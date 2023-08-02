The calendar has hit August, which means the start of high school athletics in the state is just around the corner.

The Oregon School Activities Association’s moratorium week, limiting contact between coaches and athletes, was last week.

Camps and informal gatherings are now underway in preparation for the upcoming season. The first official practice date for fall sports — football, cross-country, boys and girls soccer and volleyball — is Aug. 14.

Competition for all fall sports in Oregon can start as early as Aug. 24. Cross-country meets and jamborees for football, cross-country and soccer teams are on the schedule for those first few potential dates.

Crescent Valley’s Emily Wisniewski and East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde will look to repeat as cross-country state champions. Wisniewski is chasing her third and Lalonde her second. The CV girls will try to improve on a third-place finish and the Corvallis girls on fourth.

The cross-country state meet was another stellar one for area runners, as both Philomath’s teams took second and the Santiam Christian boys were third behind individual champion Benjamin Bourne, who graduated in June.

The Crescent Valley girls and West Albany boys soccer teams will look to get back to their respective 5A state title games. The Philomath girls led all other soccer teams last fall with a state quarterfinal appearance.

CV won its first volleyball state title and could contend for another. Also in the 5A bracket, West Albany was fourth and South Albany sixth. Santiam Christian was sixth in 3A and Monroe the state runner-up in 2A.

On the football field, South Albany and Santiam Christian had the most postseason success among area schools in 2022 by reaching the quarterfinals in their respective brackets.

Corvallis (Tom Casey) and Central Linn (Mike Day) have new head coaches.

Casey, a Corvallis alum, has vast coaching experience but is a high school head coach for the first time. Day, who has coached several sports at Central Linn and was most recently the school’s athletic director, was the Cobras’ football head coach in 2018 and has served as an assistant coach since then.

No fewer than five area football teams will compete in jamborees Aug. 24-25. Sweet Home will be the first area team to play a counting game when the Huskies travel Aug. 31 to Madras for a nonleague contest.

With the addition of Woodburn for Mid-Willamette Conference football, teams jump straight into conference play in week 1 on Sept. 1.

On opening night in the MWC, Corvallis goes to West Albany, Lebanon hosts McKay, Crescent Valley is home to Woodburn, and South Albany travels to Central in Independence.

In games that Friday involving other area teams, Philomath is at Crook County in Prineville, Harrisburg hosts North Marion, Scio hosts Rainier, Jefferson is home to Valley Catholic, Central Linn goes to Vernonia, Monroe is home against Oakland and Alsea travels to McKenzie in Vida.

The following day, Sept. 2, Santiam Christian will play Vale at Umatilla High School in the northeastern part of the state.