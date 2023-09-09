Nine different West Albany players scored, led by Jace Huskey’s three goals, Friday in West Albany’s season-opening 14-2 win against Willamette in boys water polo.

Conner Dickerson, Gavin Morag and Nathan Sands each scored twice for the Bulldogs.

Dickerson, Huskey and Kyle Whittier had two assists apiece. Morag had a team-high five assists, Caden Guerin Knoll and Sands three apiece and Tyson Ames and Kyle Whittier two each.

Sands had two blocks in cage and allowed no shots and Ames recorded one block. Dickerson and Huskey each won two sprints.

Cross-country

Aiden Koroush and Eli Dilworth finished second and third, respectively, to lead the Monroe boys to the team title at their home meet, the Tom Page Invitational.

Koroush finished the 3,000-meter (1.86-mile) course in 10 minutes, 20.6 seconds. Dilworth crossed the line in 10:35.4.

The Dragons won the meet with 26 points, 36 better than runner-up Regis.

Central Linn’s Jackson Duringer was fifth (10:44) for the Cobras, who were fourth as a team.

Katja Griffith and Jayne Neal went 1-2 with identical times of 12:16 to lead Central Linn to the girls team title. The Cobras were the only complete team.

Monroe’s Hannah Smith was fourth (13:15).

Boys soccer score: Corvallis 6, Caldera 0

Girls soccer score: Corvallis 1, Caldera 1

