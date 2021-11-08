 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school soccer: Corvallis' Pulido, Crescent Valley's Smith named players of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Abby Smith

Crescent Valley's Abby Smith, right, battles with Churchill's Orville May Raney in a 2019 game. Smith was named the Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer player of the year. 

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media, file

Corvallis senior Jesus Pulido and Crescent Valley junior Abby Smith were named the Mid-Willamette Conference soccer players of the year by the league's coaches.

Area players joining Pulido on the boys first team were teammates Kellen Filker and Ryan John, Lebanon's Caleb Christner and Brian Sanchez and South Albany's Chris Monroy.

Along with Smith, other area players on the girls first team were Crescent Valley's Nicole Huang and Meredith Merten, Sydney Soskis and Camryn Pugh of Corvalls,Jenny Sally and Lily Ruiz of West Albany and Hallie Miller of Lebanon.

North Salem's Salvador Maciel was selected the boys coach of the year while Crescent Valley's Blake Leamy is the girls coach of the year.

The Corvallis boys and Crescent Valley are still alive in the OSAA 5A state quarterfinals. Tuesday, Corvallis (11-3-2) plays at Willamette in Eugene and Crescent Valley (12-1-1) goes to Wilsonville.

all-Mid-Willamette soccer

BOYS

Player of the year: Jesus Pulido, sr. Corvallis

Coach of the year: Salvador Maciel, North Salem

First team

Kellen Filker, jr., Corvallis; Ryan John, so., Corvallis; Jesus Pulido, sr., Corvallis; Caleb Christner, sr., Lebanon; Manuel Barocio, sr., North Salem; Noah Jacobo, sr., North Salem; Anthony Casillas Pena, sr., North Salem; Solomon Moore, sr., Silverton; Brian Sanchez, sr., South Albany; Chris Monroy, sr., South Albany; Jairo Perez, jr. Woodburn; Bryan Hernandez, sr. Woodburn

Goalkeeper: Royce Lavier, sr., Dallas

Second team

Andy Rincon, sr., Central; Gus Lerczak, jr., Corvallis; Peter Conrad, so., Corvallis; Juan Rangel Salas, jr., North Salem; Samuel Dreyer, jr., North Salem; Dominic Doyle, sr., Silverton; Sergio Lara, sr., South Albany; Jeremy Geno, sr., West Albany; Spencer Karsseboom, jr., Woodburn; Jose Guzman, so., Woodburn; Victor Barajas, sr., Woodburn

Goalkeeper: Saul Esquivel, sr., Central

Honorable mention

Kaleb McArthur, sr., Central; Edwin Parroguin, jr., Central; Anson Shimeall, jr., Corvallis; Seth Hannigan-Downs, jr. Corvallis; Julian Swensen, sr., Crescent Valley; Jacob Smith, sr., Crescent Valley; Isaac Jones, jr., Dallas; Brian Sheldon, jr., Dallas; Carlo Periera, sr., Lebanon; Jackson Parrish, jr., Lebanon; Angel Rivera, so., North Salem; Joshua Vargas Escalona, so. North Salem; Carlos Flores, jr., Silverton; Victor Cortes, sr., Silverton; Coleman King, sr., South Albany; Gamael Lopez -Hernandez, so., South Albany; Isaac Marteeny, sr., West Albany; Demetry Arellano, sr., West Albany; Noe Gonzalez, sr., Woodburn; Jesus Corona, sr., Woodburn

GIRLS

Player of the year: Abby Smith, jr., Crescent Valley

Coach of the year: Blake Leamy, Crescent Valley

First team

Abby Smith, jr., Crescent Valley; Nicole Huang, jr., Crescent Valley; Meredith Merten, so., Crescent Valley; Sydney Soskis, sr., Corvallis; Camryn Pugh, sr., Corvallis; Marissa Johnston, sr., Silverton; Natasha Fink, sr., Silverton; Jenna Sally, sr., West Albany; Lily Ruiz, sr., West Albany; Hallie Miller, jr., Lebanon

Goalkeeper: Cecilia Espericueta, sr., Central

Second team

Juliah Lyon, sr., Crescent Valley; Kareena Mathew, jr., Crescent Valley; Sahalie Wolff, sr., Corvallis; Mattea Craig, jr., Corvallis; C.J. Shepard, jr., Silverton; Yesenia Gaspar, jr., Silverton; Monica Kloess, sr., West Albany; Sarah DeVyldere, sr., South Albany; Julis Martinez, sr., Central; Allie Schwarzinger, jr., Silverton

Goalkeeper: Ava Fries, so., Corvallis

Honorable mention

Bailey O'Briant, sr., Crescent Valley; Maegen Cooper, so., Crescent Valley; Molly Campbell, jr., Crescent Valley; Sevennah Van De Riet, sr., Corvallis; Natalie Boragine, sr., Corvallis; Olivia Amoth, sr., Corvallis; Elise Doyle, so., Silverton; Trillian Hawley, jr., Silverton; Jade Snook, sr., Silverton; Nikki Beers, sr., West Albany; Maya D'Alessio, jr., West Albany; Haley Blaine, so., West Albany; Esther VanTil, sr., Central; Yasmeen Ochoa, sr., Central; Amanda McArthur, so., Central; Emma Poris, sr., South Albany; Adreana Whitebird, sr., South Albany; Ava Marshall, so., South Albany; Katie Allydice, sr., Lebanon; Izzie Allydice, so., Lebanon; Kelsey Guzon, jr., Lebanon; Vanessa Bravo, sr., North Salem; Cora Chapman, fr., North Salem; Amillya Kososkie, jr., North Salem

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News