Corvallis, 1987-90

Audrey Hellesto, Philomath, 2010

400

Leann Warren, Crescent Valley, 1978-79

800

Leann Warren, Crescent Valley, 1979

100 hurdles

Joan Casey, Crescent Valley, 2004

4x100 relay

Philomath (Jensen, Grunwald, Hellesto, Ham) 2011

Philomath (Phaedra Hinds-Cook, Melia Morton, Hannah Bovbjerg, Maggie Ross) 2018

4x400 relay

Philomath (McLaren, Marshall, Hellesto, Grunwald), 2010

Philomath (Ham, Marshall, Grunwald, Hellesto), 2011

Philomath (Jessica Saathoff, Megan Schrock, Jenna Grunwald, Tierra Stephenson), 2014

Philomath (Phaedra Hinds-Cook, Hannah Hernandez, Hannah Bovbjerg, Melia Morton) 2018

Philomath (Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez, Hannah Bovbjerg, Melia Morton) 2019

High jump

Kim Rogers, Crescent Valley, 1981

Shot put

Debbie Malueg, Crescent Valley, 1986

Discus

Debbie Malueg, Crescent Valley, 1985-87

MaryJo Schulz, Corvallis, 1993

Long jump

Jeri Nored, Corvallis, 1969

Joan Casey, Crescent Valley, 2004

Triple jump

Laura Schaudt, Philomath, 2010

EVENTS NO LONGER CONTESTED

440-yard relay

Corvallis 1969, 1977

3A GIRLS

100

Alice Best, Philomath, 1981

Taylor Deskins, Santiam Christian, 2012-13

400

Jamie Vandehey, Philomath, 1991

Toni Adair, Philomath, 1999

Rebeka Preston, Santiam Christian, 2015-16

800

Brianna Anderson-Gregg, Philomath, 2001, 2003

1,500

Brianna Anderson-Gregg, Philomath, 2003

3,000

Tassie Norton, Philomath, 1982-84

100 hurdles

Maura Williams, Philomath, 2004

4x100 relay

Philomath (Cutsforth, Rybel, Vandehey, Dover), 1990

Philomath (K. Gellatly, C. Gellatly, Kelly, Adair), 2000

Philomath (Miller, Williams, Kelly, Gellatly), 2001

Santiam Christian (Rachelle Locey, Sara Almen, Abby Woosley, Taylor Deskins), 2012

4x400 relay

Philomath (Rybel, Cutsforth, Dover, Vandehey), 1989-90

Philomath (Baumann, Cutsforth, Hibner, Vandehey), 1991

Discus

Kortni Murphree, Philomath, 1994-95

Javelin

Kellie Kathman, Philomath, 1997

High jump

Shirley Langestee, Philomath, 1969-71

Trisha Stevens, Philomath, 1984-87

Cathy McNeely, Philomath, 1995-96

Sara Almen, Santiam Christian, 2010-2012

Pole vault

Melissa Mellein, Philomath, 1995

Erica Boren, Philomath, 1997

Long jump

Lisha Sanders, Philomath, 1979

Cathy McNeely, Philomath, 1994

Triple jump

Cathy McNeely, Philomath, 1995-96

Rebeka Preston, Santiam Christian, 2017-18

EVENTS NO LONGER CONTESTED

880-yard dash

Shirley Langestee, Philomath, 1969

2A GIRLS

100

Mirtha Lopez, Monroe, 2019

100 hurdles

Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 2016-19

300 hurdles

Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 2017-18

Shot put

Becky Stahl, Monroe, 1994

Jessica Warden, Monroe, 1995-96

Laura Young, Monroe, 2019

Discus

Peggy Goracke, Monroe, 1973

Brady Crowson, Monroe 1987-88

Becky Stahl, Monroe, 1994-95

Jessica Warden, Monroe, 1996

Long jump

Becky Ivers, Santiam Christian, 1981

Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 2017-18

1A GIRLS

Long jump

Angie Miller, Alsea, 2006-07

Shot put

Whitney Schreiber, Alsea, 2011

Discus

Joy Jordan, Alsea, 1998

Pole vault

Fiona Lee, Alsea, 1997

