Evan Bliss threw a perfect game with 14 strikeouts Monday in West Albany’s 10-0 five-inning home win against McKay as the Bulldogs finished the Mid-Willamette Conference baseball schedule at 17-1.

Bliss snagged a line drive comebacker on the only ball McKay put in play. He also hit a triple.

West’s Brett Babbitt and Marcus Allen both had two hits and two RBIs. Allen also hit a home run.

The Bulldogs (20-5) have won 16 straight games and close the regular season Tuesday hosting McNary in a nonleague game.

Lebanon (15-3 MWC), Corvallis (13-5) and Central/Kings Valley Charter (12-6) claimed the conference’s other three automatic berths into the OSAA 5A 16-team state playoff bracket.

Lebanon 5, South Albany 1

Ryan Rivers gave up one hit and one earned run over six innings in the Warriors’ Mid-Willamette home win

The Warriors scored in the second inning when Dre Smith singled and later reached home on a wild pitch. They added one in the third when Bryant Starr doubled and scored on a Matt Woodward single.

Zach Lyon had a run-scoring single in the fourth. Lyon scored on a Bryant Starr sacrifice fly. Rivers singled in Colton Vandetta, who had been hit by a pitch.

The RedHawks scored their run in the fifth on a Jake Braten single, catcher’s interference and two walks.

Starr pitched a clean seventh inning to preserve the win for Rivers

Lebanon (20-6, 15-3) plays a Thursday nonleague game at Gladstone. South (8-18, 6-12) played its final game of the season Monday.

Taft 5, Santiam Christian 2

Taft scored all five of its runs in the seventh innings Monday to get the win in a 3A Special District 2 playoff game.

SC had three errors in the seventh, aiding in the Tigers’ rally.

Kadon Haugen pitched six innings, allowing five hits, five runs (two earned) and two walks with five strikeouts.

Jackson Kent had two hits, including a double, and Camden Carley and Danny Simili each had one RBI.

SC (16-10) plays Amity on Wednesday at Yamhill-Carlton in Yamhill in another playoff contest for a spot in the OSAA 3A bracket.

More baseball scores: Corvallis 11, Crescent Valley 5; Elmira 17, Harrisburg 7; Amity 13, Scio 3; Monroe 4, Central Linn 3; Regis 10, Monroe 0

Softball

Miranda Scovil struck out 10 in a complete-game effort and also had three hits in Santiam Christian’s 10-2 3A Special District 2 playoff road win at Amity.

Scovil allowed one earned run and hit a triple and a double.

Kate Heisinger, Charley Holdahl, Jaiden Jaquez, Ashley Ladas and Maddy Roth all had two hits for the Eagles. Heisinger and Jaquez each had a triple and Ladas a double.

SC avenged two earlier losses to Amity to advance. The Eagles (9-13) play Wednesday at Dayton for a spot in the 3A state playoffs.

“Everyone knows it's hard to beat a team three times in a single season. Miranda took that knowledge into the circle and dominated,” coach Dan Whitney said. “I’m hoping we can carry the momentum over to Dayton on Wednesday. Win or lose, I could not be more proud of this team's grit and determination.”

More softball scores: Lebanon 11, South Albany 1 (5); Corvallis 11, Crescent Valley 4; Harrisburg 10, Elmira/Mapleton 5; Central Linn 3, Gervais 1; Monroe 8, Regis 1; Monroe 14, Regis 0 (5)

