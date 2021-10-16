High school sports: OSAA faces severe shortfall of officials

The statewide shortage of sports officials, a problem which has been developing for the past decade, is going to become much more severe this week.
High school athletic directors, coaches and referees have been forced to adapt their schedules this fall to make sure games have the necessary officials in place. This has been most obvious in varsity football which is usually the main attraction on Friday nights.
Due to a shortage of officials, varsity football games are regularly being scheduled on Thursdays and Saturdays, said Brad Garrett, the assistant executive director of the Oregon School Activities Association.
“You’re seeing more games on those days than ever before because we just don’t have the bodies. Some of those officials already … they’re working four days a week, in some cases doubleheaders, in order to get those games in,” Garrett said. “We have some officials that are making tremendous sacrifices, in their own personal lives, to make sure a lot of our kids are getting opportunities to play.”
The scheduling problems are exactly the same in volleyball and soccer. The number of certified officials in each of these sports has declined over the past 10 years. And these already reduced numbers are going to fall significantly when the statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate takes effect Monday. At that time, all service providers and contractors who work in a school setting must be vaccinated.
Garrett said there are just over 1,300 certified officials working in high school football, volleyball and soccer this fall. As of midweek prior to the mandate taking effect, approximately 900 officials have submitted their vaccine paperwork to the OSAA portal.
Garrett does not know how many additional officials may be in the process of submitting their paperwork or how many may receive waivers. Based on what he is hearing from around the state, many districts are extremely reluctant to approve waivers. In any case, it is clear the shortage is going to get worse.
“We’ve been preparing," Garrett said. "Obviously, we’ve been in discussions with our locals, we’ve talked about systems to cover games. We’ve talked with our member schools about prioritizing play. Games that definitely have to be played, that might decide a league championship, as an example, those games are going to get priority. Then we’re going to have to adapt, move to different days, double-up. We’ll have to send crews from some locals to other areas in order to get those games covered and cover as many as we possibly can.”
Coronavirus impact
The COVID-19 situation is making worse an issue which has been worrying administrators for years. Across all seven sports in which the OSAA uses certified officials — football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, wrestling, baseball and softball — the numbers are in decline.
In football, the state had 826 officials in 2010-11. In 2020, that number had dipped to 656 and after a year and a half of the pandemic there are currently 580. It remains to be seen how many there will be next week.
The situation is similar in volleyball. The state had 451 officials in 2010-11, dropping to 425 in 2020 and 345 today. In soccer, the totals are 494 in 2010-11, 454 in 2020 and 384 currently.
There are many different reasons men and women choose to become officials. But the most basic and enduring reason is economic, Garrett said.
“Officiating is really market reactive. When people are looking for work, officiating is one of those things people will find a pathway to because it can fit within their schedules,” Garrett said.
That was certainly the case for veteran official Jim Luebke when he started out as a fast-pitch softball umpire 45 years ago.
“I initially started doing softball because I was unemployed,” Luebke said. “I was working as a research scientist at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and I was between jobs and I answered an ad in the paper that they needed softball umpires for their city league program.”
Luebke continued to umpire softball after moving to Oregon. He also served for a short time as a volleyball official and 10 years ago became certified to work football games. He was newly retired after a career as an officer with the Albany Police Department and he had some extra free time.
“A lot of the umpires that I did softball with were also football officials. They were always talking about it, ‘We need people and you have officiating experience,’” Luebke said.
The money is no longer the reason he works as an official.
“I couldn’t even tell you how much money I get paid per game. I don’t worry that much about it, it’s what I call my ‘mad money,’” Luebke said. “I do it because it’s fun. I enjoy it.”
Luebke is 70 and hopes to continue working as an official for another three or four years. According to the OSAA’s records, the average age of officials is trending up.
“The average age of officials is over 45, headed toward 50,” Garrett said.
Age disparity
A close look at the statistics shows much of the drop in numbers of officials has taken place among the least experienced. Ten years ago, across all seven sports, there were almost equal numbers of new and veteran officials. A total of 997 officials had between 1-3 years of experience, and 928 officials had 16 or more years of experience.
But in 2020, the number of officials with 1 to 3 years of experience had dropped by more than half to 467, while the number of veterans held much steadier at 854.
“There’s a lot of people I work with in football that have been doing it for many years,” Luebke said. “It’s more difficult to get younger people interested.”
Garrett said there have been nationwide studies of the problem. One issue may be the increasing variety of part-time employment options available today.
"Every place you look there’s a sign that says ‘We’re hiring.’ That’s not usually good news for officiating,” Garrett said. “We’re losing them somewhere.”
Another concern is that some potential officials are put off by abusive behavior by spectators. Yelling at the officials has always been part of sports, but it certainly doesn’t help with recruiting a new generation of officials.
“Would you rather make a similar amount of money working at place x or getting yelled at on the sideline of a football game,” Garrett said. “I think that nationally, it’s certainly been emphasized and a number of different resources have been developed … about the fact that spectator behavior, sportsmanship, impacts officiating numbers. It’s a direct impact. To say it’s a majority of it is wrong, but it’s a contributing factor.”
Luebke has seen many of his new colleagues drop officiating for exactly this reason.
“A lot of them try it and maybe after two or three years, they get tired of getting yelled at by fans and parents and coaches and things like that. They say it’s just not worth it,” Luebke said.