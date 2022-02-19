High school swimming: Sweet Home girls claim small-school team title

Malia Hewitt, Jamie Seward and Chloe Tyler came up big Saturday, leading Sweet Home High to the girls team title at the 4A/3A/2A/1A swimming state championships at Tualatin Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

Hewitt was a double-winner in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 8.09 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.75), as was Tyler in the 100 freestyle (52.57) and 100 backstroke (56.49). Seward won the 50 freestyle (24.22).

In addition, all three swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:49.61) along with Isabel Sayer.

Tyler and Seward had legs on the first-place 200 freestyle relay (1:41.0) with teammates Kirsten Sautel and Peyton Markell. Sautel, Sayer, Markell and Hewitt helped the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay to second (3:52.89).

Sautel was second in the 200 freestyle (2:02.39) and Seward third in the 100 backstroke (59.31).

The Huskies finished with 87 points, 21 better than runner-up Catlin Gabel.

Sweet Home tied for 11th and Philomath was 16th in the boys meet.

Sweet Home’s RJ Abbott was third in the 200 individual medley (2:08.42) and fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:08.78). Philomath’s Carrson Hirte was seventh in the 100 freestyle (52.40) and helped the Warriors to sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:54.91).

