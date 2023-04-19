Hannah Jensen’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Corvallis a 4-3 win against visiting West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference softball game.

The game was tied at 3-3 after West scored a run in the top of the third. The pitchers — West Albany’s Kenzie West and Corvallis’ Holland Jensen — and the defenses behind them combined to put up 14 straight zeroes before the Spartans broke through in the 10th.

By rule in high school softball, every half inning starting with the 10th inning begins with a runner on second base.

West Albany got a runner to third base with one out in the top of the 10th but was unable to score. In the bottom half, Corvallis’s Kayla Pickering led off with a bunt single that put runners on first and third. Hannah Jensen then lined a hard single through the left side of the infield for the victory.

Holland Jensen, a junior left-hander, finished with 16 strikeouts, getting at least one K against nine of the 10 different batters she faced. She allowed four hits (all singles) and two walks.

West, a junior, righty, gave up 12 hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

Serena Hattori drove in two runs with a single in the first inning to give West Albany an early lead. Consecutive doubles by Holland Jensen and Pickering in the bottom of the inning closed the gap to 2-1.

Holland Jensen’s two-out, two-run double in the second gave the Spartans the lead. The Bulldogs tied it on Amelia Kidd’s RBI single in the third.

Both teams host South Albany in their next game, West Albany (8-5, 3-3) on Thursday and Corvallis (7-5, 3-2) on Friday.