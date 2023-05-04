The calendar has turned to May, which means the postseason for high school spring sports is right around the corner.

There are no complaints from Lebanon softball coach Mardy Benedict, as his team seems to be putting all phases of the game together at the right time.

The Warriors (15-4, 9-3) defeated Corvallis 15-0 in four innings on the road Wednesday in Mid-Willamette Conference play for their sixth straight victory. In that stretch, Lebanon has scored in double digits in every game while allowing just one total run.

“We just want to keep progressing,” Benedict said. “Not push, just say, ‘hey, let’s be us.’ The energy you’re hearing has been awesome. They’ve really come together as a unit. I think all around we just want to stay the course.”

The Warriors have nine total returners off last year’s state playoff team, including all-state senior pitcher Alivia Holden. With expectations high, Benedict said his players were putting too much undue pressure on themselves to perform and it was affecting results on the field, particularly on offense. Lebanon was having trouble leaving runners on base.

The coach has asked his team to take a simple approach at the plate; Take one at-bat at a time and not try to do everything all at once. In practice the players have been working on swinging early in counts and not taking pitches.

“It’s just been contagious. The girls have been confident at the plate,” Benedict said. “With two strikes, they’re battling and making things happen, whether they’re putting it in play and forcing the defense to make a play or just ripping base hits and driving in runs.”

Junior infielder Alexis Mulligan said the recent offensive success has been the result of a domino effect.

“I think it’s just one of us starts it. We start early in the inning and then everybody’s feeding off the energy,” she said. “We go into the box with the mindset that we’re going to hit the ball.”

Defensively, pitching has been key to holding opponents down.

Wednesday at Corvallis, Holden and freshman Tatum Cole combined to limit a team that had won seven of its previous eight games to one hit.

“That’s just confidence and pitching,” Benedict said. “They can pitch and have confidence behind us. That’s been fun. You get all three of those things and it can be pretty good.”

Cole and Genevieve Osburg, two newcomers and now varsity regulars, have contributed at a high level and fit in well.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Senior infielder Christine Berg, Lebanon’s leadoff hitter affectionately called “Mighty Mouse” by her teammates, has been a spark plug for the offense. She had two doubles among her four hits against Corvallis.

After Friday’s home game with Crescent Valley, the Warriors can start preparing for a rematch with Dallas/Perrydale. The Dragons (16-1, 10-0) defeated host Lebanon 7-1 on April 19 in a contest in which Holden went behind the plate for the first time in her career due to a hand injury to catcher Osburg.

But Lebanon has rolled through its schedule since then, including last Friday’s 11-0 victory at Silverton, avenging a 4-3 home loss three weeks earlier to a team the Warriors are now tied for second place with in the conference standings.

In the latest 5A coaches poll, Dallas/Perrydale was first, Silverton third, Lebanon fifth, West Albany seventh and Corvallis tied for 10th.

Lebanon has just three scheduled games remaining in the regular season. Then the Warriors will take a shot at improving on last year’s run, which ended with a 1-0 loss to Wilsonville in a state semifinal.

Lebanon was third in the OSAA rankings through Wednesday’s games. Staying there would have the Warriors at home through at least the first two rounds of the state playoffs, which begin May 23.

Mulligan said she feels good about the direction her team is heading.

“I think we have a really good chance going far again like we did last year,” she said. “I think we’re really building off the chemistry that we had last year. That was a big thing for us.”