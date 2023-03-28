West Albany softball won both its games Monday at the Medford Spring Break Tournament, defeating Caldera 20-0 and Eagle Point 8-7.
The Bulldogs (5-0) play La Salle Prep and Henley in Tuesday tournament games.
More softball scores: Marist Catholic 11, South Albany 10; La Salle Prep 10, South Albany 5; Lebanon 3, Crater 0; Ashland 14, Philomath/Alsea 12; Ridgeview 13, Sweet Home 8; Scio 11, Clatskanie 1 (6); Lowell 21, Central Linn 0
Baseball scores: South Medford 11, Corvallis 3; Southridge 12, South Albany 1; Crater 11, South Albany 1; Lebanon 12, St. Raymond (N.Y.) 3; Philomath/Alsea 8, Marshfield 7; Santiam Christian 13, Lincoln JV 6; South Umpqua 9, Scio 2; Warrenton 11, Scio 0 (6); Culver 15, East Linn Christian 5; Culver 14, East Linn Christian 4; Central Linn 13, Weston-McEwen/Griswold 11
People are also reading…
REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.