BEND — Lebanon had been in the same situation before, one win from playing for a state title.

It didn’t go the Warriors way last season, falling 1-0 at Wilsonville in an OSAA 5A softball semifinal, with the lone run scored with the help of an error.

Lebanon didn’t have its best game defensively or in the circle Tuesday at Bend. The Warriors committed four errors and senior pitcher Alivia Holden walked eight batters.

But it was the resiliency and the experience gained the last time around that has Lebanon facing Mid-Willamette Conference rival Dallas/Perrydale today in the 5A championship game at University of Oregon’s Jane Sanders Stadium. Game time is set for noon.

“Just knowing that we’d already been through it, the nerves weren’t there as much,” said Holden, one of seven starters Tuesday among the Warriors’ nine total returners off last year’s squad. “I was just able to throw my own ball game and not be scared or nervous the whole time, worrying that they’re going to go on a run.”

The Warriors lost four 2022 seniors to graduation, including state player of the year Trinity Holden, now competing at Portland State.

Starting this season, the offense wasn’t quite were it needed to be. But eventually it came around, as veteran players batting in the .200 range were soon close to doubling their averages.

“We started out early and we kind of didn’t know who we were,” said Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict, who is taking the program to the title game for the second time (the first came in 2016, his first season) and also the second in school history. “Then all of a sudden it clicked. It just clicked. So the confidence just grew.”

The Warriors (21-5) had a successful regular season. The losses came against Oregon City, a 6A playoff team, and in conference versus Dallas/Perrydale (twice), Silverton and West Albany.

Lebanon rolled past Eagle Point (6-1) and Canby (10-2) in the state playoffs before traveling to Bend, a 6A semifinalist last season that featured one of the best pitchers in the state in Addisen Fisher, a junior right-hander who has committed to play at UCLA. The Lava Bears went into Tuesday’s game with 15 straight shutouts, and a pitcher in Fisher whose fastball is the equivalent to a 98 mile-per-hour heater in baseball.

But the Warriors showed no fear, jumping on the Lava Bears for three runs in the first two innings from two hits off Holden’s bat, a one-run double in the first and a two-RBI single in the second. Lebanon made it 4-0 in the third with the aid of two Bend errors, one a throwing mistake by Fisher.

Bend came back with three runs in the bottom of the third, as the Warriors ran into their own trouble in the form of two walks, an error, a hit batter and a fielder’s choice play that resulted in no outs.

But the rest of the way, Holden and her defense, though still not perfect, found a way to get the biggest outs when they needed them.

The resiliency and determination to tackle adversity was evident.

Holden sent the Lava Bears down in order in the fourth and worked around a two-out single in the fifth.

It got messy in Bend’s half of the sixth, on a one-out Fisher double and a walk and fielding error on consecutive two-out at-bats that loaded the bases.

But Holden and the Warriors were up to the challenge. Twice in the frame, the righty came back from a 3-0 pitching count to get an out, including a grounder to second base to end the threat.

“I’m super proud of her, and that’s what she’s done all year,” Benedict said. “So I knew she could do it. I just wanted to share with her that we believe in her. That’s huge, when you have each other to believe in.”

There was more turmoil in the bottom of the seventh after a fielding error against the leadoff batter and a controversial stolen base with one out that put a runner on third. Lebanon thought it had an out on the play, but the runner was called safe and Bend was in business.

But Lebanon’s Emma Sheets, after an earlier fielding error at first base, ran down a short pop-up on a running attempt near the Warriors’ dugout, and Holden drew a grounder for the final out.

Holden allowed just three hits and struck out eight.

“Overall we kind of knew more what to expect because of that situation,” Sheets said of last year’s experience. “We felt pressure last year, too. And at that point, we didn’t hit and things didn’t go our way. This time we fought really hard to win and played every inning and just tried to win each half inning.”

Holden said what she learned through the struggles was that she and her teammates just need to be themselves and not let anyone else decide how a game goes or how the outcome is decided.

After each contest, Lebanon players give “shoutouts” to each other for their efforts.

“Mine today was even if we had an error in the infield it never happened two times in a row,” Holden said. “That’s huge. If an error happens, sure, fine. If a girl gets on, the next one won’t. I fully know that.”

In Dallas/Perrydale (25-3), the Warriors will face an opponent that’s hungry to finish on top as well. Last year, playing in a co-op with Falls City, the Dragons also lost in the semifinal round.

Dallas was the 5A state runner-up in 2017 and 2019 under current head coach Brandi Jackson. The Dragons have conference pitcher of the year Kadence Morrison. Lebanon senior infielder Christine Berg is the player of the year.

Dallas had three all-conference first-team selections to Lebanon’s five. But the Dragons defeated the Warriors 7-1 and 8-5 in matchups this spring.

“They’ve got a great pitcher, they play defense, they scrap on offense,” Benedict said. “It’s going to be a battle. But you know what? We’ve got to get ourselves ready and give our best shot and hope the ball goes our way.”