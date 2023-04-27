Lebanon High took a 7-2 win over Crescent Valley on Wednesday to sweep the two-game Mid-Willamette Conference baseball series.

Warriors starter Bryce Harmon gave up three hits and two runs in the first and then allowed just one more hit through six innings. Harmon gave up four walks with four strikeouts. Zach Lyon closed out a scoreless seventh to secure the win.

The Warriors picked up one run in the first on a single by Ryan Rivers that scored Bryant Starr from first.

In the second inning, Colton Vandetta delivered a two-out, two-strike single to score Zach Lyon from second.

The Warriors added an unearned run in the fifth before putting the game out of reach in the sixth. Vandetta walked and after an out, stole second. Rivers was walked intentionally and then Matt Woodward came through with an RBI single. Dre Smith followed with an RBI double and Hayden George doubled in the final two runs.

Corvallis 10, Central 1

Caden McGowan had a home run, a double and two RBIs as the Spartans routed the Panthers.

Kael Compton had a home run and two RBIs; Pierce Paventy was 2 for 4 with three runs driven in; and Micah Martin had a double and three RBIs.

Max Gregg pitched a complete game, giving up three hits and no earned runs with 13 strikeouts.

West Albany 14, Silverton 1

West Albany's Drew Rice went the distance in the six-inning contest to earn the victory in the second game of the series against Silverton. Rice gave up one run on four hits.

The Bulldogs scored five runs in the third inning and seven in the sixth.

Aiden Metzker drove in the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly, scoring Cam Johnson from third. In the third inning, the Bulldogs scored on a double by Evan Bliss, a single by Sawyer Kasten, and a fielder's choice by Metzker.

West Albany put the game out of reach in the sixth inning with hits by Bliss, Metzker, Lukas Hews, Cam Johnson, and a double by Drew Rice.

Bliss who was 2 for 2 with a single and a double and three RBIs. Kane Damon was 1 for 2, Metzker went 1 for 2 with four RBIs, and Rice went 1 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Boys tennis

South Albany High picked up its 10th win of the season with a 6-2 win at Crescent Valley. Blaine Leichty won a tough match in No. 1 singles, when Richard Wang had to default with cramps at 3-3 in the third set after 2½ hours of play.

South Albany's Jadon Gamboa won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in No. 2 singles as the RedHawks swept the singles.

In No. 1 doubles, Crescent Valley's Noah Curtis and Abe Tsai won 6-0, 6-3. South Albany's No. 2 doubles team of Michael Franzwa and Tristyn Lopez, and the No. 3 team of Cameron Bylund and Oscar Elizarraga both won three-set matches to give the Redhawks the team win.

Boys golf

Corvallis and Crescent Valley tied for the team victory at the final Mid-Willamette Conference tournament of the regular season at Emerald Valley.

Both the Spartans and Raiders shot 336, with Lebanon in third at 351, followed by Woodburn at 356, Dallas at 362, Silverton a 366, West Albany at 381, and South Albany 414.

West Albany's Nick Anderson took medalist honors, shooting a 75. Ryland Carroll of Lebanon and Ty Beyer of Woodburn tied for second at 76.

Corvallis has clinched the conference's automatic bid for the state tournament. Crescent Valley, Lebanon and Woodburn qualified for the upcoming regional tournament.

