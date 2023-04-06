LEBANON — Returning nine players off a team that reached the state semifinals last spring has created some high expectations.

Lebanon softball is off to a 7-1 start this season heading into Friday’s home game with Silverton (also 7-1).

A 24-6 mark in 2022 and a semifinal loss at Wilsonville — a 1-0 defeat with the only run scored on an error — has the Warriors wanting more.

“Coming out we always know we have nothing to lose but everything to prove,” said senior pitcher Alivia Holden, a 5A all-state first-team selection last spring. “Even though we went far last year, if we work hard enough we can make it further this year.”

Lebanon has a lot of experience back but a big hole to fill with the graduation of Trinity Holden, Alivia’s sister. The 2022 5A player of the year is now playing at Portland State along with West Albany alum Ellie Babbitt.

This year’s seniors have that last-time-around feeling and understand the urgency to make something happen. Eighth-year coach Mardy Benedict said juniors such as Jannah Jimenez, Alexis Mulligan and Emma Sheets are “starting to amp it up” and take some of the responsibility of helping fill the offensive void filled by Trinity Holden, who primarily played catcher on defense.

“The underclassmen are starting to say, 'I’ve got to step up in that role.' That’s the biggest thing,” Benedict said. “I think they’re starting to mature into that and see those things.”

Sophomore Genevieve Osburg, a transfer from Crescent Valley, has taken over the lead on catching duties.

“She’s doing great with the bat, behind the plate, everything. She’s adjusting really well to this team,” Alivia Holden said.

Lebanon played a challenging nonleague schedule to prepare for what Benedict expects to once again be a difficult Mid-Willamette Conference slate.

The Warriors, fourth in the latest 5A coaches poll, have wins against 5A No. 7 Crater, 4A No. 2 Stayton and Newberg, which reached the 6A quarterfinals last year. Stayton was a semifinal participant.

Lebanon’s only loss came against 6A No. 1 Oregon City last week in Medford, where the Warriors also faced Crater and 6A teams Willamette and West Salem.

In the 7-4 defeat to last year’s 6A state runner-up, Lebanon’s uncharacteristic errors created no earned runs. Benedict said his team has committed no more than one error against any other opponent.

Competing closely against a top team despite the mistakes showed the Warriors that they belong.

“We worked really hard last year as a team. So to have everybody back together and keeping the chemistry is really important. Then bringing all the new girls in, we’re building now with them,” Sheets said.

Sheets, an infielder, was an all-state second-team pick last spring. Senior infielder/outfielder Christine Berg was named to the honorable mention.

The Warriors look to have a strong No. 2 pitching option in freshman Tatum Cole, who has contributed on offense as well. She was able to get some innings in the circle in the team’s four-game Medford trip.

“We’re blessed to have Liv, and Liv’s been throwing well,” Benedict said. “Then to have Tatum be able to come in and get some experience. She can come in and it’s not like a pressure thing. That’s been great.”

Seniors Adria Harter and Tori Viellieux and junior MaKayla Padilla, all varsity returners, were in Wednesday’s starting lineup against Central/Kings Valley Charter along with all of the aforementioned players.

Alivia Holden, who recently signed with Western Oregon to play softball, said her team’s chemistry has grown as if there was never a break between this year and last. The right-hander said she’s never felt better about her team.

“With every pitch I just know they’re behind me. Even if I have a slight mess-up, I know they’re always there to back me up no matter what happens,” she said. “On and off the field we’re all really good friends and we mesh really well.”

Alivia Holden said her team’s strengths are in its mentality, the way it thinks and its work ethic.

“We keep energy up all the time. We have chemistry with each other,” Sheets added. “We’re all working super hard at practice and we’re locked in all the time. If we make an error, it doesn’t matter. We move on to the next one.”

Benedict believes there will be some tough competition in Mid-Willamette play.

Dallas/Perrydale, a state semifinal team last year, is third in the latest 5A coaches poll. West Albany, a regular state playoff participant, is ninth. Benedict also expects strong tests from Corvallis and South Albany. The conference gets four automatic state playoff berths.

Lebanon finished second in the state in 2016, Benedict’s first season as head coach. In the four state tournaments that have been held since then (missing two OSAA postseasons due to the pandemic), the Warriors have reached the quarterfinals three times. Two of those, including last year, led to semifinal berths.

“We’ve seen some really good teams and what it’s going to take,” Benedict said. “We’re not there yet but we’re going to get there.”