High school softball: Jensen sisters, Spartans battle but fall short against Lakers

Hannah Jensen breaks into a wide smile when asked about being softball battery mates with her younger sister Holland.

“It’s a lot of fun. I like it a lot because I get to call pitches,” said Hannah Jensen, a Corvallis High junior catcher said of her teammate relationship with Holland, a sophomore pitcher. “It’s really cool because I haven’t been able to be on the field with just her. It’s really nice.”

The sisters, separated by 18 months in age, grew closer during the pandemic while spending more time together.

Wednesday, Holland Jensen showed her resilience as the 5A Spartans went blow for blow with 6A Lake Oswego before dropping a 4-2 decision at Will Keim Field.

She allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out eight batters

“Girls are getting hits off of her, she never gets flustered,” Hannah Jensen said of her sibling. “She never gives up. She’s really hard-working and keeps going no matter what.”

Added Corvallis co-coach Sami Arnst. “She’s really even-keel and she really shows grit through some hard situations. She doesn’t blink an eye. If there’s something doesn’t go her way or we get an error, she doesn’t even blink.”

The Spartans (5-4) made some mistakes, offensively and defensively, that allowed Lake Oswego (6-5) to extend a rally and cut short one for Corvallis.

But Arnst likes the progress from her team, which has a mix of varsity veterans and others steadily getting that field time.

The Spartans on Wednesday were dealing with some illness that had a few players in somewhere other than their usual positions.

“We are improving daily and working on little things,” Arnst said. “We have a lot of people that need more game experience. COVID has played a role in that the last two years, just not enough innings and not enough game experience. So we’re learning really fast and making adjustments really fast. We’re excited about the things we’re seeing.”

Lake Oswego got the first run of the game in the top of the first inning when a fielding error on what should have been the final out was followed by a run-scoring double. Holland Jensen’s wild pitch to the next batter made it 2-0.

Corvallis got one back in the second on Delicia Hunter’s RBI single grounded into center field. The Spartans had the bases loaded with one out in the third. But the threat ended when a Corvallis baserunner was tagged off her base after a fly ball was caught in the outfield.

The Lakers added two more in the fifth on two singles, a walk, a stolen base and a wild pitch.

Corvallis looked to be in good position to possibly even the score in the bottom half after loading the bases with no outs on a walk and two singles.

But Hannah Jensen’s single produced the only run the Spartans would get in that frame. Corvallis then went down in order against LO pitcher Paris Richards in the sixth and seventh innings.

Hannah Jensen, who threw out two batters trying to steal second base in the seventh, said her team’s season is “a work in progress.” The Spartans try to take the momentum early with a game’s first run.

“That doesn’t always happen, but that’s OK because our defense and our pitcher can back it up well,” she said. “I think one of our biggest strengths is our energy and how we pick each other up. It’s not about the error you make, it’s how you come back from it and how you learn from it.”

Holland Jensen, Hannah Jensen and Olivia Amoth each had two hits for the Spartans. Teammate Kaylee Pickering, the shortstop, showed off her defensive skills on several plays, including a running catch for the final out in the sixth inning.

Corvallis was scheduled to continue its season Thursday at Milwaukie in another nonconference game. The Spartans open Mid-Willamette Conference play Monday at home against Silverton.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

