Crescent Valley’s Emily Wisniewski won her second girls cross-country title in as many tries this season with a victory Saturday at the Ash Creek XC Festival at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.

Wisniewski finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 17 minutes flat, 45 seconds ahead of runner-up MacKenzie Bigej of Canby.

CV’s Lillian Weiss was sixth (18:48) and Sasha Kelly 17th (19:46) to help lead the Class 5A Raiders, who were third overall behind 6A teams Jesuit and Sunset.

Santiam Christian’s Arianna Amador (115th, 25:19) was the top finisher for the Eagles, who were 17th.

Crescent Valley’s Cody Pollock was the top area boys finisher, taking 32nd in 16:56. The Raiders were 12th overall.

Santiam Christian was 24th, led by Izaak Frey (118th, 19:20).

East Linn’s Lalonde, Philomath girls first

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde and Philomath won the team title in the girls race at the Stayton XC Invitational at Stayton Middle School.

Lalonde went 2 for 2 this fall, completing the 5,000-meter course in 19:06, 35 seconds ahead of runner-up Artana Nice of North Eugene.

Philomath’s Ana Candanoza was third (20:20), trailed by teammates Adele Beckstead (fifth, 20:46) and Lucy King (eighth, 21:37) to lead the Warriors.

Harrisburg was ninth in the team standings, with Hannah Henderson (43rd, 24:29) the first finisher. East Linn fielded an incomplete team.

Philomath was fifth in the boys race, with Leo Pausch (fifth, 18:16) leading the way.

Harrisburg was eighth, led by John Henderson (20th, 19:05). East Linn’s Jadon Loveless was 103rd (24:38) as his school’s only competitor.

Bulldogs in Salem

Violet Stenger was 16th (23:21) in the girls race and Carter Johnson 26th (20:38) in the girls race to lead West Albany in the Saxon Invite at Bush’s Pasture Park in Salem.

The Bulldogs fielded incomplete teams.

