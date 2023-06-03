EUGENE — Some of Lebanon’s biggest moments of the season came in last Tuesday’s semifinal win at Bend.

The Warriors committed errors but had enough offense and solid defensive play to overcome the mistakes.

In Saturday’s OSAA 5A softball championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium, Lebanon found its offense again but one too many miscues did in the Warriors against another of the best teams in the state.

Top-seeded Dallas/Perrydale scored a run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning with the help of third-seeded Lebanon’s fourth error of the game to take a 6-5 victory.

“When we needed it to, we just came up short on cleanliness,” Lebanon pitcher Alivia Holden said. “We had some errors in the field. We were putting our bats on the ball all the time, but we just needed to keep it clean in the field.”

Holden allowed seven hits and just one of the Dragons’ six runs was earned. The senior right-hander struck out 10 and walked one.

The Warriors (21-6) outhit the Dragons (26-3) 9-7, including two apiece from Tatum Cole and Genevieve Osburg. Lebanon held a 4-0 lead to the bottom of the fifth inning behind Holden’s strong performance, but it wasn’t enough.

Three errors in the fifth helped Dallas/Perrydale score five runs and grab the momentum.

“That’s this game. We know it. It’s tough,” Warriors coach Mardy Benedict said. “We didn’t want it to be like that … because they played so well. We played ball, Liv pitched great, we had clutch hitting at times. We still left too many runners on base, for sure. Had a lot of opportunities to take care of business on our own and not leave it to chance on the defensive end, but we didn’t.

“We did everything we needed to do except field the ball in an inning and make the plays.”

Dallas collected its first two hits of the contest on singles to lead off the bottom of the fifth. The Lebanon defense committed errors on the next three plays, all grounders, first on a throw and then twice trying to field the ball. Those mistakes led to four runs and a tie game.

On the next play, Holden and third baseman Tori Viellieux collided trying to track down another grounder and were unable to make a play, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

A liner to Christine Berg turned into a double play when Berg caught the base runner too far off second, ending the rally.

The Warriors came right back in the sixth with Berg’s leadoff single and consecutive two-out one-baggers by Emma Sheets and Cole to tie the game again in a hurry.

Holden worked around a two-out single in the bottom half, and both teams got a runner to second base in the seventh but couldn’t score.

Dallas/Perrydale pitcher Kadence Morrison sent Lebanon down in order in the eighth.

In the bottom half, the Dragons got a leadoff single before Holden retired the next two batters and kept the runner from advancing.

A single in the next at-bat put runners on first and third before Clara Woosley’s hard hopper to shortstop couldn’t be fielded cleanly and the winning run scored.

Lebanon was making its second state championship game in program history. The first came in 2016, Benedict’s first season leading the team.

Dallas, in a coop with Perrydale, won its first softball state title after two previous runner-up finishes.

“A little disappointed. But we played hard all season, and to make it this far is an accomplishment in itself,” Berg said. “I can’t be too tough on myself and the team. We played our game. We tried our best and got this far, so I’m really proud of us.”

Dallas/Perrydale defeated Lebanon 7-1 and 8-5 in two Mid-Willamette Conference games this spring.

Saturday, Lebanon got on the scoreboard quickly with three runs in the top of the first.

Berg led off with a walk, Alexis Mulligan reached on a fielding error on a popped-up bunt and Holden drove in both with a double to center that got passed the fielder and went to the wall.

Emma Sheets then walked. With one out and pinch runner Annastazia Marshall at third after a wild pitch, Jannah Jimenez reached safely on a fielder’s choice after a dropped ball on what could have been a rundown with Holden between third and home.

One batter later, Osburg walked to make it 3-0.

Holden got her off-speed pitches going in the second to strike out the side. She struggled to land those throws for strikes in the semifinal win at Bend.

Lebanon loaded the bases in the third on two walks and a Jannah Jimenez bunt single, but Cole was tagged out trying to steal home on a pitch that got away from the catcher.