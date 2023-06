Scio sophomore Myleigh Cooper was named the PacWest Conference softball player of the year, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Cooper, who led the Loggers to a 3A state runner-up finish, was named to the first team at utility/designated hitter.

She was joined on the first team by Jefferson junior pitcher Nayeli Hart, Scio freshman catcher Cam Dalke, Scio sophomore outfielder Taryn Ramsay and Scio freshman infielder Macy Johnson.

Yamhill-Carlton senior Briley Ingram is the pitcher of the year. Scio’s Jim Mask is the coach of the year.