High school swimming roundup: CV boys and girls, Sweet Home girls win district titles

Crescent Valley High swept the team titles at Saturday’s finals of the Mid-Willamette Conference swimming district meet at Osborn Aquatic Center.

The Raiders’ girls team scored 419 points, 96 better than runner-up West Albany at 323. Corvallis was fourth (245), South Albany sixth (168) and Lebanon seventh in the nine-team meet.

The CV boys scored 468, eight ahead of second-place West Albany. Corvallis was fourth (222), Lebanon fifth (165) and South Albany sixth (149).

Crescent Valley got girls wins from Viola Teglassy in the 50-yard freestyle (25.02 seconds), and 100 breaststroke (1:08.19) and Vivi Criscione in the 500 freestyle (5:14.31). Criscione was also second in the 200 freestyle (1:58.85).

Malia Dhakhwa was second in the 100 freestyle (56.75) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:03.0). Teammate Kaylee Dicey was second in the 500 freestyle (5:20.54) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:05.43). Ellery Miehl was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.56) and third in the 200 freestyle (2:03.07).

CV also won the 200 medley relay (1:58.04) and 400 freestyle relay (3:48.4) and was third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.49).

Corvallis’ Malana Kollath was second in the 100 butterfly (1:02.47) and third in the 500 freestyle (5:22.72) and the Spartans were third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:04.38).

South Albany’s Jaclyn Young was second in the 100 backstroke (1:02.29) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:21.41) and teammates Zara Vera Dodge was third in the 100 freestyle (59.92) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.01).

West Albany was third in the 200 medley relay (2:04.51).

Andrew Hanson led the Crescent Valley boys with individual wins in the 200 freestyle (1:47.53) and 100 butterfly (53.17).

Teammate Caz Mikula led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 500 freestyle winning in 4:53.57 and trailed by teammates Zakary Guenther (4:55.84) and Max Mikula (5:04.24). Caz Mikula was also second in the 200 freestyle (1:50.41).

CV’s Keller Evans won the 100 backstroke (58.46) and was second in the 100 freestyle (50.25).

The Raiders won the 400 freestyle relay (3:18.52) and were second in the 200 medley relay (1:43.63).

Guenther was also second in the 200 individual medley (2:01.81) and teammate Pedro Barbosa was third in the 100 backstroke (1:00.94).

West Albany’s Luke Milburn won the 50 freestyle (21.66) and 100 freestyle (46.74). Teammate Brock Nelson was second and third in those races in 22.71 and 50.94, respectively.

West’s Conner Dickerson won the 200 individual medley (1:59.8) and teammate Kyle Milburn was third (2:05.33). Kyle Milburn won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.25) and teammate Trenton Worden was third (1:04.99). The Bulldogs got second-place finishes from Dickerson in the 100 butterfly (54.09) and Chase Barnes in the 100 backstroke (1:00.03).

West was strong in the relays, winning the 200 freestyle (1:29.1) and 200 medley (1:42.77) and taking second in the 400 freestyle (3:21.84).

Ben Baisted of Corvallis was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.71) and teammate Sam Gregory took third in the 200 freestyle (1:52.84). The Spartans were third in both the 200 medley (1:47.8) and 200 freestyle (1:37.17) relays.

Lebanon’s Kase Basting was third in the 100 butterfly (59.88).

4A Special District 3

Two individual wins apiece by Malia Hewitt and Chloe Tyler led the Sweet Home girls to the team title Saturday at Albany Community Pool.

Hewitt won the 200 individual medley (2:12.66) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.59) while Tyler was first in the 100 freestyle (52.53) and 100 backstroke (57.10) to help the Huskies to 327 points, 128 better than runner-up Stayton. Philomath tied for third with 108.

Sweet Home’s Kirsten Sautel won the 200 freestyle (2:04.67) and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.04). Teammate Jamie Seward won the 50 freestyle (24.92) and was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:00.6).

Sweet Home’s Isabel Sayer (5:53.01) and Peyton Markell (6:12.98) were first and third, respectively, in the 500 freestyle and teammate Jenna Wolthuis was second in the 100 butterfly (1:15.98).

The Huskies won all three relays, the 200 medley (1:56.13), 200 freestyle (1:44.87) and 400 freestyle (3:49.76).

Philomath had no top-four placers in the girls races.

Marist was a dominant winner in the boys meet with 283 points. Sweet Home was second (163) and Philomath a point behind in third.

Sweet Home’s RJ Abbott won the 200 individual medley (2:09.35) and 500 freestyle (5:16.87). The Huskies were second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.16) and 400 freestyle relay (4:01.94).

Kellen Houchin led the Philomath boys with a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.69).

Teammate Carrson Hirte was second in the 100 freestyle (53.26) and third in the 50 freestyle (24.23). The Warriors were second in the 200 medley relay (1:56.37) and third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:02.85).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0