High school soccer: Corvallis' Pulido, Crescent Valley's Smith named players of the year

Corvallis senior Jesus Pulido and Crescent Valley junior Abby Smith were named the Mid-Willamette Conference soccer players of the year by the league's coaches.

Area players joining Pulido on the boys first team were teammates Kellen Filker and Ryan John, Lebanon's Caleb Christner and Brian Sanchez and South Albany's Chris Monroy.

Along with Smith, other area players on the girls first team were Crescent Valley's Nicole Huang and Meredith Merten, Sydney Soskis and Camryn Pugh of Corvalls,Jenny Sally and Lily Ruiz of West Albany and Hallie Miller of Lebanon.

North Salem's Salvador Maciel was selected the boys coach of the year while Crescent Valley's Blake Leamy is the girls coach of the year.

The Corvallis boys and Crescent Valley are still alive in the OSAA 5A state quarterfinals. Tuesday, Corvallis (11-3-2) plays at Willamette in Eugene and Crescent Valley (12-1-1) goes to Wilsonville.

