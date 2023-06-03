The Scio softball team lost the 3A state championship game Friday night in agonizing fashion. The Loggers fell to the defending state champions from Burns in a 1-0, 12-inning thriller at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

It was a heartbreaking ending to a breakthrough season for the program. The Loggers had lost in the semifinal round five times in the past eight seasons, but pushed past that round this year.

“They played a fantastic softball game and they should be proud of that,” said Scio coach Jim Mask. “Unfortunately, it’s not the feeling we wanted to have, but I’m just so proud of them this season and the way they played today. It would have been nice if we could have gotten a few runs, but they’re a really good team.”

The victory capped an undefeated season for Burns (29-0), which hasn’t lost a game since the season opener in 2022.

Scio finishes the year with a record of 24-2 and has good reason to be optimistic about next season. Ace pitcher Myleigh Cooper was named the Loggers player of the game in the championship round and struck out 16 batters without giving up an earned run. She will be a junior next year and almost all of her teammates will return as well.

The only senior on the Loggers is left fielder Carrie Jones. First baseman Meagan Trissel and center fielder Taryn Ramsay are also sophomores this year and second baseman Khloe Free is a junior. The team started four freshmen in the championship game: shortstop Macy Johnson, catcher Cam Dalke, third baseman Skylur Brown and right fielder Rilee Nelson. Johnson and Dalke had two of the Loggers’ three hits in the championship game.

“I feel really good about next season. None of us have experienced this type of game before, ever. Now that we have this experience going into next year, I think it will help us with nerves and make us calmer, play calmer,” Cooper said.

Trissel said playing the championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium was almost overwhelming.

“It’s nuts. I’m a sophomore and it’s almost like a different world. I just had to remind myself that the ball is still yellow, it’s just softball,” Trissel said. “I’m so excited to be able to come back and show everyone what we can do and how much better we’re going to get.”

Trissel may have felt the nerves, but she didn’t let it impact her play. She made one of the highlight plays of the day when she caught a hard line drive down the first-base line and then got to the bag before the Burns base runner for an inning-ending double play. Trissel also drew a pair of walks against Burns ace Ayla Davies, who allowed just six base runners in 12 innings and struck out 23 batters.

Mask said as hard as this loss was, the team is intent on finishing the job next year.

“We take this feeling and understand it, and not want to have to see it again. We’ll get back at it again soon,” Mask said.