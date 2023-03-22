Kenzie West struck out nine while allowing one hit and two walks Tuesday in a complete-game effort in West Albany’s 13-0 five-inning softball win at Churchill in Eugene.

Kylie Carapinha went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Serena Hattori and 3 for 4 with one RBI for the Bulldogs. Alyea Boland was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Kylee Baumgartner 2 for 3 with one RBI

West (2-0) plays Thursday at Sunset in Portland.

Monroe 7, Santiam Christian 4

Madison Hull struck out seven and allowed no earned runs in the Dragons’ nonleague home win.

For Monroe at the plate, Amelia Ellsworth was 2 for 4 with one RBI, Mali Casarez 2 for 4 and Emily Hull 1 for 3 with three runs scored.

Santiam Christian’s stats were not reported.

Both teams play again Wednesday, SC (1-2) at Newport and Monroe (3-1) at home against Salem Academy/Willamette Valley Christian.

More softball scores: Lebanon 5, Stayton 0; Marist Catholic 17, Sweet Home 7 (6); The Dalles 12, Philomath/Alsea 1; Pleasant Hill 13, Harrisburg 5; Scio 3, Corbett 2

Girls tennis

Crescent Valley freshman Emily Gu defeated defending state champion Kennedy Harris 6-1, 6-7, 10-6 in the Raiders’ 7-1 home win against La Salle Prep.

CV’s Sophie Katz, Kiah Hollister and Elizabeth Li also won singles matches.

Doubles winners included Zoe Hughes and Anna Nguyen at No. 1 and Aydri Barlow and Vicky Singharaj at No. 2.

CV plays next Tuesday at South Albany.

Baseball

Tyler Walker gave up five hits and struck out six in five innings in Lebanon’s 6-3 home loss to Bend.

Warriors coach Jeff Stolsig said his team competed well against Lava Bears pitcher Kaden Isola, but several of the hard-hit balls went right at defensive players.

“This can be a cruel game. Sometimes you do everything right and you don't get rewarded for it,” Stolsig said. “However, my experience has been in the long run it usually balances out. Some day ahead, the game will give us some gifts (blooper drops in for a hit, fielder loses ball in the sun, bad-hop base hit, swinging bunt, etc.) we perhaps do not deserve.”

Colton Vandetta and Bryant Starr both had two hits. Vandetta had a double and a walk. Starr pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

The Warriors next play Saturday against Poly Prep of New York at a tournament in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Santiam Christian 10, Philomath/Alsea 7

Danny Simili was 3 for 2 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs in the Eagles’ nonleague home win.

Santiam Christian’s Camden Carley was 3 for 5, Jacob Yenchik 3 for 3 and Justin Oberfoell 2 for 3. Teammate Josh Riddle pitched the final three innings, retiring the last nine batters he faced consecutively with six strikeouts in that stretch.

The Eagles rallied from a 7-1 deficit with seven runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.

For Philomath, Ty May had a home run, David Griffith two hits, Silas Pittman a triple and Mason Stearns a double.

Philomath (0-1) hosts Gladstone on Thursday, while SC (2-2) plays Kennedy on Friday at a tournament in Mesa, Arizona.

Regis 6, Monroe 3

Ethan Doyle hit a double and scored two runs in the Dragons’ nonleague home loss.

Owen Roberts pitched 2⅓ innings, allowing one hit, one unearned run and one walk with two strikeouts.

Monroe (2-2) plays Friday at Regis.

More baseball scores: South Albany 20, David Douglas 0 (5); Corvallis 4, Putnam 3 (8); Pleasant Hill 15, Harrisburg 2 (5); Horizon Christian 8, Scio 2; Culver 12, East Linn Christian 2 (5)

Boys tennis

South Albany defeated host Philomath on the second tiebreaker (99-95 in games won) after the match ended in a 4-4 tie.

South’s wines were Blaine Leichty and Michael Frnazwa in singles and the teams of Cameron Bylund and Carson Hamilton and Natanael Contreras and Tristyn Lopez in doubles.

Philomath’s winners were Andrew Leonard and Jackson Rice in singles and the doubles teams of Theodore Benbow and Sawyer Ainsworth and Ethan Aynes and Johnny Pickett.

Philomath plays at Dallas on Wednesday and South hosts Stayton on Thursday.

La Salle Prep 6, Crescent Valley 3

Dylan Paterson’s singles win was a highlight for the Raiders in the road loss in Milwaukie.

CV plays Thursday at Wilsonville.

