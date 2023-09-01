Oregon’s high school coaches have voted on where they believe the teams in their respective sports are slotted headed into the fall season.

OSAAtoday has compiled the results, and the polls including area teams are listed below, along with a quick look at last year’s results and some thoughts on the season ahead.

Each poll includes the release date, and first-place votes, where applicable, are listed in parentheses after the schools.

FOOTBALL

5A (Aug. 29): 1. Summit (11), 2. Wilsonville (5), 3. Thurston (1), 4. Silverton, 5. Canby (1), 6. West Albany, 7. Mountain View, 8. Dallas, 9. Bend, 10. South Albany

Others receiving significant votes: Central, Redmond, Lebanon

Summit defeated Wilsonville in last year’s title game. Thurston edged West Albany 13-12 in a soggy first-round game. South Albany got to the quarterfinals with a win against Mountain View before losing at Bend.

The first matchups between the four ranked Mid-Willamette Conference teams come Sept. 22, when West Albany goes to Dallas and South Albany hosts Silverton.

3A (Aug. 30): 1. Cascade Christian (10), 2. Banks (5), 3. Vale (1), 4. Dayton, 5. Kennedy, 6. Santiam Christian, 7. South Umpqua, 8. Siuslaw, 9. Warrenton, 10. La Pine

Others receiving significant votes: Yamhill-Carlton, Coquille 15, Sisters 13

Cascade Christian is the defending state champion and Kennedy the runner-up. Santiam Christian meets fellow 2022 quarterfinal entrant Vale on Saturday in Umatilla. SC hosts Dayton on Oct. 13.

2A (Aug. 31): 1. Oakland (6), 2. Heppner (3), 3. Gold Beach, 4. Lowell (3), 5. Weston-McEwen/Griswold (1), 6. Regis, 7. Colton (1), 8. Monroe, 9. Knappa, 10. Culver

Other receiving significant votes: Toledo

Monroe had a tough test with defending state champion Oakland on Friday. (Results were not available at press time.)

BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY

5A (Aug. 24): 1. Crater (9), 2. Summit, 3. Hood River Valley, 4. Wilsonville, 5. Crescent Valley, 6. South Albany, 7. Corvallis, 8. Springfield, 9. Canby, 10. (tie) Churchill and Caldera (1)

Other receiving significant votes: Ashland

Crater has won the last two state titles and 5 of 6. Crescent Valley lost district champion Kanoa Blake to graduation but is still expected to content. District champ South Albany is led by Zander Campbell and Matthew Resnik, 16th and 19th, respectively, at state in 2022. Corvallis junior Cole Fiegener returns after a strong spring season on the track.

4A (Aug. 24): 1. (tie) The Dalles (5) and Crook County, 3. Marshfield 41, 4. Philomath (1), 5. Marist Catholic (1), 6. Baker, 7. Cottage Grove, 8. (tie) Newport and Scappoose, 10. (tie) Henley and Klamath Union

Other receiving significant votes: Phoenix

Philomath lost the first three runners off its second-place state team to graduation but appears to still have plenty of depth.

3A (Aug. 24): 1. Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa (4), 2. Siuslaw (1), 3. Valley Catholic, 4. Oregon Episcopal (1), 5. Burns/Crane, 6. Sisters, 7. Santiam Christian, 8. Banks, 9. Harrisburg, 10. Westside Christian

Others receiving significant votes: none

State champion Benjamin Bourne and Colin Longballa (seventh at state last year) have graduated, but Santiam Christian has Diego Zambrano as an all-state returner. Harrisburg will look to get back to state after an eighth-place finish last year.

2A/1A (Aug. 24): 1. Union/Cove (3), 2. Knappa (5), 3. Heppner/Ione/Condon (1), 4. (tie) Bandon and St. Stephen’s Academy, 6. Country Christian, 7. Stanfield/Echo, 8. Vernonia, 9. Western Christian, 10. Southwest Christian

Others receiving significant votes: Triangle Lake, East Linn Christian

East Linn Christian will try to get to state after missing out last year. Surprisingly absent from the poll is Monroe, which took ninth at state in 2022 (the program’s first trip since 1984) with five non-senior scorers. All are returning.

GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY

5A (Aug. 24): 1. Crater (3), 2. Summit (3), 3. Crescent Valley (2), 4. Corvallis, 5. Wilsonville, 6. Hood River Valley, 7. Dallas, 8. Churchill, 9. La Salle Prep, 10. Putnam

Others receiving significant votes: Ashland, Bend

Summit has won 14 consecutive team state titles, 11 in 5A and three in 6A. Crater was last year’s 5A runner-up.

Two-time individual state champion Emily Wisniewski and sixth-place finisher Lillian Weiss will try to lead Crescent Valley to more team hardware after the Raiders were third last year. Kate Middleton (19th at state in 2022) and Corvallis will try to improve on last year’s fourth-place finish.

4A (Aug. 24): 1. La Grande (7), 2. Philomath, 3. Crook County, 4. Junction City (1), 5. (tie) Cottage Grove and Klamath Union, 7. Baker, 8. Stayton, 9. The Dalles, 10. Henley

Other receiving significant votes: Cascade

Fifth-place state placer Adele Beckstead and Philomath will chase the state title again after the program’s two straight runner-up finishes. La Grande was first last fall.

3A/2A/1A (Aug. 24): 1. Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa (11), 2. Oregon Episcopal (2), 3. Siuslaw, 4. Union/Cove, 5. Burns, 6. Valley Catholic, 7. Bandon, 8. Heppner/Ione/Condon, 9. Sisters, 10. (tie) Vale, Santiam Christian and Banks

Others receiving significant votes: none

Santiam Christian will try to get back to state after taking 14th last year. East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde goes for a repeat individual title.

VOLLEYBALL

5A (Aug. 22): 1. Crescent Valley (11), 2. Bend (1), 3. Wilsonville, 4. (tie) West Albany (1) and Silverton, 6. La Salle Prep, 7. Crater, 8. Summit, 9. South Albany, 10. Ridgeview

Others receiving significant votes: Thurston, Lebanon

Dani Street, Bella Jacobson, Kamden Mitchell, Taelyn Bentley and Crescent Valley will again be tough to beat as they chase a second straight state title. South Albany and West Albany also made the state quarterfinals last year and brought home trophies.

4A (Aug. 22): 1. Marshfield (10), 2. Cascade (1), 3. Crook County, 4. Mazama, 5. The Dalles, 6. Marist Catholic, 7. (tie) Tillamook and Baker, 9. Philomath, 10. Henley

Others receiving significant votes: North Bend, Sweet Home

Philomath and Sweet Home are both in the mix after losing in the state round of 16 last fall.

3A (Aug. 22): 1. Sisters (8), 2. Valley Catholic (8), 3. Burns (2), 4. Creswell, 5. Santiam Christian, 6. Horizon Christian, 7. Pleasant Hill (2), 8. Cascade Christian, 9. St. Mary’s, 10. Siuslaw

Others receiving significant votes: Scio, Corbett, Catlin Gabel, Westside Christian

One of the state’s most successful programs the past two decades, Santiam Christian is coming off a sixth-place state finish. Scio was a win away from the quarterfinals.

2A (Aug. 22): 1. Salem Academy (10), 2. Gaston, 3. Monroe, 5. Grant Union, 5. Oakridge, 6. Stanfield (1), 7. Willamina, 8. Culver, 9. Weston-McEwen (1), 10. Lowell

Others receiving significant votes: Portland Christian, Western Christian

Monroe was the state runner-up to Salem Academy last year and must replace graduated all-tournament seniors Bella Gamache and Sarah Thompson.

BOYS SOCCER

5A (Aug. 22): 1. McKay (6), 2. Summit (4), 3. La Salle Prep (1), 4. Woodburn, 5. West Albany (1), 6. Corvallis, 7. Wilsonville, 8. Bend, 9. Crescent Valley, 10. Centennial

Others receiving significant votes: Parkrose, Ashland, South Albany, Ridgeview

West Albany will look to use the momentum of last year’s state runner-up finish to McKay for another strong season. Corvallis and Crescent Valley reached the state playoffs, while South Albany hopes to bounce back from a seventh-place conference finish.

4A (Aug. 22): 1. Ontario (6), 2. Stayton (3), 3. (tie) Henley (1) and North Marion, 5. Philomath, 6. Hidden Valley, 7. Phoenix, 8. Madras, 9. Estacada, 10. Newport/Waldport

Others receiving significant votes: Cottage Grove, Scappoose, Molalla

Philomath, in a co-op with Eddyville Charter, will try to bounce back after an unexpectedly quick exit from the postseason, as the Warriors suffered their only loss of the season in the first round to eventual state runner-up Phoenix. League foes Stayton, North Marion and North Marion/Waldport will provide tests along the way.

GIRLS SOCCER

5A (Aug. 22): 1. Wilsonville (4), 2. Caldera (6), 3. Summit 59, 4. Crescent Valley, 5. Thurston, 6. La Salle Prep (1), 7. North Eugene/Triangle Lake, 8. Putnam, 9. Woodburn, 10. Ashland

Others receiving significant votes: Silverton, Redmond/Culver, Corvallis

Crescent Valley will try to fill the holes left by all-state graduates Nicole Huang and Abby Smith and get back to the title game, where they lost to Wilsonville in 2022. Corvallis is a player in what was an extremely competitive Mid-Willamette last year.

4A (Aug. 22): 1. Marist Catholic (10), 2. Gladstone (2), 3. Scappoose 88, 4. Hidden Valley (1), 5. North Marion, 6. Newport (1), 7. Philomath, 8. La Grande, 9. North Bend, 10. Henley

Others receiving significant votes: Klamath Union, Seaside

Philomath reached the state quarterfinals after finishing close behind Oregon West champion and semifinalist North Marion in league play. The first of two matchups with the Huskies is Sept. 28 in Aurora, two days after hosting Newport.