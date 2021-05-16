High school sports: Moving indoors presents a new set of challenges

Competition for high school sports usually held during the winter in Oregon begins this week, bringing its own set of pandemic-related challenges as the games, matches and meets move indoors.
The goal is to cram as many events into a truncated six-week season as possible while keeping everyone safe, and school officials are doing their best to make that happen. Federal, state, county and school district mandates have to be navigated to make sure everyone is playing by the rules.
Boys and girls basketball, swimming and wrestling get their time in the spotlight while still overlapping with normal spring sports, which are finishing their seasons this week.
Athletes and coaches will be required to wear protective masks at all times, and the number of spectators allowed inside are based on the COVID-19 risk level of the counties in which the schools reside.
Practices for winter sports began last week. Many teams don’t have their full complement of players because some of those athletes are still participating in baseball, softball, track and field, tennis or golf.
“Our numbers are down a little bit but not a ton,” said Crescent Valley wrestling coach Chad Lamer. “It’s not very fun trying to wrestle with face masks on but we’re getting by.”
With limited numbers of non-participants allowed indoors, Lamer is hoping to take his team and its competition outdoors. The Raiders are scheduled to host West Albany and Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Weather-permitting, matches will be held on CV’s football field.
The forecast over the weekend for Tuesday showed morning showers and no rain after 5 p.m. But it is spring in Oregon and the weather can change in a hurry.
With quarantine and overlapping sports seasons limiting participation numbers, Lamer said the plan Tuesday is to simply get as many matches in as possible.
“I’m hoping with the new mask mandate, hopefully things will calm down,” he said. “I think our (daily virus) numbers are getting pretty low and hopefully we can start wrestling inside and letting some people come in. But as of right now, we’ll be wrestling outside.”
West Albany athletic director Patrick Richards said that idea could be fun and he’s interested to see how the event is put together.
“When we were sitting at the extreme level and we could only have six kids in the gym at a time, that was going to be the only way we could wrestle,” he said. “We have a limited amount of time to get our kids the opportunity to compete and to participate.”
Basketball will see a few changes this coming season.
One of the most noticeable is that game officials won’t be touching the ball, so there will be no jump-balls at the beginning of games. If there’s overtime, a coin will be flipped to determine the first possession of the extra period.
Three sanitized balls will be kept on the bench so that they can be substituted into games during timeouts or between quarters. Also, all timeouts will be extended by 30 seconds.
Spectator numbers will be based on the size of the gym as well as the country risk levels. Benton and Linn counties are currently at high level, which allows for 10% capacity indoors.
For example, based on posted maximum capacity levels, West Albany could have 184 people in its main gym and 54 in its smaller gym. Those numbers include everyone, players, coaches and game officials as well.
“We’re at least at a spot where we’re at least able to have capacity let in a limited number of spectators. Most likely we’ll hold it to players’ parents and family members,” Richards said.
Swimming meets will likely be held without spectators. Volunteers are needed to run most meets, and Richards says those held at Albany Community Pool, where South Albany and West Albany train and hold meets, will use parents as volunteers so that they can see their children compete.
Philomath boys basketball coach Blake Ecker is hoping to have up to 150 people in the gym for games at his school.
With spring sports still being held, Ecker and his staff have been tasked with trying to create a practice schedule with a wide range of skill levels on the court at the same time. And with some of those spring sports athletes dropping in for practice occasionally, the priority was to make sure those athletes didn’t get hurt in order to finish out their current seasons.
A change in the state of Oregon’s protocols earlier this month allowed for full contact for indoor sports.
That was a welcomed sight for Ecker.
“Before that, it was really difficult though. We were doing some open gyms three days a week and we had to be six feet apart wearing our masks as well,” he said, adding that it was challenging “trying to figure out drills to keep kids engaged and be six feet apart. That was really hard. But we made the best of it and that’s all we can do. We try and tell the kids that as well.”
