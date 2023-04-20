Getting wins against any team in the top half of the Mid-Willamette Conference softball standings has proven to not be an easy task this spring.

The conference has shown its strength at the state level, and in regular-season play you have to perform well to win.

Dallas/Perrydale and Silverton have climbed to the top with matching 5-0 Mid-Willamette records through Wednesday’s games. But there are no sure things and contests aren’t won on paper, as evidenced by several results this week.

West Albany defeated Lebanon, a 5A state semifinalist last season, 6-4 on Tuesday. You’d think that would give the Bulldogs a leg up heading into Wednesday’s game at Corvallis, a team that earlier lost 4-1 to Lebanon and 6-0 to Dallas.

Not so fast.

Behind 16 strikeouts from Holland Jensen, the Spartans got a 4-3 win after Hannah Jensen (Holland’s sister) drove in a run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

“This conference is so tough,” Corvallis coach Sami Arnst said. “So if you play that every single game, you cannot have a game where you’re not mentally in it. So for them, it’s high competition every single game. It makes you better, if forces you to play better.”

The Mid-Willamette receives four automatic spots in the OSAA’s 16-team 5A bracket. In 2022, Corvallis finished fifth in the conference and grabbed one of the two at-large berths (based on OSAA ranking) awarded to teams that didn’t receive an automatic spot.

The Mid-Willamette appears well within reach of getting at least one of those at-large berths again. The top five teams in the conference standings sat at ninth or better in the OSAA rankings entering Thursday’s games.

In the most recent 5A coaches poll released last week, Dallas/Perrydale was second, Lebanon third, Silverton fifth and West Albany seventh.

Lebanon and Dallas, which played in a co-op with Falls City in 2022, were the Mid-Willamette’s top two teams last season at 14-2. They split their two regular-season games but both also lost one more, Lebanon to West Albany and Dallas to Corvallis.

Lebanon and Dallas went on to play in the state semifinals and Silverton made the quarterfinals. West Albany was also a playoff team.

“It’s always competitive every year, but I think that’s what makes it fun,” West coach Danielle Duman said.” I think we’ve got a lot of great teams, a lot of great coaches. So you want close ball games and I think that’s what prepares us well for postseason play. That’s a testament to our league. It’s hard, it’s tough.”

Dallas/Perrydale and Silverton are headed for a showdown next Monday at Dallas. After Wednesday, Corvallis was 3-2, Lebanon and West Albany 3-3, South Albany 2-3, Central 2-4, Crescent Valley 1-4 and Woodburn 0-5. The bottom four teams have yet to play a competitive game against the rest of the conference.

Next week’s other big games include West Albany at Dallas, Lebanon at Silverton and Dallas at Corvallis.

Wednesday’s win by Corvallis was the Spartans’ third straight victory after a five-game losing streak.

“I think it helps us bring each other together. I think it boosts our morale,” said Hannah Jensen, a senior catcher. “Even when we’re making errors the bench is always in it and cheering us on. It shows you can come back from anything.”

Added Holland Jensen: “I think we’ve definitely gotten a lot better, which makes me happy. We’re backing each other up.”

Pitching is a major strength in the Mid-Willamette.

Lebanon senior Alivia Holden is the reigning conference pitcher of the year. Dallas/Perrydale has junior Kadence Morrison, also a first-team all-conference selection last spring. Holden made the all-state first team and Morrison the second team in 2022.

Holland Jensen and West Albany’s Kenzie West, both juniors, have also been among the Mid-Willamette’s top players in the circle the past few seasons.

“Even when we’re not doing our greatest we know she’s going to have our back,” Hannah Jensen said of her sister. “And even if runners do get on, we know she’s going to strike them out and come back in and get hits and score runners.”

Duman said West has continued to grow and get better.

“Being beared down in those situations and in these late games and really coming in and hitting spots is really the key for her,” the coach said. “Just mentally making sure we’re backing her up defensively and that we’re supporting her that way, which we’re doing a great job of … just seeing her in tight ball games and really try to clutch up and do what we need her to do.”

Mid-Willamette teams head into the final three weeks of the regular season chasing one of the four automatic state playoff berths while knowing if they play well enough that an at-large berth is there for the taking.

Past experience will show them that a difficult conference schedule will have them ready for whatever they face in the postseason.

“It’s definitely stressful but it helps us with our energy,” Hannah Jensen said, adding that more stress leads to better energy. “I also think it makes us better. Because if we were just out there and there was no competition we would never get better. It’s good because it pushes us.”