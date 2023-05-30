Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BEND — The Bend scoring threats just keep coming Tuesday, but Lebanon’s resiliency shined through.

Warriors pitcher Alivia Holden and the defense behind her, though both far from perfect, put up crucial zeroes with runners in scoring position.

Third-seeded Lebanon made an early lead hold up and held off second-seeded Bend for a 4-3 win in an OSAA 5A softball state semifinal.

Lebanon meets Mid-Willamette Conference rival Dallas/Perrydale in Saturday’s championship game (time to be announced) at Jane Sanders Stadium at University of Oregon in Eugene. The Dragons defeated the Warriors 7-1 and 8-5 this season.

Top-seeded Dallas/Perrydale defeated visiting Wilsonville, the 4 seed, 2-0 Tuesday.

Bend (26-3) scored three runs in the third inning on one hit, a Lebanon error, two walks and a hit batter. The damage done, but Holden got a flyout to keep Lebanon (21-5) in front.

After both teams went down in order in the fourth, a Lebanon scoring threat came up empty despite two runners on with one out. Holden worked around a two-out single in the bottom half with her seventh of eight strikeouts in the contest.

In the sixth, a one-out double for Bend’s Addisen Fisher’s and a two-out walk had the Lava Bears in business again. A Lebanon infield fielding error loaded the bases before Holden drew a ground out on a 3-0 pitch count to put up another zero.

The Warriors had a chance to score in the top of the seventh, after a Bend error, a single and a one-out walk loaded the bases. But Fisher struck out the next two batters.

The Lava Bears threatened one more time in the seventh and final frame.

The leadoff batter reached on a fielding error, a sacrifice bunt moved the runner, who then stole third.

Lebanon first baseman Emma Sheets, who had a grounder get past her earlier in the game, then made a running catch toward the Warriors’ dugout on the first-base side for the second out.

The game’s final out came when Sophia Weathers, at the top of Bend’s lineup, grounded to second base to Christine Berg, who made the throw to Sheets.

Lebanon scored one run in the first inning off Fisher, a junior right-hander who has committed to play at UCLA. Berg led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Holden’s double to left.

The Warriors added two more in the second on Holden’s two-run grounded single up the middle with the bases loaded. Tori Viellieux had walked with one out, Adria Harter followed with a single to left and Lexi Mulligan walked with two outs.

A Lebanon throwing error and two walks issued by Holden loaded the bases in the bottom of the second. But Holden got Fisher to ground out to end it.

Holden, a senior righty, allowed three hits and seven walks to go with her eight strikeouts. Fisher gave up five hits, walked five and struck out 13.

Holden and Tatum Cole both had two hits for the Warriors, who lost 1-0 at Wilsonville in a 2022 state semifinal. Bend lost in the 6A semifinals last year before returning to 5A this school year.