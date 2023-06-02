EUGENE — The 3A softball state championship game went deep into extra innings Friday as both teams’ aces refused to yield a run at Jane Sanders Stadium.

In the end, the Hilanders scored an unearned run in the top of the 12th to take a 1-0 victory and claim the state championship.

Scio pitcher Myleigh Cooper was named the player of the game for the Loggers as she went the distance and allowed just three hits and two walks with 16 strikeouts.

“Not exactly the way I wished it had turned out,” Cooper said.

Burns starter Ayla Davies was equally unhittable. She gave up three hits and three walks and recorded 23 strikeouts.

The Loggers had to get out of a couple of jams in the early innings. Burns loaded the bases with two outs in the third on an error, a bunt single and a walk. But Cooper got the strikeout she needed to get out of the inning.

In the fourth, Burns catcher Merissa Medley hit a leadoff double, the only extra-base hit by either team, and Gracie Mello drew a one-out walk. A groundout then advanced the runners to second and third. But Burns was unable to score as Scio right fielder Rilee Nelson made the catch on a fly ball.

Burns put another baserunner on in the fifth as Macy Temple hit a one-out single to right. The next batter hit a hard line drive down the first-base line. Scio first baseman Meagan Trissel made the catch and stepped on the bag for the inning ending double play.

“Honestly, I just saw the ball and I was like ‘I’ve got to stay calm.’ I just had to catch it and I turned around and she wasn’t there, so then I just touched the base,” Trissel said.

The Loggers had their best opportunity in the bottom of the ninth. Taryn Ramsay hit a one-out single to right field. Cooper then grounded into a fielder’s choice and replaced Ramsay at first. Cam Dalke delivered a two-out single to center and Cooper went to third.

Burns then elected to intentionally walk Trissel to load the bases and Davies got out of the inning with a ground ball for an easy forceout.

Starting in the 10th inning, the teams started their at-bats with a runner placed on second base. Neither team was able to take advantage in the 10th or the 11th innings, but in the 12th the Hilanders finally broke through.

The Burns base runner on second advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a throwing error by Scio. The Loggers went down in order in the bottom of the inning and the Hilanders claimed the narrowest of victories.

Burns 1, Scio 0

Burns 000 000 000 001 — 1 3 0

Scio 000 000 000 000 — 0 3 2

Davies and Medley. Cooper and Dalke. W: Davies. L: Cooper. 2B: Medley (B).

Hits: Burns 3 (Temple 2, Medley). Scio 3 (Johnson, Ramsey, Dalke).

RBIs: Burns 0. Scio 0.