Lebanon senior infielder Christine Berg was named the 5A softball state player of the year after helping the Warriors to a state runner-up finish.

Lebanon senior pitcher Alivia Holden and West Albany junior outfielder Serena Hattori joined Berg on the all-state first team. The all-state teams are voted on by the state’s coaches.

Area second-team selections were Corvallis junior pitcher Holland Jensen and Crescent Valley sophomore outfielder Abigail Kessler.

Four Lebanon players — sophomore catcher Genevieve Osburg, junior infielders Emma Sheets and Alexis Mulligan and junior outfielder Jannah Jimenez — were voted to the third team.

West Albany junior outfielder Adie McArthur received honorable mention.

Dallas/Perrydale junior Kadence Morrison is the pitcher of the year and Dallas/Perrydale's Brandi Jackson is coach of the year.

3A

Scio sophomore Myleigh Cooper was voted the 3A player of the year after leading the Loggers to second place in state.

Cooper, a pitcher and infielder, was selected to the first team at a utility position. She was joined on the first team by Scio freshman catcher Cam Dalke, Harrisburg senior infielder Aaliyah Gaboriault, Scio freshman infielder Macy Johnson and Scio sophomore outfielder Taryn Ramsay.

Harrisburg junior pitcher Kaya Taylor made the second team, while Jefferson junior pitcher Nayeli Hart made the honorable mention.

Burns junior Ayla Davies is the pitcher of the year and Robert Medley of Burns in the coach of the year.

2A/1A

Four area players made the 2A/1A all-state teams.

Monroe freshman pitcher Madison Hull, Monroe senior infielder Kaitlin Mattson and Central Linn sophomore outfielder: Jennifer Smith were voted to the second team.

Monroe senior catcher Emily Hull received honorable mention.

Co-players of the year are Savannah Watterson of Grant Union/Prairie City and Jenna Hopkins of Kennedy. Pitcher of the year is Drew Williams of Grant Union/Prairie City

Zach Williams of Grant Union/Prairie City is coach of the year.