LEBANON — The Lebanon High softball team turned three base hits and six walks into six runs Tuesday in a 6-1 victory over Eagle Point in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.

The third-seeded Warriors (19-5) will host 11th-seeded Canby (15-12) in the second round. That game has been scheduled for a 5 p.m. start Friday.

Lebanon jumped out to the early lead Tuesday as Christine Berg and Alexis Mulligan each walked in the bottom of the first. Berg stole second, went to third on a passed ball and stole home to score the first run of the game.

Alivia Holden then singled to right to drive in Mulligan.

Berg was at the center of the action in the third as she singled to left to lead off the frame. Berg then stole second and third before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Mulligan. Berg finished the game with seven steals.

Freshman Tatum Cole added another run with a solo shot to center field in the fourth.

The Warriors capped the scoring with two runs in the sixth. Cole scored on a bases-loaded walk and Jannah Jimenez scored from third on a double play.

That was more than enough support for Holden, who went 5⅔ innings, giving up one unearned run on one hit with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Cole pitched 1⅓ innings to finish the game and allowed one hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

After the game, Lebanon High held a signing ceremony for Holden, who has committed to play softball at Western Oregon.

Lebanon 6, Eagle Point 1

Eagle Point 000 001 0 — 1 2 1

Lebanon 201 1102 X — 6 3 1

Leonardo, Dean (4), Smith (6) and Hanan. Holden, Cole (6) and Osburg. W: Holden. L: Leonardo. 2B: Lierman (EP). HR: Cole (L).

Hits: Eagle Point 2 (Lierman, Mullen). Lebanon 3 (Berg, Holden, Cole).

RBIs: Eagle Point 1 (Waldon). Lebanon 4 (Mulligan, Holden, Cole, Padilla).