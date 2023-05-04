Garrett Lee’s big day Wednesday led West Albany in a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet at Woodburn.

The senior won the boys 110 hurdles (14.98 seconds), 300 hurdles (43.18) and pole vault (14 feet, 6 inches).

Lee improved his personal best and 5A season-leading time in the 110 hurdles, and his pole vault PR moved him into the 5A season lead in that event.

The Bulldogs also got boys wins from Austin Simmons in the discus (130-5) and the 4x100 relay team of DeMarcus Phillips-Houston, Jonathan Fiscal, Lee and Austin Simmons (44.59).

In girls events, West got individual wins from Haley Blaine in the 400 (1:01.83), Bethany Doggett in the 1,500 (5:22.93) and Gwen McMullen tying for first in the pole vault (7-0, PR).

The Bulldogs were also victorious with the 4x100 relay team of Alexa McGowan, Jenna Konzelman, Payton Hoby and Akaila Duncan (52.81) and the 4x400 relay team of Emalie Lindberg, McGowan, Konzelman and Blaine (4:16.67).

West was second in the girls team standings and third in the boys standings.

Fountain wins for Warriors

Lebanon’s Alyse Fountain won the girls 100 (12.95) and 200 (27.56) and ran a leg on the first-place 4x100 relay (50.99) in a three-team meet at Corvallis.

The Warriors also got wins from Addilynne Pickles in the 400 (1:01.54, PR) and Hayden Knutson in the triple jump (32-2, PR). Both also competed on the 4x100 relay along with Taylor Roles.

Crescent Valley’s Shino Sansome won the 100 hurdles (17.62, PR) and long jump (15-6½). Corvallis’ Elena Wright won the high jump (4-8) and tied for second in the pole vault (8-0).

In boys events, Corvallis’ Truman Brasfield won the 100 (11.45, PR) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (45.14).

Cole Seaders won the discus (146-6, PR) and was second in the shot put (43-9¾). His discus mark ties for the top spot on the 5A season list.

Aydan Schiveley won the shot put (45-10½) and was second in the discus (128-3).

Crescent Valley got wins from Jake Herman in the pole vault (20-1) and Tate Herber in the long jump (20-3). Lebanon winners were Carlos Villafana-Garcia in the javelin (146-8) and Logan Large in the triple jump (37-10).

Corvallis was first, Lebanon second and Crescent Valley third in both boys and girls team standings.

Richardson leads Dragons

Monroe’s Matilyn Richardson won the girls shot put (29-10½) and triple jump (30-10½) and was second in the 800 (2:43.58, PR) and javelin (96-4) at the eight-team Run for the Clover meet at Waldport.

Teammate Mikayla Smith won the 800 (2:43.56, PR), was second in the 1,500 (5:39.9, PR) and third in the long jump (13-2¾).

Monroe’s Ella Hinton was first in the 1,500 (5:34.8) and 3,000 (11:57.73). Teammate Kiana Cejas won the 200 (31.01, PR).

Alsea’s Paisley Jacobsen was second in the 3,000 (14:34.7) and fifth in the 1,500 (6:23.7, PR).

In boys events, Monroe’s Diego Garcia won the shot put (36-3) and discus (110-7, PR). The Dragons also got wins from Eli Dilworth in the 3,000 (10:43.47) and Nate Young in the long jump (19-9½).

Alsea’s Brandon Thomas was sixth in the long jump (16-7, PR).

Baseball

Kadon Haugen allowed four hits in six innings on the mound and got two hits at the plate in Santiam Christian’s 12-1 six-inning win at Dayton in a 3A Special District 2 game.

Haugen allowed one earned run and two walks with four strikeouts.

Mike Brawn, Camden Carley and Connor Rahn also had two hits for the Eagles. Brawn and Carley each hit a double. Brawn and Rahn both had two RBIs. Carley stole three bases.

SC (12-9, 7-2) hosts Sheridan on Friday.

More baseball scores: South Albany 7, Woodburn 0; Lebanon 8, Dallas 3; Crescent Valley 5, Silverton 1; West Albany 7, Corvallis 3; Philomath/Alsea 12, Newport 8; Cascade 6, Sweet Home 3; Amity 11, Scio 6; Harrisburg 15, Sheridan 0 (5)

Softball

Serena Hattori and Taylor Thompson both hit home runs in West Albany’s 10-5 Mid-Willamette loss at Central/Kings Valley Charter in Independence.

Hattori and teammate Kylie Carapinha both had two total hits. Carapinha, Hattori and Thompson each had one RBI.

West’s Amelia Kidd pitched five innings and had three walks and three strikeouts. Central’s Lillian McCormick hit a three-run home run and struck out 11 batters.

The Bulldogs (10-9, 5-7) play Friday at Silverton.

More softball scores: Silverton 10, South Albany 0; Crescent Valley 16, Woodburn 8; Philomath/Alsea 13, North Marion 12; Philomath/Alsea 17, North Marion 6 (5); Cascade 10, Sweet Home 6; Dayton 11, Santiam Christian 6; Jefferson 9, Sheridan 0; Scio 12, Amity 0

