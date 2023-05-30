Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Scio sophomore Myleigh Cooper threw a two-hit shutout Tuesday evening as the Loggers defeated visiting Lakeview 1-0 in the 3A state semifinals.

Scio will play Burns, the defending state champions, in the 3A state championship game at 5 p.m. Friday at Jane Adams Stadium in Eugene. Burns advanced with a 4-2 win over Yamhill-Carlton on Tuesday.

The Loggers scored their lone run in the first inning. Macy Johnson led off with a walk and advanced on a single by Taryn Johnson. Cooper then doubled to drive in Johnson.

That was all the offense the Loggers would need as Cooper held the Honkers in check. Cooper gave up two walks and recorded 18 strikeouts.

In addition to the hits by Cooper and Taryn Johnson, Macy Johnson also had a hit for the Loggers.

Lakeview starter Tyler McNeley did her best to match Cooper, giving up one run on three hits with four walks and 13 strikeouts.