High school sports: Jefferson to return to 3A classification

Marion County’s Jefferson High School will return to the 3A classification next school year, as voted on last week by the Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board.

The executive board received and voted to adopt the organization’s classification and districting committee’s final recommendations for the 2022-26 time block.

Jefferson will join area schools Santiam Christian and Scio in the seven-school PacWest Conference, which also includes Amity, Dayton, Sheridan and Taft.

Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany and West Albany will remain in the 5A Mid-Willamette Conference along with Central, Dallas and Silverton.

McKay was granted permission to play down a classification and move to 5A. Woodburn is switching from 4A to 5A and will also be in the Mid-Willamette. North Salem moves back to 6A from 5A.

Bend-area schools Bend, Caldera, Mountain View and Summit will go from the 6A classification to 5A. Caldera is a new school this year, while Bend, Mountain View and Summit were all previously in 5A. Canby and Centennial will also move from 6A to 5A.

Crook County, North Bend, Pendleton, Scappoose and St. Helens will go from 5A to 4A, leaving the 5A classification with 32 teams.

Philomath and Sweet Home will stay in the 4A Oregon West Conference with Cascade and Stayton. North Marion switches 4A leagues to join the Oregon West, Sisters will move down to 3A and Woodburn goes to 5A.

Harrisburg will remain in the 3A Mountain Valley Conference, which currently includes Santiam Christian. Also in the Mountain Valley will be Creswell, Elmira, La Pine, Pleasant Hill, Sisters and Siuslaw.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Central Linn, East Linn Christian and Monroe will be in the geographically wide-reaching 2A Central Valley Conference next year along with Bandon, Gold Beach, Illinois Valley, Lowell, Oakland, Oakridge, Reedsport, Toledo and Waldport.

Alsea will stay in the Mountain West League along with the other current members: Crow, Eddyville Charter, Kings Valley Charter, Mapleton, McKenzie, Mohawk, Oak Hill, Siletz Valley and Triangle Lake.

Football special districts, which are different from the regular districts, are still to be determined for 2022.

In the final recommendations, the executive board granted requests by Banks and Columbia Christian to rescind their play-up requests, leaving those schools in the 3A and 1A classifications, respectively.

The executive board also voted to adopt a move that will divide this school year’s wrestling state tournament, normally held as one event at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum, into separate tournaments for each of the sport’s six divisions.

The 5A tournament will be held at Ridgeview High in Redmond, 4A at Cascade High in Turner, 3A at La Pine High and 2A/1A and the girls tournaments both at Culver High, all in a single-day format. The 6A division, which includes no teams in the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times coverage area, will be held over two days at Sandy High.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.